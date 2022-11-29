Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Lions: Doug Pederson Says He is Optimistic Travis Etienne Plays
Travis Etienne is "good to go", for this weekend's key matchup against the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday. "He felt good yesterday. I am optimistic that he will play." Etienne's health has been a critical storyline for the 4-7 Jaguars this week. With the...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks sent 11 home sick. All are expected to play at Rams. Plus, Ryan Neal’s status
An illness swept through the Seahawks’ locker room this week. Coach Pete Carroll had to send 11 players plus a couple coaches home from practice and away from the team’s facility. But, no, Carroll didn’t ask the NFL if the Seahawks could move their game Sunday with the...
Tri-City Herald
Zac Taylor Shares Latest Injury Updates on Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon
CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will play on Sunday against the Chiefs. He's missed four games with a hip injury. "I hate to use the words for sure, but I'm optimistic," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He's on track. He's practicing. We'll see where it goes on Sunday."
Tri-City Herald
Breaking Down the Final Week 13 Dolphins-49ers Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins definitely will be without tackle Austin Jackson when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, and it's not looking good for Terron Armstead. Despite making his final appearance of the week at practice Friday, Armstead was listed as doubtful on the final injury...
Tri-City Herald
Trenton Irwin: ‘Striving For More Opportunities And More Games’
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin has carved out a roster spot on this team with Ja'Marr Chase on the mend. He's quickly becoming a fan favorite after being a beloved locker-room presence since he joined the franchise in 2019. Irwin was the subject of this week's episode...
Tri-City Herald
NFC East Notebook: Big Week 13 on Tap
The NFC East is arguably the most interesting division in football. Year after year, there are always new storylines every week that make this division fun to watch. In 2022, the NFC East has been particularly interesting than in recent years, every single team in the division has a winning record currently, and all of them have a shot at the playoffs.
Tri-City Herald
Jamaal Williams Gifts Teammates, Coaches With Custom Robes
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams had a special gift for his teammates as the calendar turned to December. On Thursday, he presented each member of the offense, players and coaches, with custom made robes. Each received a robe with their last name and number emblazoned on the back that were adorned with a cartoon image of him flexing.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Take Step Backward on Second Injury Report of Falcons Week
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw negative movement on their second injury report of Week 13, with a number of players taking steps backward on their rehab. Running back Najee Harris (oblique), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) all missed practice with injuries.
Tri-City Herald
How Can Ed Donatell’s Vikings Defense Improve and Stop Bleeding Yardage?
Only one team in the NFL, the 4-7 Detroit Lions, has allowed more yards per game than the Minnesota Vikings this season. The Vikings have surrendered an average of 390.7 total yards in their 11 contests. They've given up 276.1 passing yards per game, which leads the league. They've allowed over 300 passing yards in six of 11 games, including 382 to struggling Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in their last outing.
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith’s causes: Helping less-fortunate kids, shocking all with a Seahawks playoff run
Seahawks fans know Geno Smith has gone from mothballed for most of the last decade to the favorite for NFL comeback player of the year this season. They know his play has at times been wondrous replacing Russell Wilson as Seattle’s quarterback. He’s been the surprise of the league.
Tri-City Herald
Bills Start Slow, But Josh Allen Picks Up Pace in First Half at Patriots
The Buffalo Bills are heading into the locker room up 17-7 against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium. The Bills hold a lead now, but the team stumbled out of the gates. After scoring just a field goal on its opening drive, Buffalo allowed...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and DJ Reader
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase practiced on Thursday and all signs point to him playing on Sunday against the Chiefs. Chase has missed four games due to a hip injury, but he's trending in the right direction. Joe Mixon is also doing well after missing Week 12...
Tri-City Herald
Patrick Peterson Has No ‘Beef’ With Kyler Murray Despite Criticizing Him
Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson made headlines on Wednesday when a clip of him saying, “Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” on his podcast All Things Covered went viral. On Thursday, Peterson was asked about his comment about the Cardinals quarterback, in which he said he...
Tri-City Herald
Trent Williams has Back Spasms and is Questionabe for Sunday against the Dolphins
A new named just popped up on the 49ers injury report. Trent Williams left Friday's practice with what the 49ers are calling back spasms, and the team is listing him as questionable to play this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Williams has a lengthy injury history and missed three games earlier this season with a high-ankle sprain, but he hasn't had back injuries in the past.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Week 13 Odds & Betting Lines: Latest Point Spreads, Moneylines, Totals
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It has been a season of close games and comebacks, as the NFL has seen more games decided by one score, more contests within one score in the fourth quarter and more 10+ point comebacks through 12 weeks than in any campaign in league history. That has caused 10 games in the NFL Week 13 odds to be at 4.5 or fewer points on sports betting apps.
Tri-City Herald
Packers at Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only once over the last 41 seasons have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both finished the season with losing records. That was 2017, when Aaron Rodgers missed half the season with a broken collarbone and the Packers went 7-9. The teams seem destined to finish below .500 this season. Heading into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft: Tyler Van Dyke Returning to Miami
The Miami Hurricanes were looking for a big year behind quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and new head coach Mario Cristobal. Things may have gone south in Miami in 2022, but the plan is to run it back for the 2023 season. After a rocky start, Van Dyke started finding his...
Tri-City Herald
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara Commits to Iowa, per Report
Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has reportedly committed to Iowa to begin the next chapter of his college football career, according to the ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The news comes after McNamara entered the transfer portal on Monday, according to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson. McNamara was Michigan’s starting quarterback during the 2021 season when the Wolverines went 12–2.
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 13 injury report was chock-full of names, although most of the list was far from alarming. Of the 14 players who appeared on the report to start the week, all but four of them were full participants in practice on Wednesday. Players such as wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, guards Trey Smith and Joe Thuney, offensive tackle Lucas Niang, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and others were designated with various respective injuries, although none of them were held back by the time the final stretch of the week rolled around. From that perspective, Kansas City's laundry list of injuries wasn't nearly that severe in reality.
Comments / 0