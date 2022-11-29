Read full article on original website
Removal of Laurel Run Dam No. 2 in Plains Township begins
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced on Friday that the removal process for Laurel Dam No. 2 in Plains Township is underway. DCNR says the dam will be removed due to its high-hazard status, as determined by the Department of Environmental Protection, as well as to restore […]
Haddock announces district office is open and ready to serve constituents
HUGHESTOWN — On his first day of serving the 118th Legislative District, state Rep.-elect Jim Haddock Thursday announced he has a district office open and ready to serve residents. “I am truly honored to be chosen as your representative and be the voice of the great people of Luzerne...
Multi-unit home badly damaged by fire in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. — A fire had issues with water access in Carbon County. It happened at a multi-unit home in Jim Thorpe. Fire officials say it started around 2 p.m. Thursday at the place on Coal Street. Water needed to be shuttled to the home because of a...
Police investigate shooting at Hazle Twp. Walmart
Scranton travel agency offers military educational tour. Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm enchants holiday shoppers. Identity theft concerns continue in Luzerne County.
Winter market kicks off in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Lackawanna Winter Market is underway on courthouse square in Scranton with 50 small businesses taking part. Organizers hope the event will encourage people to shop local this holiday season. "This event has been inspired by those European Christmas markets because they're so cozy and beautiful,...
DA: MDJ for Tobyhanna, Tunkhannock Townships arraigned for misrepresenting residency
MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Townships arraigned today. John R. Caffese was arraigned today on criminal charges including Unsworn Falsification to Authorities, False Swearing, Theft by Deception, Receiving Stolen Property, and Obstructing Administration of Law. Officials say these charges stem from Caffese...
Crews battle house fire in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. - Crews battled flames in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen completely covering two homes on Coal Street. County dispatchers say it is unknown at this time whether anybody was injured. No word on what may have sparked the fire.
Man reporting missing in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man has been reported missing in Lackawanna County. Thomas O'Rourke is a 74-year-old man missing in the Scranton area. The reason for concern is because of the cold weather and that O'Rourke is without his medication. Anyone who sees Thomas is asked to contact the...
100,000 Christmas lights shine in Schuylkill County
TUSCARORA, Pa. — Over 100,000 Christmas lights fill a development in Schuylkill County. Frank Fabrizio has been working on this display in Brockton since August, building the light fixtures by hand. The Fabrizo family has made their neighborhood Christmas light display a tradition. "The year after my father passed...
Dallas Twp. man dies following car fire
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Dallas Township man died Thursday from injuries sustained in a car fire nearly a month ago. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, 76-year-old George Swan died Thursday at 3 PM at the Lehigh Valley Hospital. Officials say that on November 9th around...
Three PennDOT employees earn Innovation Awards
Montoursville, Pa. — Three local PennDOT team members have been awarded Innovation Awards for suggesting an efficient system for ordering, storing, and dispensing diesel fluid. The employees represent District 3, which includes Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia Counties. PennDOT collects employee suggestions through IdeaLink and WorkSmart, an online system that allows workers to submit their ideas. In the last 10 years, staff members have submitted...
Luzerne County preparing for special election
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Due to the short window, Luzerne County’s Election Bureau must immediately start preparing for a Jan. 31 special election to replace state Sen. John Gordner, county Acting Election Director Beth McBride said Thursday. “As of today, we are eight-and-a-half weeks...
Luzerne County identity theft concerns
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns were being raised Thursday about the apparent release of personal information by the Luzerne County court system. Citizens reached out to the I-Team for help saying they weren’t getting answers from county court officials. The big concern Eyewitness News hears is about potential identity theft. Over the […]
Festival of Trees in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Festival of Trees in Scranton was seriously out of this world. That's the theme of this year's display on the Biden Street side of the Lackawanna County Courthouse. Thursday was the kick-off party and fundraiser, with proceeds going towards Toys For Tots. The 25 trees...
Fire damages home in Wayne County
WAYMART, Pa. — An electric heater is to blame for a house fire in Wayne County. It started in a home on South Street in Waymart around 11 Thursday morning. A fire marshal says the heater sparked the fire on the first floor. Officials say no one was injured.
One dead after shooting in Columbia Borough
Family presents "Margie Memorial Award" in Scranton. Amazon workers deliver hope to families with a cancer diagnosis. Lackawanna County getting ready for Winter Market.
Former fire department treasurer charged with theft
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A former treasurer has been charged with stealing more than $350,000 from a volunteer fire department in Union County. State police say Leann Fisher, 48, took $351,978 from the White Deer Township Fire Department while serving as the department treasurer between December of 2018 and July of this year.
Union workers at Autoneum plant in Bloomsburg go on strike
Bloomsburg, Columbia Co. — Around 270 union workers at the Autoneum plant in Bloomsburg have been on strike since yesterday afternoon. Autoneum is a car part manufacturer. Brian Heverly, who is the President of Local 1700 Workers United, said they have been doing contract negotiations since earlier this year and did not like the company’s last and final offer to them.
Thieves break into Minersville sandwich shop, get away with $3K
MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A sandwich shop in Minersville was burglarized early Thursday morning and officials say the suspects got away with roughly $3,000 from video gaming machines. According to Skook News, Minersville Police are investigating after three suspects kicked their way into the Main Street Sandwich Shop...
Two accused of retail theft at the Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding two women accused of retail theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the Crossings in Tannersville for a report of theft. Police say the two women […]
