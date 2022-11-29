Bloomsburg, Columbia Co. — Around 270 union workers at the Autoneum plant in Bloomsburg have been on strike since yesterday afternoon. Autoneum is a car part manufacturer. Brian Heverly, who is the President of Local 1700 Workers United, said they have been doing contract negotiations since earlier this year and did not like the company’s last and final offer to them.

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO