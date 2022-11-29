Read full article on original website
Hunterdon Commissioner Jeff Kuhl reminds residents about New Jersey Unclaimed Property Administration
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County Commissioner Jeff Kuhl, who serves as liaison to the Hunterdon County Library, recently alerted residents about the New Jersey Unclaimed Property Administration’s online database where individuals can search and claim potential unclaimed property that may belong to them. Located within the Department...
Murphy administration to accelerate learning with launch of ‘NJ Partnership for Student Success’ initiative
Trenton, NJ – The Murphy administration Friday announced the launch of the New Jersey Partnership for Student Success (NJPSS), an initiative designed to harness the energy of volunteers and community organizations to help students, educators, and schools as they work to address learning loss and other challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
WalletHub: New Jersey is 2022’s 10th best state for jobs
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey is 2022’s 10th best state for jobs, according to a study done by WalletHub. With the unemployment rate at 3.7% and many businesses desperate to hire workers, the personal-finance website WalletHub Wednesday released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Jobs.
Gov. Murphy announces plan to request proposals for outside management of state veterans homes
NEW JERSEY – Following the deployment of a Mission Critical Team to one of New Jersey’s three State-run veterans memorial homes to help address challenges currently facing the facility, Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday announced an additional step the Administration will be taking to help ensure the highest quality of care on behalf of the residents in these homes.
Gov. Murphy signs critical school security legislation
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday signed bill S2426 into law, requiring all public and nonpublic schools in New Jersey to submit critical incident mapping data to local law enforcement in electronic format. In August, Governor Murphy announced a $6.5 million investment in American Rescue Plan funds toward...
Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 34-year-old Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Mount Olive Township. On November 27, at around 2:50 a.m., an officer was on routine patrol in the area of Route 46 East and Cleacene Ave when the officer observed a dark sedan parked in front of a business, police said.
