Columbia, SC

wach.com

Lexington host's annual Snowball Carnival Festival

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Friday night, the town of Lexington hosted its annual Snowball Carnival Festival. “It’s so much fun putting this on for the community, the town comes out, my family comes out, our friends and family are out here, it really brings the holiday spirit to life', said Walker Brewer, the event planner.
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

skyWACH Weather visits St. Matthews K8 School

ST. MATTHEWS, SC (WACH) — St. Matthews K8 School 4th graders had a special visit with Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight Friday morning. These young scientists blew Josh away with how much weather knowledge they already knew!. That meant they could dive even deeper into interesting weather topics and learn...
SAINT MATTHEWS, SC
etxview.com

CHURCH NEWS (copy)

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, please contact your house of worship to see if the following events have been cancelled. Information session, in-person rehearsal for an Orangeburg County Youth Choir initiative at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Edisto Fork UMC, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg. Children from across county, all schools and churches being sought. Register at bit.ly/OCYCReg. Information: Sheneice D. Smith, sheneice.smith@ocsdsc.org.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter’s annual Cram-A-Cruiser accepting toy donations

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department is partnering with The Salvation Army to make sure all local children have a gift under the tree on Christmas morning. The department annual toy drive Cram-A-Cruiser will be accepting donations every Saturday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. beginning this weekend and ending Dec. 17.
SUMTER, SC
Newberry Observer

Lineup for Newberry Christmas Parade

NEWBERRY — This year’s Newberry Jaycee’s Christmas Parade will take place starting with lineup at 11 a.m. and the parade kicking off at 1 p.m. with the theme of “A Tropical Christmas.”. The parade will take place on Main Street, in Newberry, here is the lineup...
NEWBERRY, SC
News19 WLTX

New Greene Street bridge opening, eliminating two railroad crossings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the new Greene Street bridge over the railroad tracks near the Colonial Life Arena will open for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. The opening of the new bridge will allow the railroad to close two existing crossings, that many University of South Carolina students say delays their daily commute.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lazy Creek Pet Food Center hosting pet pictures with Santa!

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— You and your pet can get in the holiday spirit tomorrow, Dec. 3 and take pictures with Santa!. Stop by the Lazy Creek Pet Food Center in Lexington, starting at 8 a.m. for a photo and a swag bag of treats. Tickets are $20 on Event...
LEXINGTON, SC
manninglive.com

Santa is coming to Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is hosting Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Children can give Santa their Christmas wish list and take photos. The event is free, but donations are welcome. All proceeds will be distributed to local children through the Optimist Club of Clarendon.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Nearly 1.3 million meals given in 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX 57 kicked off it's 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive event at First Baptist Church of Columbia early Tuesday morning where nearly 1.3 million meals were given. According to Harvest Hope, nearly $300,000 was donated and 10,000 pounds of food was given.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

skyWACH Weather Visit to Lugoff Elementary School

LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — The 4th graders at Lugoff Elementary School had a special visit from WACH Fox's Chief Meteorologist, Josh Knight Thursday morning. This group of students was excited to have Josh come and talk to them all about the weather and what it's like to work at a TV news station.
WIS-TV

Countdown to Christmas in Sumter with holiday lights

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A holiday tradition 35 years in the making is returning to Sumter Thursday. The annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens Fantasy of Lights opens at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 with an official opening ceremony. The light display will be open nightly from Sunday to Thursday from 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m. The one million light display will be open through the month of Dec.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Firefighters respond to house fire on Conveyor Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A fire tore through a home on the 5900 block of Conveyor Street says the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Two people safely escaped from the home, but one pet did not make it. Firefighters responded to the home before 2 p.m. and were met with a heavy...
