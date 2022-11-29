Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive accepting donations virtually and in-person
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive is accepting donations to help Columbia residents who are fighting food hunger. All proceeds will benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank. The City of Columbia, Richland School District One, and Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial...
abccolumbia.com
68th Annual Carolina Carillon Parade kicks off Dec. 3, temporary street closures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 68th Annual Carolina Carillon Parade will kick off on Saturday, December 3 at 9:45 a.m. leading to several street closures. The parade will assemble on Sumter St. between Laurel St. and Elmwood Ave. and is set to begin from Sumter and Laurel Street, says Columbia Police Department.
wach.com
Lexington host's annual Snowball Carnival Festival
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Friday night, the town of Lexington hosted its annual Snowball Carnival Festival. “It’s so much fun putting this on for the community, the town comes out, my family comes out, our friends and family are out here, it really brings the holiday spirit to life', said Walker Brewer, the event planner.
wach.com
skyWACH Weather visits St. Matthews K8 School
ST. MATTHEWS, SC (WACH) — St. Matthews K8 School 4th graders had a special visit with Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight Friday morning. These young scientists blew Josh away with how much weather knowledge they already knew!. That meant they could dive even deeper into interesting weather topics and learn...
etxview.com
CHURCH NEWS (copy)
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, please contact your house of worship to see if the following events have been cancelled. Information session, in-person rehearsal for an Orangeburg County Youth Choir initiative at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Edisto Fork UMC, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg. Children from across county, all schools and churches being sought. Register at bit.ly/OCYCReg. Information: Sheneice D. Smith, sheneice.smith@ocsdsc.org.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter’s annual Cram-A-Cruiser accepting toy donations
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department is partnering with The Salvation Army to make sure all local children have a gift under the tree on Christmas morning. The department annual toy drive Cram-A-Cruiser will be accepting donations every Saturday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. beginning this weekend and ending Dec. 17.
Lake Marion High School art students transform downtown Elloree into winter wonderland
ELLOREE, S.C. — Lake Marion High School students are making downtown Elloree their canvas by transforming it into a winter wonderland. It's part of the town's efforts to kick off the holiday spirit ahead of its annual Christmas parade this weekend. “Art plays a big role in how we...
Lineup for Newberry Christmas Parade
NEWBERRY — This year’s Newberry Jaycee’s Christmas Parade will take place starting with lineup at 11 a.m. and the parade kicking off at 1 p.m. with the theme of “A Tropical Christmas.”. The parade will take place on Main Street, in Newberry, here is the lineup...
New Greene Street bridge opening, eliminating two railroad crossings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the new Greene Street bridge over the railroad tracks near the Colonial Life Arena will open for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. The opening of the new bridge will allow the railroad to close two existing crossings, that many University of South Carolina students say delays their daily commute.
wach.com
Camden man's Christmas tradition gets bigger and better with lights display
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Christmas tradition for one Midlands man just keeps on getting bigger and better. 24,000 lights, 2 weeks, and 1 man. It's the story of a Camden man on Brewer Springs Road who has been building a Christmas display in his own front yard for years.
abccolumbia.com
Lazy Creek Pet Food Center hosting pet pictures with Santa!
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— You and your pet can get in the holiday spirit tomorrow, Dec. 3 and take pictures with Santa!. Stop by the Lazy Creek Pet Food Center in Lexington, starting at 8 a.m. for a photo and a swag bag of treats. Tickets are $20 on Event...
Columbia Star
Richland One employee profile: District Classified Employee of the Year steps outside her role to help all students
If you visit Southeast Middle School, you won’t find database specialist Lamaryann Shiver sitting at her desk all day. She greets parents and students in the car loop. She goes out into the hallways to remind students about class changes. She helps out in the cafeteria during lunchtime. “I’m...
manninglive.com
Santa is coming to Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A is hosting Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Children can give Santa their Christmas wish list and take photos. The event is free, but donations are welcome. All proceeds will be distributed to local children through the Optimist Club of Clarendon.
wach.com
Nearly 1.3 million meals given in 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX 57 kicked off it's 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive event at First Baptist Church of Columbia early Tuesday morning where nearly 1.3 million meals were given. According to Harvest Hope, nearly $300,000 was donated and 10,000 pounds of food was given.
wach.com
skyWACH Weather Visit to Lugoff Elementary School
LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — The 4th graders at Lugoff Elementary School had a special visit from WACH Fox's Chief Meteorologist, Josh Knight Thursday morning. This group of students was excited to have Josh come and talk to them all about the weather and what it's like to work at a TV news station.
WIS-TV
Countdown to Christmas in Sumter with holiday lights
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A holiday tradition 35 years in the making is returning to Sumter Thursday. The annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens Fantasy of Lights opens at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 with an official opening ceremony. The light display will be open nightly from Sunday to Thursday from 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m. The one million light display will be open through the month of Dec.
coladaily.com
The Bin Store opens in West Columbia, offering unique shopping experience
The Bin Store has made its way to West Columbia, offering a new way for shoppers to find hidden treasures for cheap. The local family and veteran-owned business held a grand opening Friday morning and welcomed many guests who waited in line to start shopping. Michael and Jennifer Prendamano first...
abccolumbia.com
Firefighters respond to house fire on Conveyor Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A fire tore through a home on the 5900 block of Conveyor Street says the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Two people safely escaped from the home, but one pet did not make it. Firefighters responded to the home before 2 p.m. and were met with a heavy...
wach.com
Richland One bus driver of over 30 years finds joy in working with students
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Longtime Richland One bus driver Elijah Green says he finds joy in working with students. Over 15,000 Richland One students start the school day by seeing their bus drivers. When students step onto a bus driven by Green, their ride to school is much more...
wach.com
Law enforcement visit West Columbia home possibly owned by father of missing 5-year-old
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County officials are continuing their investigation of a missing 5-year-old and her father Antar Jeter, with deputies on Thursday seen at a West Columbia home, believed to be owned by him. Deputies have been searching for 5-year-old daughter Aspen Jeter after her mother,...
