SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A holiday tradition 35 years in the making is returning to Sumter Thursday. The annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens Fantasy of Lights opens at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 with an official opening ceremony. The light display will be open nightly from Sunday to Thursday from 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m. The one million light display will be open through the month of Dec.

SUMTER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO