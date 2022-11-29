Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
WBAY Green Bay
Grand Chute police warn about porch pirates
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department is warning the public to keep a close eye on their packages this holiday season. Authorities confirmed four reports of packages being stolen from their porches as well as mail being taken from mailboxes. Police say this type of activity...
WBAY Green Bay
Marinette police: Fatal shooting was a domestic incident
Police say the children were not in the vicinity of Monday's fatal shooting. Grand Chute police have 4 reports of package thefts and also reports of mail stolen from mailboxes. Human trafficking investigation started with mother's phone call. Updated: 4 hours ago. Prosecutors say a woman called Green Bay police...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man charged with human trafficking, other crimes
Police say the children were not in the vicinity of Monday's fatal shooting. Grand Chute police have 4 reports of package thefts and also reports of mail stolen from mailboxes. Human trafficking investigation started with mother's phone call. Updated: 3 hours ago. Prosecutors say a woman called Green Bay police...
wtaq.com
Man Fined for Illegally Having Concealed Weapon in Green Bay Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man cleared of a fatal shooting because it was self-defense was convicted Friday of a misdemeanor count for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit at the time, and was fined $400. Jaylene Edwards was not charged in connection with the Nov. 14,...
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
seehafernews.com
Kaukauna Homicide Suspect Claims She Was A Human Trafficking Victim
One of the two people charged in a Kaukauna homicide says she shouldn’t be held responsible. Tanya Stammer is telling the court that she was a coerced victim of human trafficking, and thus should not be found guilty for her role in the death of Brian Porsche last year.
WBAY Green Bay
Children were in apartment when woman was fatally shot, Marinette police say
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette police are holding a 31-year-old man in connection with a woman’s shooting death Thursday afternoon in what police tell us was a domestic situation. Police were told there was a woman with a gunshot wound at Trolley Station Apartments on Main St. just after...
WBAY Green Bay
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement in and around Fond du Lac County are charging 10 people in connection with a monumental methamphetamine and fentanyl ring. District Attorney Eric Toney said seven of the defendants are in custody and three are wanted on warrants. The three suspects facing arrest were identified as Anthony Tynan, Jason Norton, and Dalton Wojkiewicz. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call their local police.
wtaq.com
Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
WBAY Green Bay
20-year-old charged with hit-and-run damaging Green Bay bar, using car as a weapon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man two months shy of his 21st birthday is accused of using his SUV to try to hit a man after an argument at a bar, and smashing his SUV into the wall and stairs of the bar. Donovan Olson was arrested the next day after crashing the SUV, after police saw him run a red light.
wearegreenbay.com
Stolen car chase ends in Fond du Lac, two suspects arrested after jumping in the river to escape
(WFRV) – A car chase that started in Winnebago County ended in Fond du Lac, as two suspects were taken into custody following an escape attempt that included jumping into the Fond du lac River. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 29 around 10:15 p.m.,...
Wisconsin police investigating fatal shooting of woman, 32, near Michigan border
Police in Wisconsin are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old female near the Michigan border. Officers with the Marinette Police Department responded to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main St. in Marinette around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday. Marinette is just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
WBAY Green Bay
Local gas leak alert reaches multiple counties
Enrique Soto Jr. was wanted for stealing merchandise valued over $500 from several Green Bay-area stores since 2021. Wind gusts up to 40 mph make it feel like 10 degrees. Human Trafficking: A look inside "The Life" - Jane's story. Updated: 18 hours ago. Jane lost hope of escaping or...
Ten people charged in multi-state, million-dollar meth, fentanyl bust
Ten people, including one from Michigan, are facing criminal charges in Fond du Lac County following a multi-state drug bust that included a large amount of meth worth about $1 million.
radioplusinfo.com
11-30-22 fdl police chief says hit and run suspect was high on meth
The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a Fond du Lac man was high on methamphetamine when he intentionally crashed his vehicle into several other vehicles and led police on a chase in the city over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says the incident started Friday night when the suspect intentionally struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot near Festival Foods and Planet Fitness, backed into a vehicle stopped for a train on the West Scott street railroad tracks, and hit two parked vehicles on Doty Street pushing one of the vehicles into the side of a garage. “These were not at all simple hit and run accidents,” Goldstein told WFDL news. “This is somebody that was under the influence of a very dangerous and violent drug and put our entire community at risk.” Goldstein says the suspect fled law enforcement and the chase ended when the suspect vehicle struck a sheriff’s squad car on South Park Avenue. A 57 year old Fond du Lac man was arrested at gunpoint and faces multiple charges. Goldstein says the suspect told officers he intentionally struck all of the vehicles. The police chief says fortunately nobody was injured.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay police-discipline case drags on, years after judge upheld demotion
GREEN BAY − A former Green Bay detective will be heard by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in his years-long fight against his demotion for giving an acquaintance on the City Council a confidential report on the sexual assault of a Preble High School student. A Brown County judge in...
doorcountydailynews.com
One injured after motorist drives into Sturgeon Bay business
A person inside a Sturgeon Bay hair salon was treated for minor scratches on her face after a car drove into the building on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8 a.m. when Sturgeon Bay resident Traci Crabb pulled into a parking spot at First Impressions Hair Studio for her appointment and continued driving into the building. According to the accident report filed by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Crabb said she tried stopping the vehicle, but it would not stop. She told the responding officer that her car was recently repaired due to a recall notice. Casco’s Crystal Brandt was working at the salon and was seated near the window when the crash occurred. After feeling glass shards in her face, Brandt was checked out by EMS personnel and treated for her injuries. Crabb was uninjured and not cited in the incident.
wearegreenbay.com
Quick response from Fond du Lac Co. deputy extinguishes house fire, likely caused by damaged extension cord
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A quick response from a Fond du Lac County deputy saved a house from sustaining significant damage from a fire likely caused by a damaged extension cord. In a video post shared on the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Deputy...
seehafernews.com
Green Alert Issued for Madison Area Veteran with Relatives in Waupaca County
A Green Alert has been issued for a Madison area Veteran. 43-year-old Michael Segich was last seen by his mother at around 10:00 Monday evening and has not been heard from since. Authorities have noted concerns for his well-being. Segich stands 6’ 5” tall and weighs 275 pounds.
cwbradio.com
California Man Pleads Not Guilty to Defrauding Elderly Residents in Central Wisconsin
A California man has pleaded not guilty to defrauding elderly residents in central Wisconsin. According to court records, 27-year-old William Comfort posed as an attorney and bondsman in the scam. The scam was brought to authorities’ attention when they started receiving reports of an aggressive spin on the grandparents scam. The scam included phone calls and in-person visits. A woman in Marathon County lost nearly $50,000. In Taylor County, a woman lost $9,500.
