Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Grand Chute police warn about porch pirates

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department is warning the public to keep a close eye on their packages this holiday season. Authorities confirmed four reports of packages being stolen from their porches as well as mail being taken from mailboxes. Police say this type of activity...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Marinette police: Fatal shooting was a domestic incident

Police say the children were not in the vicinity of Monday's fatal shooting. Grand Chute police have 4 reports of package thefts and also reports of mail stolen from mailboxes. Human trafficking investigation started with mother's phone call. Updated: 4 hours ago. Prosecutors say a woman called Green Bay police...
MARINETTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay man charged with human trafficking, other crimes

Police say the children were not in the vicinity of Monday's fatal shooting. Grand Chute police have 4 reports of package thefts and also reports of mail stolen from mailboxes. Human trafficking investigation started with mother's phone call. Updated: 3 hours ago. Prosecutors say a woman called Green Bay police...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement in and around Fond du Lac County are charging 10 people in connection with a monumental methamphetamine and fentanyl ring. District Attorney Eric Toney said seven of the defendants are in custody and three are wanted on warrants. The three suspects facing arrest were identified as Anthony Tynan, Jason Norton, and Dalton Wojkiewicz. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call their local police.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local gas leak alert reaches multiple counties

Enrique Soto Jr. was wanted for stealing merchandise valued over $500 from several Green Bay-area stores since 2021. Wind gusts up to 40 mph make it feel like 10 degrees. Human Trafficking: A look inside "The Life" - Jane's story. Updated: 18 hours ago. Jane lost hope of escaping or...
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-30-22 fdl police chief says hit and run suspect was high on meth

The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a Fond du Lac man was high on methamphetamine when he intentionally crashed his vehicle into several other vehicles and led police on a chase in the city over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says the incident started Friday night when the suspect intentionally struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot near Festival Foods and Planet Fitness, backed into a vehicle stopped for a train on the West Scott street railroad tracks, and hit two parked vehicles on Doty Street pushing one of the vehicles into the side of a garage. “These were not at all simple hit and run accidents,” Goldstein told WFDL news. “This is somebody that was under the influence of a very dangerous and violent drug and put our entire community at risk.” Goldstein says the suspect fled law enforcement and the chase ended when the suspect vehicle struck a sheriff’s squad car on South Park Avenue. A 57 year old Fond du Lac man was arrested at gunpoint and faces multiple charges. Goldstein says the suspect told officers he intentionally struck all of the vehicles. The police chief says fortunately nobody was injured.
FOND DU LAC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

One injured after motorist drives into Sturgeon Bay business

A person inside a Sturgeon Bay hair salon was treated for minor scratches on her face after a car drove into the building on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8 a.m. when Sturgeon Bay resident Traci Crabb pulled into a parking spot at First Impressions Hair Studio for her appointment and continued driving into the building. According to the accident report filed by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Crabb said she tried stopping the vehicle, but it would not stop. She told the responding officer that her car was recently repaired due to a recall notice. Casco’s Crystal Brandt was working at the salon and was seated near the window when the crash occurred. After feeling glass shards in her face, Brandt was checked out by EMS personnel and treated for her injuries. Crabb was uninjured and not cited in the incident.
STURGEON BAY, WI
cwbradio.com

California Man Pleads Not Guilty to Defrauding Elderly Residents in Central Wisconsin

A California man has pleaded not guilty to defrauding elderly residents in central Wisconsin. According to court records, 27-year-old William Comfort posed as an attorney and bondsman in the scam. The scam was brought to authorities’ attention when they started receiving reports of an aggressive spin on the grandparents scam. The scam included phone calls and in-person visits. A woman in Marathon County lost nearly $50,000. In Taylor County, a woman lost $9,500.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Community Policy