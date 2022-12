Before playing Oregon State, the University of Washington basketball team lost its 7-foot-1 starting center Braxton Meah in practice to an ankle injury. In the second half at Gill Coliseum, the Huskies lost the services of 6-foot-11 Franck Kepnang when he crashed to the floor with a knee injury, stayed down for a long time and had to be helped to the locker room.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO