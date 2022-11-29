Read full article on original website
“MoneyMaal” sentenced for cocaine trafficking in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A federal judge in Chattanooga has sentenced a suspect to more than 24 years in prison on drug trafficking charges. 38 year old Jamaal Parker, also known as “MoneyMaal” was convicted last summer for distributing crack and cocaine. In that trial, prosecutors said Parker...
3 arrested for involvement in multi-state theft ring
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police agencies have linked one truck to a ring of thefts around Georgia. Beginning in early September, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department started getting reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
DUI charge dropped against Davis Lundy
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A former advisor to the county Mayor has had charges dropped against him following a traffic stop in October. Davis Lundy was stopped in Collegedale and charged with DUI and marijuana possession. At that time, he was a policy advisor for new County Mayor Weston...
Driver throws out bag with gun, drugs during high-speed chase, Georgia police say
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Georgia turned into an eventful high-speed chase on Monday, Polk County police said. Officers were conducting speed stops on Highway 101 at Live Oak Road. Officers said they clocked a black Ford Fusion going around 85 mph in a 55-mph zone.
8 gang members sentenced for execution of teen suspected of ‘snitching,’ officials say
ATLANTA — Eight Georgia gang members have been sentenced to federal prison after a prosecutor said they executed a teenager for “snitching.”. A gang leader in northwest Georgia, Maurice Antonio Kent, a.k.a. “Savage Duze,” 32, was the lead defendant in the case, according to United States Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.
Cave Spring Police Officer Arrested on Drug Charges
Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, GA, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony. Terry Lee Wheeler, age 52, of Floyd County, GA, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute Percocet, and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony. Both men were taken to the Floyd County Jail.
Cop’s killer dies in prison while on suicide watch, attorney says
A man serving life behind bars for fatally shooting a Georgia police officer killed himself in prison on Thanksgiving de...
A Georgia police officer has been arrested by the GBI on drug conspiracy charges. Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.
Murray School administrator arrested for relationship with a student
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – A school administrator in northwest Georgia has been charged with child molestation and statutory rape. Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry was Director of Federal Programs and Enrollment for the Murray County school system. But a GBI investigation found the 43 year old had a sexual relationship...
Beginning in early September 2022, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton PD began receiving reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. Fortunately, Trenton PD had video of a truck that was used in one of the burglaries. Dade and Trenton Investigators later saw a post on social media of a stolen trailer posted by Summerville PD, that appeared to involve the same suspect vehicle that burglarized our storage units. Dade and Trenton Investigators contacted Summerville PD Investigators and spoke to them about the theft and compared case notes. It was determined that the trucks posted online, were the same vehicle involved in both agencie’s thefts.
Catoosa drug suspect also charged as Fentanyl dealer in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA/RINGGOLD (WDEF) – Officials with Hamilton and Catoosa counties say they have a drug dealer in common. Hamilton County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a suspect wanted in neighboring Catoosa County on drug charges last week. But in the process, they say they found evidence that Anthony Ladarin Ward was...
Ward Arrested by HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit
On November 22, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NSI) received information regarding a subject wanted by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. Acting on the information received, HCSO NSI personnel located and arrested Anthony Ladarin Ward on an outstanding fugitive warrant. During this operation, probable cause was developed that showed Ward was involved in the distribution of narcotics in Hamilton County.
Sequatchie County drug bust
DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sequatchie County Sheriff announces a drug bust from Sunday. He says deputy David Layne stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Fredonia Road and discovered much more. — Over 41 grams of meth. — 40 suspected fentanyl pills. — suspected marijuana. — Over...
Investigators charge suspected boyfriend of Jasmine Pace
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police are still searching for 22-year-old Jasmine Pace, who recently went missing. Wednesday afternoon, local officials say they’ve arrested a suspect related to her disappearance. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp said “these days are sometimes hard” when providing new updates on the Pace...
Red Bank High student charged with bringing a knife to school
RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Red Bank High student has been charged with bringing a knife to school. Hamilton County officials describe it as a “large kitchen knife.”. They say the school SRO arrested the student at school, who admitted to bringing the knife to harm another student.
Three found dead on Dallas Lake Road
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of three people on Dallas Lake Road. Deputies say they responded to a call in the 1500 block of Dallas Lake Road on a report of an unresponsive party. When they arrived, the deputies found three deceased people. Authorities say...
Chattanooga Police Announce Arrest for Homicide in the Case of Jasmine Pace
Jasmine Pace, a twenty-two-year-old woman and student at Chattanooga State Community College has been missing since last Tuesday and Jason Chen, a UTC student, has now been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to the case according to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. Jasmine’s last known location was Chen’s...
Death investigation after 3 bodies found in home
UPDATE— News 12 was told by someone with the Hamilton County’s Medical Examiner’s Office that all three of the victims were adults, two male, and one female. They were located in a shed on the property of a home that had been completely destroyed in a fire in December of last year according to our files.
Chattanooga Police arrest 29 year old suspect for Bonny Oaks Carjackings
Chattanooga Police say they used drone technology and their investigators to find the location of the carjacking suspect who fled the scene after the wreck. They called out SWAT, hostage negotiators and K9 officers to the scene. Police say after negotiations with the suspect failed, they sent in the dog...
