Walker County, GA

WDEF

“MoneyMaal” sentenced for cocaine trafficking in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A federal judge in Chattanooga has sentenced a suspect to more than 24 years in prison on drug trafficking charges. 38 year old Jamaal Parker, also known as “MoneyMaal” was convicted last summer for distributing crack and cocaine. In that trial, prosecutors said Parker...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

DUI charge dropped against Davis Lundy

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A former advisor to the county Mayor has had charges dropped against him following a traffic stop in October. Davis Lundy was stopped in Collegedale and charged with DUI and marijuana possession. At that time, he was a policy advisor for new County Mayor Weston...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
allongeorgia.com

Cave Spring Police Officer Arrested on Drug Charges

Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, GA, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony. Terry Lee Wheeler, age 52, of Floyd County, GA, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute Percocet, and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony. Both men were taken to the Floyd County Jail.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia police officer arrested on drug conspiracy charges

A Georgia police officer has been arrested by the GBI on drug conspiracy charges. Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Murray School administrator arrested for relationship with a student

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – A school administrator in northwest Georgia has been charged with child molestation and statutory rape. Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry was Director of Federal Programs and Enrollment for the Murray County school system. But a GBI investigation found the 43 year old had a sexual relationship...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD work together to bust theft ring

Beginning in early September 2022, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton PD began receiving reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. Fortunately, Trenton PD had video of a truck that was used in one of the burglaries. Dade and Trenton Investigators later saw a post on social media of a stolen trailer posted by Summerville PD, that appeared to involve the same suspect vehicle that burglarized our storage units. Dade and Trenton Investigators contacted Summerville PD Investigators and spoke to them about the theft and compared case notes. It was determined that the trucks posted online, were the same vehicle involved in both agencie’s thefts.
DADE COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Ward Arrested by HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit

On November 22, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NSI) received information regarding a subject wanted by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. Acting on the information received, HCSO NSI personnel located and arrested Anthony Ladarin Ward on an outstanding fugitive warrant. During this operation, probable cause was developed that showed Ward was involved in the distribution of narcotics in Hamilton County.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Sequatchie County drug bust

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sequatchie County Sheriff announces a drug bust from Sunday. He says deputy David Layne stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Fredonia Road and discovered much more. — Over 41 grams of meth. — 40 suspected fentanyl pills. — suspected marijuana. — Over...
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Investigators charge suspected boyfriend of Jasmine Pace

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police are still searching for 22-year-old Jasmine Pace, who recently went missing. Wednesday afternoon, local officials say they’ve arrested a suspect related to her disappearance. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp said “these days are sometimes hard” when providing new updates on the Pace...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Red Bank High student charged with bringing a knife to school

RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Red Bank High student has been charged with bringing a knife to school. Hamilton County officials describe it as a “large kitchen knife.”. They say the school SRO arrested the student at school, who admitted to bringing the knife to harm another student.
RED BANK, TN
WDEF

Three found dead on Dallas Lake Road

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of three people on Dallas Lake Road. Deputies say they responded to a call in the 1500 block of Dallas Lake Road on a report of an unresponsive party. When they arrived, the deputies found three deceased people. Authorities say...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Police Announce Arrest for Homicide in the Case of Jasmine Pace

Jasmine Pace, a twenty-two-year-old woman and student at Chattanooga State Community College has been missing since last Tuesday and Jason Chen, a UTC student, has now been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to the case according to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. Jasmine’s last known location was Chen’s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Death investigation after 3 bodies found in home

UPDATE— News 12 was told by someone with the Hamilton County’s Medical Examiner’s Office that all three of the victims were adults, two male, and one female. They were located in a shed on the property of a home that had been completely destroyed in a fire in December of last year according to our files.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

