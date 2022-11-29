Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WEAU-TV 13
Lake Hallie Police Department seeking help in identifying woman in robbery investigation
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Hallie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman in regard to an alleged strong armed robbery investigation. According to a social post via the Lake Hallie Police Department’s Facebook Page, if you have any information on the...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested after hit and run in Lake Hallie, suspected 4th OWI offense
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a hit and run in Lake Hallie and is suspected of a 4th OWI offense. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 30, 2022, around 10:02 a.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer was investigating a separate traffic incident due to the icy conditions at the intersection of Business Highway 53 and State Highway 124 in the Village of Lake Hallie when he saw a pickup truck traveling northbound on Business Highway 53.
wearegreenbay.com
Stolen car chase ends in Fond du Lac, two suspects arrested after jumping in the river to escape
(WFRV) – A car chase that started in Winnebago County ended in Fond du Lac, as two suspects were taken into custody following an escape attempt that included jumping into the Fond du lac River. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 29 around 10:15 p.m.,...
WEAU-TV 13
Name released in Barron County fatal crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have identified the person who died after a two-vehicle crash in Barron County Tuesday morning. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department identified 23-year-old Kyle Vadner of Cumberland as the driver. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 29,...
KIMT
Big raid in Winona results in one arrest, seizure of guns and drugs
WINONA, Minn. – Police say a search has led to one arrest and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash. The Winona Police Department says a search warrant was executed Friday at a home in the 250 block of Sioux Street. The warrant was the product of a narcotics investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following former Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death, Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske and other law enforcement officers are calling for change in the work culture when it comes to making mental health a priotiry. During a joint news conference today, Sheriff Cory Schalinske said every staffer’s...
WEAU-TV 13
Nelson man accused of making terrorist threats to other people
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Nelson, Wis. man is accused of making terrorist threats to other people. Law enforcement served an arrest and search warrant at a home on State Highway 35 in the Town of Nelson on Nov. 30 around 2:30 p.m. 36-year-old Samuel Holmes had arrest warrants...
WEAU-TV 13
Suspect bound over in Eau Claire County homicide case
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect in an Eau Claire County homicide case is bound over. Nov. 29, 2022 court records show 34-year-old Xavier Thompson is bound over. A preliminary hearing was held Nov. 29. Thompson is one of two men charged with homicide in the fatal Sept....
WEAU-TV 13
Half Moon Lake Dam maintenance to take place next week
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is scheduled to perform required maintenance on the Half Moon Lake Dam during the week of Dec. 5, 2022. According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, the DNR requires this maintenance as part of the permitting process for the Dam and is not related to the boardwalk trail proposed for the area.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man charged with 6th OWI, possession of cocaine
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is charged with OWI and possession of cocaine Tuesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 42-year-old Keith Fox of Eau Claire after a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Fox was charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with his 6th OWI, possession...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Barron County
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a crash in Barron County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 29, 2022, at 7:55 a.m., authorities received report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 48 near 18 ¾ Street in Rice Lake.
WEAU-TV 13
STAFF OF NORTHWEST JOURNEY – MENOMONIE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The staff of Northwest Journey in Menomonie are an amazing team to work with and are caring and compassionate about the kids they work with. Please give them the Sunshine Award. Heidi Melton.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man’s Brazen Fleet Farm Theft Leads to Felony Charges
(KWNO)-Fleet Farm asset protection staff stopped a Winona man after he walked out of the local Fleet Farm with $1,400 worth of store merchandise on November 25th. The asset protection staff member who recognized the suspect from previous interactions was able to confiscate the stolen product at the time of the incident; however, the male suspect was able to flee the area before officers arrived.
drydenwire.com
Barron County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Dec. 1, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Barron County. Barron County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
WEAU-TV 13
No people hurt, 4 dogs dead after structure fire in Jackson County
TOWNSHIP OF NORTHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - No people are reported to be hurt and four dogs are dead after a structure fire in Jackson County Thursday. According to social post via the Hixton Fire & Rescue Facebook Page, at 11:04 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2022 Hixton Fire received a report of a possible fire on Winger Road in the Township of Northfield. Jackson County Dispatch said at 11:08 a.m. that they received a report of a structure fire at W14627 Winger Road. Full response mutual aid was requested. The Hixton chief arrived at 11:23 a.m. and said the attached garage was collapsed with heavy fire involvement on the two-story home. Crews attacked the fire, and the interior crew said that the fire was knocked down at 11:42 a.m.
WEAU-TV 13
Santa’s North Pole Express mailbox comes to Altoona
Altoona, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Valley business is helping children mail their letters to Santa. Santa’s North Pole Express mailbox is located outside the doors of the River Prairie Wealth Partners Office on Front Porch Place in Altoona. From now until Dec. 22 kids can drop off letters...
wiproud.com
1 dead after head-on collision in Barron Co.
BARRON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Barron County. It happened around 8 yesterday morning on Highway 48. The Barron County Sheriff says an initial investigation shows a driver of an SUV lost control, crossed the center line, and hit a tanker-type truck. The driver of the SUV, a 23-year-old man from Cumberland, died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Veterans Home gets donations for new courtyard
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls is getting a new courtyard. The courtyard is intended to provide a better quality of life to veterans, allowing them to get outside while also being protected from the elements. The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs and the Wisconsin American Legion Auxiliary donated $252,000 towards the project with more donations expected to come in.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, December 2nd
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a full night of action with both prep boys and girls basketball squads in action. On the boys slate, Hudson battles Memorial, Menomonie travels to North, and Ellsworth takes on Altoona. In the girls schedule, Hudson again battles Memorial, Rice Lake takes on...
wwisradio.com
Jury Finds Dunn County Killer Sane
A jury says a Dunn County killer was sane at the time of his crime. The jury yesterday said there’s no evidence that Ryan Steinhoff wasn’t in his right mind when he killed Bruce McGuigan back in 2020. Steinhoff is looking at prison time now, and not a stint in a mental hospital. He will be formally sentenced in February.
