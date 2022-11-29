Fashion can create community. These remembrances show the ripple effects that acts of kindness and opportunity had on the lives of the people we lost in 2022. Many of those waves were started by fashion’s greatest cheerleader, André Leon Talley, a trailblazer who apprenticed with Diana Vreeland at the Met before joining Vogue. Hanae Mori paved the way for Issey Miyake, and other Japanese designers to show in Paris. Backstage photographer Roxanne Lowitt’s career was kickstarted by the gift of a camera from the artist Antonio Lopez, who also had a hand in helping Peter Hidalgo find his way in fashion. William Klein, who photographed model Dorothy McGowan in the latest looks, later cast her as the star of his satirical fashion film.... Fashion is a collective expression, and better for it. Here we take a moment to pay tribute to the stand-alone talents who contributed so much to the industry.

4 DAYS AGO