Read full article on original website
Related
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Rihanna Masterfully Elevates Crocodile Jacket With Saint Laurent Sandals at ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna brought edgy biker style to the “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4″ premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. on Nov. 3. The photos released today see the singer dressed in Saint Laurent from head to toe.
Vogue
British Vogue And Dries Van Noten Hosted An Intimate Dinner In Celebration Of Its New Fragrance Collection
Inside the new Belvedere Restaurant in London’s Holland Park, British Vogue’s European beauty and wellness director, Jessica Diner, and deputy director, Global Fashion Network, Laura Ingham, hosted an intimate dinner with Dries Van Noten in celebration of its new Impossible Combinations fragrance collection. Event designer Alice Wilkes transformed...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Body Dumped In The Bronx Identified As ‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
Deadline has confirmed that the NYPD has identified a body found dumped outside a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory Monday as Frank Vallelonga Jr., a sometime actor most notable for his role in 2018’s Green Book. He was 60. In Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book, Vallelonga Jr. portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Vallelonga Jr. was the real-life son of the bouncer portrayed in the film, who also was an actor best known for playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. (Vallelonga Sr. died in 2013). According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911...
Ming Lee Simmons Turns Heads in Daring Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at amfAR Gala Los Angeles With Kimora Lee Simmons
Ming Lee Simmons was one of many stars to grace the red carpet at the 2022 amfAR Gala held last night in Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center. She was joined by her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, and wowed in a sleek black gown. Ming Lee’s look consisted of a floor-length dress with a halter-style neckline and a geometric bodice. Just below the top was a myriad of cut-outs that also took an angular shape, followed by ruching that brought the waist of the garment inwards making for a sharper silhouette. Beyond her dress, the 22-year-old model accessorized simply, stringing on...
Jada Pinkett Smith Goes High-low in Dramatic Stéphane Rolland Couture Dress for ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
Jada Pinkett Smith made an ethereal arrival to the “Emancipation” movie premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday. For the occasion, the actress looked to French designer Stéphane Rolland’s fall 2022 haute couture collection, wearing the long asymmetrical gown embroidered with crystals. The silhouette featured a mock-neck, poncho-like top with sparkling embellishments. The rest of the gown consisted of a voluminous skirt that led into an ultra-long ruffled train. More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She coordinated the look with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti’s silver strappy Harmony sandals. Her accessories...
Christian Louboutin Plays With Patterns in Diamond-Burst Suit & Two-Toned Loafers on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Christian Louboutin brought sharp style to the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards, where he was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The iconic shoe designer arrived with dates Sabrina and Idris Elba in a sharp suit. His ensemble featured sharp trousers with a double-breasted blazer, each in a pine green hue. Giving the set a graphic burst of prints was a green and brown diamond-shaped pattern, covering both pieces to create a monochrome statement. A white collared shirt and pink silky tie finished his attire, as well as a Y2K-worthy denim baseball cap covered with an embroidered red flowers —...
Camila Cabello Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in T-Shirt Dress & Sparkling Jimmy Choo Sandals on ‘The Voice’
Camila Cabello had a sparkling fashion moment as she coached her team through the top 16 eliminations on “The Voice” on Nov. 15. For her outfit, the “Havana” singer embraced the “no-pants” trend of 2018. Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and more were among the stars who used the silhouette for their street-style moments. Last month, Tia Mowry recently revived the trend while posing on Instagram. Karlie Kloss and Gwen Stefani also embraced the look in September, and Maren Morris took the same fashion route in July on the “Today” show.
Inside the ‘Shoe Oscars’ Biggest Celebrity Moments With Dua Lipa, Christian Louboutin & More From FN Achievement Awards 2022
This year’s Footwear News Achievement Awards, known as the “Shoe Oscars,” were packed with an array of star-studded moments, both on and off the red carpet. The event overtook Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 30, packed with the biggest names in the shoe business from celebrities to legendary designers. The evening kicked off with a red carpet that feted boldface names from start to finish. Dua Lipa particularly made waves in a dark blue leather coat, a spike-trimmed heart-shaped clutch and chunky black Puma sneakers while arriving with Billy Walsh. The duo was awarded with this year’s debut...
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour Goes Maximalist in Vintage Chanel With Layered Gold Jewelry & Sandals at White House State Dinner
Anna Wintour attended the White House state dinner yesterday night in Washington. The event was hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. For the affair, Wintour wore a vintage Chanel from Karl Lagerfeld’s spring 1983 debut collection with lots of accessories and strappy black heels. The Vogue editor-in-chief opted to make her accessories the star of the show which meant layering up lots of gold chain necklaces with lux pendants dotted with colorful gems. Pearls were also tossed into the mixture, the combination of lengthy necklaces with...
The Fashion Figures We Lost in 2022
Fashion can create community. These remembrances show the ripple effects that acts of kindness and opportunity had on the lives of the people we lost in 2022. Many of those waves were started by fashion’s greatest cheerleader, André Leon Talley, a trailblazer who apprenticed with Diana Vreeland at the Met before joining Vogue. Hanae Mori paved the way for Issey Miyake, and other Japanese designers to show in Paris. Backstage photographer Roxanne Lowitt’s career was kickstarted by the gift of a camera from the artist Antonio Lopez, who also had a hand in helping Peter Hidalgo find his way in fashion. William Klein, who photographed model Dorothy McGowan in the latest looks, later cast her as the star of his satirical fashion film.... Fashion is a collective expression, and better for it. Here we take a moment to pay tribute to the stand-alone talents who contributed so much to the industry.
Ayesha Curry Sparkles in Miu Miu’s Crystal Pumps with Bleached Denim Jumpsuit in New York City
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Curry brought a glamorous take on grunge style while in New York City last week. While strolling through Gramercy on Friday, Curry stepped out in a sharp denim jumpsuit from 3.1 Phillip Lim. Designed by Lim, the piece featured blue bleached denim in a long-sleeved, collared silhouette, accented with a boxy fit, long pockets and a button-up front. Curry let her clothing take center stage, accessorizing with only a string of diamonds and matching stud earrings — as well...
Shay Mitchell Suits Up in White-Hot Blazer & Sandals at ‘Something from Tiffany’s’ Premiere
Shay Mitchell brought a sleek take to suiting for the Los Angeles premiere of “Something From Tiffany’s.” The romantic comedy film, which Mitchell stars in alongside Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson and Ray Nicholson, will debut on Prime Video on Dec. 9. Stepping out at AMC Century City 15 for the occasion on Tuesday night, the “Pretty Little Liars” star posed in an oversized white tweed suit. Her ensemble included a blazer with pointed lapels, long sleeves and four tortoiseshell buttons across a bra-style top and matching trousers. Gleaming gold jewelry — naturally, from Tiffany & Co. — finished her attire, encompassed by...
Vuitton Picks Its Date, Cartier’s Immersive Installation, Eckhaus Latta to Celebrate Holiday
IT’S A DATE: It’s never too early to start planning for 2023’s destination cruise shows. Nicolas Ghesquière has already fixed a date for Louis Vuitton’s: May 24. Other details are still under wraps, including the geographic location and venue.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event Artistic director of women’s collections at Vuitton since 2013, Ghesquière typically selects an architectural marvel as a transporting backdrop for Vuitton’s cruise displays. For the resort 2023 collection, he chose the Salk Institute in San Diego, a clifftop research facility that boasts a slim reflecting pool...
The Best of Alessandro Michele’s Gucci in Vogue
Alessandro Michele… a name with seven musical syllables that belongs to a man who has made his mark on fashion history—and on Gucci—through collisions of arcana and contemporary culture. Michele is a Roman after all, and also a postmodernist who has an inherent understanding of how stimulating the simultaneous existence of past and present are (scroll Instagram if you doubt it), and how curating these interactions is a way of establishing or expressing one’s identity.
American Fashion Heads to the Metaverse in Celebration of the CFDA’s 60th Anniversary
On a mission to connect the past, present, and future of the fashion industry, the CFDA has gathered a diverse group of American designers for a first-of-its-kind digital exhibition in the metaverse. It’s a birthday celebration of sorts, the CFDA is turning 60 this year. “We were reflecting on all we’ve done and accomplished, but it was also a good time to look forward and to see what we could do for the industry,” says Steven Kolb, the CFDA’s CEO.
Emily Ratajkowski Takes the Maxi Skirt Into Winter With Under $100 Sneakers
Many New Yorkers escape the city for Thanksgiving, but Emily Ratajkowski chose to enjoy the quiet streets this weekend. The model slipped on a casual-cool look while taking her dog, Colombo, out for a stroll on Saturday. She paired her long, black maxi skirt with a cropped yellow denim jacket and gray hoodie, proving that a summery maxi silhouette can still work in the colder months (just pair it with cozy pieces, like she did!). Ratajkowski accessorized the look with a classic pair of sneakers that are also affordable.
Comments / 0