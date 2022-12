Michigan is expected to win by 16.5 points against the Purdue Boilermakers, but some planned things, along with a few unplanned things, are going to have to happen in order to get to that point. Blake Corum is out, so what does that look like? JJ McCarthy showed out in Columbus last week, so how does he follow that up? Those questions and more will be answered tomorrow night in Indianapolis.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO