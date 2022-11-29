ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

Woman killed in semi vs. pickup truck crash in Western Kansas

STANTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman was killed Thursday afternoon when a semi-truck struck her vehicle at the intersection of a highway in western Kansas near the Colorado border. According to the KHP crash logs, just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, Gladis Antillon Garcia, 46, of...
JOHNSON CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
Pratt Tribune

Outdated marijuana laws hinder Kansas

Voters in neighboring Missouri just legalized recreational marijuana. Meanwhile, Kansas remains in the minority of states where neither medical nor recreational marijuana are allowed. It’s a symptom of dysfunctional democracy in Kansas that legislators haven’t updated our marijuana laws. Polling for years has shown that Kansans support legalizing and taxing...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas governor reinforces priority to legalize medical marijuana

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Friday reinforced one of the priorities for her second term as governor. Kelly tweeted a message emphasizing the reasons she wants to see the state legalize medical marijuana. “This legislative session, we need to legalize medical marijuana so that Kansans with...
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

What will legal weed in Missouri mean for Kansas residents?

Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
MISSOURI STATE
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Woman accused of selling meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug distribution allegations. Just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for speeding, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop resulted in the search...
EDMOND, OK
KSN News

How many people are on death row in Kansas?

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas transportation secretary, deputy resign

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz and Deputy Secretary Burt Morey have resigned. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced their official departure from the agency on Tuesday. Lorenz served as Transportation Secretary since March 2019 and as Chair of the Kansas Infrastructure Hub, which coordinates federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, since June 2022. […]
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Meet Brenda Andrew; Oklahoma’s only woman on death row

OKLAHOMA CITY – Former Sunday School teacher Brenda Andrew is the only woman on Oklahoma’s death row. In 2004, she was convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the Nov. 2001 shooting death of her husband, Rob Andrew, according to published reports. Jurors recommended the death penalty.
OKLAHOMA STATE

