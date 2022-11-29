Read full article on original website
Related
Woman killed by semi in SW Kansas crash
A woman was killed in a car crash in southwest Kansas Thursday afternoon.
WIBW
Woman killed in semi vs. pickup truck crash in Western Kansas
STANTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman was killed Thursday afternoon when a semi-truck struck her vehicle at the intersection of a highway in western Kansas near the Colorado border. According to the KHP crash logs, just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, Gladis Antillon Garcia, 46, of...
KAKE TV
Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
Several Kansas counties under red flag warning
Several counties in Kansas are under a red flag warning.
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
Tulsa man arrested in Arizona, 53 pounds of meth, 120,000 fentanyl pills and more confiscated
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A Tulsa man was arrested in Arizona after the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) conducted a traffic stop and found a large amount of drugs in the car he was driving, according to the YCSO. In a YCSO Facebook post, they said they conducted...
WIBW
Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest update puts much of the state back at the ‘High’ level for new Covid cases. Also, the CDC currently shows Kansas is marked high for Influenza activity as well. Topeka ER and Hospital say they’re seeing...
19-Year-Old Wyoming Man Dead After Rolling Pickup Into Power Pole
A 19-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Wright, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. last Monday, Nov. 21, near mile marker 77.6 on Wyoming 59. The patrol says Xando Three Irons was headed north when he lost control of...
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
Pratt Tribune
Outdated marijuana laws hinder Kansas
Voters in neighboring Missouri just legalized recreational marijuana. Meanwhile, Kansas remains in the minority of states where neither medical nor recreational marijuana are allowed. It’s a symptom of dysfunctional democracy in Kansas that legislators haven’t updated our marijuana laws. Polling for years has shown that Kansans support legalizing and taxing...
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning. The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the […]
How much snow is falling across Kansas?
KSN's Storm Track 3 team is tracking snowfall totals across Kansas and some of the surrounding areas.
WIBW
Kansas governor reinforces priority to legalize medical marijuana
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Friday reinforced one of the priorities for her second term as governor. Kelly tweeted a message emphasizing the reasons she wants to see the state legalize medical marijuana. “This legislative session, we need to legalize medical marijuana so that Kansans with...
How Kansas veterans can get connected with PACT Act benefits
Officials with the VA are hosting events to help veterans, their families, and survivors get information and access benefits from the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
kcur.org
What will legal weed in Missouri mean for Kansas residents?
Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
Sheriff: Woman accused of selling meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug distribution allegations. Just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for speeding, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop resulted in the search...
How many people are on death row in Kansas?
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
Kansas transportation secretary, deputy resign
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz and Deputy Secretary Burt Morey have resigned. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced their official departure from the agency on Tuesday. Lorenz served as Transportation Secretary since March 2019 and as Chair of the Kansas Infrastructure Hub, which coordinates federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, since June 2022. […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Meet Brenda Andrew; Oklahoma’s only woman on death row
OKLAHOMA CITY – Former Sunday School teacher Brenda Andrew is the only woman on Oklahoma’s death row. In 2004, she was convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the Nov. 2001 shooting death of her husband, Rob Andrew, according to published reports. Jurors recommended the death penalty.
GOP elections chief in Kansas decries ‘horrible environment’
Kansas' Republican elections chief on Thursday decried a “horrible environment” for local officials overseeing voting and counting ballots this year.
Comments / 8