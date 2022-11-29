ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

ocala-news.com

MCSO human trafficking investigation leads to arrest of married couple

A human trafficking investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of an Ocala man and his wife. On Tuesday, November 22, an MCSO Major Crimes detective began investigating 47-year-old Dwight Tawan Edwards after inappropriate texts were discovered between him and two juvenile victims, who were between the ages of 12 and 16, according to MCSO.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man goes on theft and battery spree, deputies say

An Inverness man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges all stemming from a five-day rampage of batteries, thefts, and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Citrus County Sherriff’s Office. According to county arrest records, investigating CCSO deputies said that on June, 23, 2021 Sean...
INVERNESS, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homeless man and woman arrested for squatting in vacant house

Deputies arrested a homeless man and woman in the early morning hours Tuesday, Nov. 29, for squatting in a vacant house in Beverly Hills after the homeowner confirmed they wanted to pursue charges. Deputies were patrolling the area when they spotted one of the defendants, 39-year-old Lucas Calcagni, in all...
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police searching for missing teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are currently searching for a missing teen and are hoping someone knows where she is. Detectives are currently searching for Payton Makenna Jeanfils. Jeanfils is a 17-year-old missing runaway who was last seen on Nov. 25 at the Walmart on Cortez Rd. W. in...
BRADENTON, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Federal Jury Convicts Pasco Fentanyl Trafficker of Causing Fatal Overdose

TAMPA, FLa. – United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that a federal jury has found Justin Kelly (35, New Port Richey) guilty of conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of fentanyl resulting in death, distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, three counts of possession/distribution of fentanyl, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
WCJB

Wanted man leads police on chase in Summerfield

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man from Summerfield, who is being charged with fleeing and eluding, as well as other offenses, after a car chase in Marion County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jimmy Lain, 40, after he tried to escape from a traffic stop on...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port woman found after being reported missing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old woman reported missing has been found and is safe, North Port Police say. The family of 19-year-old Daniella Broslav was concerned for her whereabouts. There was no indication that she was in danger.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
SARASOTA, FL
villages-news.com

Massachusetts woman arrested after fight with woman over gas pump

A Massachusetts woman was arrested after a fight with another woman over a gas pump at a service station. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to the Pilot gas station on State Road 44 in Wildwood after 58-year-old Shelley Marie Wilkins of Westminster, Mass. got into an argument with the other woman at the fuel pumps.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department warns of roadside scammers

Roadside panhandling has become a common sight in many cities, and the Ocala Police Department is reminding residents that some of these individuals are actually scammers. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated, “It’s important to remember that not all of these individuals are truly in need.” Many of these individuals, according to OPD, use false stories and fictitious signs to prey on the generosity of kind-hearted motorists.
OCALA, FL

