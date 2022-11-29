Read full article on original website
Man hides in tree in effort to avoid arrest in Brooksville, deputies say
Hernando deputies said a man hid in a tree in an effort to avoid an arrest on Thursday night.
Man arrested for illegally dumping approximately 900 pounds of storm debris onto Charlotte County home
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man was arrested after illegally dumping storm debris at a Charlotte County residence. Latherio Leonard, 28, was charged with littering commercial or hazardous waste, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). According to the report, deputies were searching through a...
ocala-news.com
MCSO human trafficking investigation leads to arrest of married couple
A human trafficking investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of an Ocala man and his wife. On Tuesday, November 22, an MCSO Major Crimes detective began investigating 47-year-old Dwight Tawan Edwards after inappropriate texts were discovered between him and two juvenile victims, who were between the ages of 12 and 16, according to MCSO.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man goes on theft and battery spree, deputies say
An Inverness man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges all stemming from a five-day rampage of batteries, thefts, and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Citrus County Sherriff’s Office. According to county arrest records, investigating CCSO deputies said that on June, 23, 2021 Sean...
WCJB
Driver crashes into car stopped by Marion County Sheriff’s deputy, hurting multiple people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials hope the dramatic video of a vehicle crashing into a vehicle during a traffic stop will encourage other drivers to move over. The sheriff’s office released dash camera video from last Saturday of a traffic stop on Southwest Highway 484,...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
villages-news.com
Sandalwood Condominiums woman tracked down in theft of four 12-packs of Coca-Cola
A Sandalwood Condominiums woman has been tracked down in the theft of four 12-packs of Coca-Cola from a local Dollar General store. Holly Nichol Chambers, 38, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Thursday at her home at the condominium complex in Wildwood. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy tracked down the...
Rumored threat at Cypress Creek High School unfounded, deputies say
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said a rumor about someone bringing a gun to Cypress Creek High School is unfounded.
Man shot, robbed by 3 masked suspects in Carrollwood, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting and robbery that happened Thursday night in Carrollwood.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeless man and woman arrested for squatting in vacant house
Deputies arrested a homeless man and woman in the early morning hours Tuesday, Nov. 29, for squatting in a vacant house in Beverly Hills after the homeowner confirmed they wanted to pursue charges. Deputies were patrolling the area when they spotted one of the defendants, 39-year-old Lucas Calcagni, in all...
Florida police officer stabbed in face during gas station struggle
A Daytona Beach police officer was stabbed in the face Thursday while attempting to speak with a man accused of trespassing according to authorities.
Metal container in middle of I-75 leads to semi-truck crash
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A metal container in the middle of I-75 northbound caused a semi-truck to overturn onto its side that backed up significant traffic early Friday morning in Lee County. Around 5:30 a.m., the semi-truck traveling north on I-75, on the outside lane, was approaching the State...
Pinellas officials determine Clearwater house fire was intentionally set
Pinellas officials determined that a house fire in Clearwater on Thursday was intentionally set, according to a press release.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police searching for missing teen
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are currently searching for a missing teen and are hoping someone knows where she is. Detectives are currently searching for Payton Makenna Jeanfils. Jeanfils is a 17-year-old missing runaway who was last seen on Nov. 25 at the Walmart on Cortez Rd. W. in...
pasconewsonline.com
Federal Jury Convicts Pasco Fentanyl Trafficker of Causing Fatal Overdose
TAMPA, FLa. – United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that a federal jury has found Justin Kelly (35, New Port Richey) guilty of conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of fentanyl resulting in death, distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, three counts of possession/distribution of fentanyl, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
WCJB
Wanted man leads police on chase in Summerfield
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man from Summerfield, who is being charged with fleeing and eluding, as well as other offenses, after a car chase in Marion County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jimmy Lain, 40, after he tried to escape from a traffic stop on...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port woman found after being reported missing
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old woman reported missing has been found and is safe, North Port Police say. The family of 19-year-old Daniella Broslav was concerned for her whereabouts. There was no indication that she was in danger.
Mysuncoast.com
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
villages-news.com
Massachusetts woman arrested after fight with woman over gas pump
A Massachusetts woman was arrested after a fight with another woman over a gas pump at a service station. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to the Pilot gas station on State Road 44 in Wildwood after 58-year-old Shelley Marie Wilkins of Westminster, Mass. got into an argument with the other woman at the fuel pumps.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department warns of roadside scammers
Roadside panhandling has become a common sight in many cities, and the Ocala Police Department is reminding residents that some of these individuals are actually scammers. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated, “It’s important to remember that not all of these individuals are truly in need.” Many of these individuals, according to OPD, use false stories and fictitious signs to prey on the generosity of kind-hearted motorists.
