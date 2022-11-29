Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Severe drought impacts portions of the area
On Thursday morning, the latest drought monitor update was released. The latest information showed the drought conditions for some have worsened. Severe drought conditions are being felt in the area in orange above, including Madison and Limestone counties. The remainder of the area continues to experience moderate drought conditions. The...
Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds hit the South
Severe weather including tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts hit parts of the South on Tuesday, with an estimated 11 million people in nine states under threat. The National Weather Service confirmed that several tornadoes had touched down in Mississippi, although there were no immediate reports of damage. Tornado watches were also in effect for parts of Southwest Alabama, while a flurry of tornado warnings were issued in Louisiana, the National Weather Service said.
WEATHER 12-2,2022 Storms, Winds and Rain Move In
The forecast will be the theme for the next few days. Your weekend looks cool and partly damp and then more rain is in the forecast though Wednesday as temps rebound. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here As for your Friday …. Today A 20 percent chance of showers after […] The post WEATHER 12-2,2022 Storms, Winds and Rain Move In appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
See tornadoes rip through South, damaging churches and destroying homes
Severe storms swept across the South starting late Tuesday through Wednesday morning and led to more than 30 reports of tornadoes in the region.
smokeybarn.com
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall. Severe storms are expected to strengthen through the evening into the overnight hours, mainly west of I-65 and south of I-40, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “Some uncertainties exist around how much energy we’ll...
thunderboltradio.com
Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday
The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
WHNT-TV
Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing
Fyffe Wins Class 2A Championship. The Fyffe Red Devils overcame B.B. Comer 40-28 Friday to win the Class 2A State...
Colder air moving in as rain exits
Rain and thunderstorms will be increasing Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, which is under a StormTracker Weather Alert as all severe weather threats are possible.
Doctors brace for post-holiday illness surge
Tennessee is topping the charts for it's number of flu cases and doctors predicted cases would climb even higher after Thanksgiving. Now a week after the holiday, their predictions are proving accurate.
WAAY-TV
Potential for severe storms on Tuesday
It'll be a mostly clear overnight with a chilly start to Tuesday as temperatures dip into mid-40s before dawn. While Tuesday begins with a mix of sun and clouds, it will be overcast by midday. We are tracking the arrival of rain and strong storms ahead of an approaching cold front.
WHNT-TV
Cross County Championship coming to Huntsville
Several thousand competitors some of the top high school cross-country runners from across the nation and beyond will arrive at John Hunt Park this weekend. Several thousand competitors some of the top high school cross-country runners from across the nation and beyond will arrive at John Hunt Park this weekend.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
wbrc.com
Schools in West Alabama closing early Tuesday due to severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in West Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shelton State Community College will close at 4 p.m. This closure includes both campuses. All activities scheduled after this time are...
Nearly 600 kids go missing in TN each month; How the public plays a role in their safe recovery
An average of 500 to 600 kids under the age of 18 go missing each month in Tennessee, many due to parental abductions or runaways, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
WKRN
Overnight storms bring damage, power outages
An overnight storm left behind slight damage and power outages in Middle Tennessee.
oilcity.news
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
WHNT-TV
Anonymous Donor to Match Red Kettle Donations on Saturday
Fyffe Wins Class 2A Championship. The Fyffe Red Devils...
