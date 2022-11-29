ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OH

WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked due to a crash on State Route 22 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on State Route 22 in Montgomery after a crash, early Thursday morning. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation near the I-275 interchange...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-74 at Beekman Street

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes on eastbound I-74 at Beekman Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking lanes along the interstate in Northside, Friday night. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries at Three Rivers Parkway in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Crash with injuries at Three Rivers Parkway in North Bend.
NORTH BEND, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on north I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Fort Mitchell, Friday evening.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Firestone Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Firestone Drive in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall has been shut down due to possible safety hazards, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones. Chief Jones says they found several issues during a fire and safety inspection on Nov. 23. The mall’s owner was told to bring the property into...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Harlan Road in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Harlan Road in Waynesville.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Vehicle fire reported on ﻿Arthur Avenue in Carlisle﻿

CARLISLE, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on Arthur Avenue in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Montgomery Road in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Montgomery Road in Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Crash with injuries reported on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck

GROESBECK, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck.
GROESBECK, OH
WRAL News

Man delivers FedEx packages dumped on side of highway

An Ohio man rescued a bunch of packages dumped on the side of the road by a FedEx driver. The matter is under investigation, but the people who received these potentially-lost items are thankful. Zach Arnwine and his fiancé were driving just east of Germantown on Friday evening when they...
GERMANTOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Police presence reported on Sheffield Drive in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — Police presence reported on Sheffield Drive in Walton.
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Locke Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Locke Street in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY

