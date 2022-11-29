Jeremy Allen White is already the internet’s boyfriend thanks to his beloved turn on FX’s “The Bear,” but that title should only intensify when White packs on pounds of muscle for A24’s “The Iron Claw.” White is starring as the wrestler Kerry Von Erich in the Sean Durkin-directed drama, which co-stars Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson. The actor told GQ magazine that he’s gaining 40 pounds of muscle for the role.

