Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Cameroon is first African team to beat Brazil at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon coach Rigobert Song came full circle on a memorable and bittersweet night for African soccer. Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, the only member of Cameroon’s team who plays for a Cameroonian club, made an inspiring run and cross to set up Vincent Aboubakar’s header and stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 victory to make the Indomitable Lions the first African nation to beat Brazil at a World Cup.
Citrus County Chronicle
Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar’s powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup. The stoppage-time goal didn't help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team's 1-0 win over Brazil's reserves on Friday. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the Seleçao at the tournament.
Citrus County Chronicle
Brazil fans at World Cup show support for soccer great Pelé
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Brazilian fans showed their support for soccer great Pelé during the national team's 1-0 loss to Cameroon at the World Cup on Friday. The 82-year-old Pelé, who had a colon tumor removed last year, was hospitalized Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate his medication. Doctors said Friday he had a respiratory infection and would remain in the hospital being treated with antibiotics, according to the Hospital Albert Einstein.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 13
Highlights from the 13th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Friday. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Was Aspire project a vehicle to deliver votes to Qatar’s World Cup bid?
Football Dreams was ostensibly about players in developing countries but its story makes for remarkable reading now
‘We knew there would be a lot of emotion’: Switzerland and Serbia clash again
Switzerland and Serbia have got history. Their clash to decide who went into the last 16 of the World Cup in Doha was always going boil over. The story is a complicated one. All eyes were on Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka in the rematch of the ill-tempered 2018 World Cup tussle between the two nations, when both players celebrated the last-gasp success by making an eagle gesture, pointing to their Albanian heritage but mainly to antagonise Serbians, who consider Kosovo, where there is an Albanian majority, as a Serbian province still.It is a complex relationship between two countries...
Football can stop the hate and bring joy if we want success but don’t expect to win | Jason Stockwood
Unrealistic expectations breed anger on terraces, at Grimsby we try to build relationships through committing to give our best
Citrus County Chronicle
Locals lead after Round 1 of men's, women's Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Local professional David Micheluzzi shot a course-record equaling 7-under 63 Thursday to take the first-round lead at the Australian Open where the men’s and women’s championships are being played concurrently for the first time. Micheluzzi rode a hot putter to roll in eight...
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup redemption for Japan coach 29 years later in Qatar
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The “Agony of Doha” came 29 years ago, and Hajime Moriyasu experienced it first-hand as a midfielder on Japan’s national soccer team. He’s now the coach, and he’s made amends.
Comments / 0