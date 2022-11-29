Read full article on original website
Biden wants Michigan to be early presidential primary state in 2024, Dingell says
Washington — President Joe Biden is recommending the Democratic National Committee place Michigan among the earliest states to cast votes for the 2024 presidential nominating contest, according to U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell. Biden, in a letter to DNC members late Thursday, urged them to eliminate caucuses as part of...
Here’s a minute-by-minute account of Biden’s 3-hour Tuesday trip to Michigan
TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, MI — President Joe Biden visited mid-Michigan Tuesday, Nov. 29, during a fast-paced, 3-hour and 17-minute visit aimed at highlighting how his economic plan has bolstered the state’s next-gen tech industries. The capstone of his visit involved a rally event at SK Siltron, an expanding Monitor...
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Supreme Court returns to immigration in test of Biden's power to choose deportation targets
The latest immigration case at the high court is one of several challenging Biden's ability to make policy without clear authorization from Congress.
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
Parts of Michigan could see more than 20 inches of snow piled up by Sunday — What to expect
While it’s not quite the five feet they could get in Buffalo, New York, parts of Michigan are seeing record-setting snow — with more on the way this weekend.
Joe Biden has called his grandchildren 'my heart.' Here are 11 candid photos that show their close bond.
In his 2020 victory speech, Joe Biden called his grandchildren "my heart." His oldest grandchild, Naomi, is getting married at the White House.
Winter storm could dump foot of snow on west Michigan
Wintry weather is set to barrel across Michigan, with some areas expected to see up to 12 inches of snow through this weekend, the National Weather Service said. The weather service has issued a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday for much of the state's west side.
Michigan flags 112 low-performing schools for intensive intervention
Michigan’s Department of Education is requiring 112 low-performing public schools in 54 districts around the state to enter into agreements with the state to improve students’ academic performance. The list includes 25 schools from the Detroit Public Schools Community District, 10 from the Lansing Public Schools, seven from...
$3000 to $4000 stimulus payment available for Michigan residents: See if you are eligible
This could help people resolve different financial issues. A total of 18 states across the US are getting tax rebates or stimulus payments. These include Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
When President Biden met Saginaw’s teenage serenading saxophonist
SAGINAW, MI — “Big Bear” has a story to tell his classmates. And, maybe someday, his grandkids. Lionel “LJ” Baldwin Jr. will return to his senior year classes today at Arthur Hill High School, one day after the teenager shook hands and conversed with Joe Biden during the 46th U.S. president’s mid-Michigan visit Tuesday, Nov. 29.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
William Barber to Democrats: ‘stop chasing the elusive suburban vote’
American minister and social activist Rev. William Barber said on Sunday the Democratic party should stop looking to win the “elusive suburban vote” and instead focus on winning over lower-income voters. During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Velshi,” Barber, who co-chairs the non-profit Poor People’s Campaign, noted the share...
Democrats are optimistic Michigan’s presidential primary could be moved up. What does that mean for the GOP?
Michigan’s Republican-led state senate on Tuesday night passed a bill that would move Michigan’s presidential primary election from March to February, making it among the first in the nation. Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, introduced the bill earlier this month, and cast his motivation as helping the whole...
Former Oxford School Board members warn every Michigan parent
Oxford Community Schools had a policy in place to assess threats at school. Former Board members say it never got implemented.
Lauren Boebert - live: Republican says ‘of course’ she will win as Colorado election may be headed to recount
Lauren Boebert has said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as she widens her lead against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch – but the unexpected upset race continues to be too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally...
Judge rejects Trump immunity claim in suit stemming from 2020 election
Washington — A federal judge in Washington rejected former President Donald Trump's claim of absolute immunity in a civil lawsuit involving his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The opinion issued Monday from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan stemmed from a suit filed by the...
South Carolina Democrats stunned by Biden’s plan to put them first in 2024
WASHINGTON — When President Joe Biden proposed making South Carolina the first to vote in the 2024 Democratic presidential primaries Thursday, Democrats in the state were caught completely off-guard. It wasn't something they had asked for. "It’s a very pleasant surprise," said Carol Fowler, the state's representative on the...
Biden endorses major shakeup of Democratic nominating process that puts South Carolina first
President Biden on Thursday endorsed a major shakeup of the Democratic presidential nominating process that would make South Carolina the first state to vote. Multiple outlets reported that Biden suggested South Carolina be followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on the same day, then Georgia and finally Michigan. Iowa, the traditional first state on the nominating calendar would be knocked out of first five altogether.
