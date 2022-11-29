Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Believes He’s Being Built Up To Face Roman Reigns
Everybody knows that a Money in the Bank win can change a wrestler’s career, and earlier this year Austin Theory secured himself a title shot when he won the briefcase. For months Theory teased that he was going to cash in on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but ultimately that didn’t happen.
Popculture
WWE Fans Are Done With Ronda Rousey After Survivor Series Botch
WWE fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey. The SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday. Fans were angry that Rousey won the match, but they were also angry about a major botch that happened when the two were competing. As Shotzi was going for a DDT on the apron, Rousey didn't let go of the rope, causing Shotzi to fall to the ground. Fans went after Rousey on Twitter.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms
Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Dominik Mysterio Draws The Line On Christmas Decorations
Dominik Mysterio made waves when he and fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley crashed the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner and attacked his father, Rey, this past Thursday. Many questions have arisen as to why the pair did what they did. Now, Dominik has seemingly provided an answer. "Because he had...
PWMania
Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
wrestlinginc.com
Stevie Ray: 'Harlem Heat Is Dead'
For years, Harlem Heat — comprised of Booker T and Stevie Ray — wreaked havoc on WCW's tag team division to the tune of 10 World Tag Team Championship reigns. They ultimately entered the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2019, and their last match, dubbed "The Final Heat," saw them win the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship in Booker T's promotion one last time together. But if fans are hoping for one more Harlem Heat reunion, Stevie Ray is here to throw cold water on the idea entirely. Well, almost.
wrestlinginc.com
Former OVW Wrestler Clarifies Relationship With 'Uncle' Dolph Ziggler
Andreas John Ziegler offered to "peel the curtain back a little bit" in a recent interview to explain his "relationship" with Dolph Ziggler. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star clarified in a new interview with Solo Wrestling that he's not related to the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion but that it was a joke he made in wrestling school that his WWE "uncle" ultimately gave him the blessing to use.
bodyslam.net
Rumor Killer On Roman Reigns Dropping One World Title Each Night Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns will not drop the WWE World Championships one night at a time this WrestleMania season. Xero News recently tweeted out to discuss some “plans” that WWE is batting around for Roman Reigns. It was said that, “The Titles will be split by the end of the draft latest. (The draft will be after Mania) There is some talks however of Roman dropping both Belts at Mania on Night 1 Second on Night 2.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rhea Ripley on Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos In WWE, How WWE Has Changed
Rhea Ripley says WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, and it’s a cool thing to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked about how in the past she wasn’t really allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s look changed when her gear didn’t show up for Hell In a Cell, and she was forced to come out in trunks. She was asked about her current look, an if that’s something she’s happy about presentation-wise.
stillrealtous.com
Current AEW Star Expected To Return To WWE Soon
Earlier this year WWE decided to part ways with William Regal and it didn’t take long for Regal to join All Elite Wrestling. However, recently there’s been a lot of speculation about a possible WWE return for the former NXT General Manager. PWInsider reports that although they’ve heard...
wrestlinginc.com
The Miz Was Nearly In WWE Feud With Fellow Reality Star
A feud between The Miz and another network competition show star almost became a "reality" back in the late 2010s, a former member of the "Big Brother" cast recently revealed. In a new interview with PWMania.com, former reality show star and current OVW wrestler Jessie Godderz shared a story about how WWE once tried to get ahold of him for months to set up a feud with Miz, a.k.a. Mike Mizanin.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
wrestlingrumors.net
Ouch: Damage Ctrl Member’s Neck Issues May Be More Serious Than They Seem
That could be bad. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know what one could mean. Some of them are a lot worse than others too, as someone could be hurt without knowing what is going on. There might be some hints behind the scenes though and that seems to be taking place again with a certain Monday Night Raw star.
tjrwrestling.net
Absent Ex-WWE Women’s Champion Teases Return
A former WWE Women’s Champion that has not been seen in quite some time has teased that she might be on her way back to television. Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful women’s wrestlers in WWE history. She is a six-time Raw Women’s Champion, and a six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. In addition to that, she was part of the first women’s WrestleMania main event in 2019 along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.
nodq.com
Former WWE star released during start of the pandemic returning under the Triple H regime
WWE has been bringing back numerous wrestlers that were released from the company since Triple H took creative control. Several names have been rumored for a WWE comeback in recent months and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources that Eric Young will be returning to the company. Young was written off television during this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling when he was “stabbed to death” by Cody Deaner.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On Sasha Banks Possible Return
A WWE Hall of Famer has commented on Sasha Banks’ possible return to the company. As previously reported, Sasha Banks and WWE’s contract negotiations have seemingly stalled due to a money issue. One of Sasha’s greatest rivals during her time in WWE was Charlotte Flair with many of...
wrestletalk.com
Championship Match & More Set For December 2 AEW Rampage
An AEW All-Atlantic Championship match and more have been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage (December 2). On tonight’s show, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and QT Marshall took part in a backstage interview, where QT challenged Cassidy to a title match on this week’s Rampage.
Comments / 2