doorcountydailynews.com
Felhofer named new CEO for Door County YMCA
A familiar face will take over the reins as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Door County YMCA. Tonya Felhofer has been named the permanent CEO and will assume her new duties next Monday, December 5th. Felhofer has served as the Financial Development Director and, for the last year,...
seehafernews.com
Christmas In The Mansion Exhibit Now Open
An annual celebration of Christmas and the craftsmanship of local volunteers is currently on display daily at the Rahr West in Manitowoc. Christmas in the Mansion “highlights the unique architectural style of the Victorian era. The historic Vilas-Rahr mansion is “beautifully decorated for the holidays by a fantastic group...
wearegreenbay.com
‘A Very Neenah Christmas’ tonight starting at 6 pm
(WFRV) – Do a little window shopping with a twist. Local 5 Live spotlights just three small businesses that are a part of A Very Neenah Christmas happening tonight. My Soul Loves, 124 W Wisconsin Avenue, Neenah. Follow on Facebook for the latest. Red Door Mercantile, 130 W Wisconsin...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Utilities Begins Community Solar Program
Manitowoc Public Utilities is getting into the solar business with the Community Solar Program. “What we are going to do is, work with a developer to build a one thousand kilowatt solar facility in the City,” David England a Power Supply Analyst with MPU told Seehafer News. There is...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Plan Commission Adds Meeting for Today
The City of Two Rivers added another meeting to its schedule for this week. The Plan Commission will be gathering in the Council Chambers at 5:30 this evening. The only item on their agenda is a site and architectural plan review for Central Park. These documents were submitted by Parkitecture,...
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Looking for New Member of the MPU Commission
The City of Manitowoc is looking for someone to fill a position on the Manitowoc Public Utilities Commission. According to the Finance Committee Chairman and Alderman Jim Brey, the Commission needs another individual to fill the remainder of a five-year term which was previously filled by former commissioner Dave Luckow.
hometownbroadcasting.com
12/2/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday
Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a 57-year-old Waupun man involved in several crashes and a high-speed chase in Fond du Lac last Friday night. Donald Perrote made his initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court on the four felony and four misdemeanor charges stemming from the chase that saw him hit four vehicles including a Sheriff’s squad car during the pursuit. Eventually he was arrested at gunpoint. He will be arraigned next Thursday. Charges include 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, battery to a law enforcement officer, fleeing an officer, hit and run, and three counts of criminal damage to property.
Decades old Christmas tradition returns to Neenah and Menasha
The Neenah-Menasha Fire Department Santa float has been traveling the two cities for 72 years, and this year looking for some help from their community.
seehafernews.com
Roncalli High School to Host Christmas Variety Show This Weekend
Roncalli High School will be hosting their annual Christmas Variety Show this weekend. Performances of “When Love Was Born” will take place at 7:00 Saturday evening (December 3rd) and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday in the Zimmer Auditorium. Program Director Timothy Olson is inviting the public out to...
wtaq.com
UW-Oshkosh Finds Mold in Residence Hall
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — UW-Oshkosh is investigating reports of possible mold in one of its residence halls. In November, the facilities services department received a handful of work orders from students requesting a check for mold in six rooms in South Scott, a letter to UW-Oshkosh students obtained by FOX 11 states.
wpr.org
New Fox Valley manufacturing facility will focus on renewable energy
A technology company is expanding its footprint in the Fox Valley by building a new 385,000-square-foot facility with a focus on renewable energy. Excellerate, a division of the Menasha-based Faith Technologies Inc., recently broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Little Chute. The project aims to create 200 jobs,...
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers City Manager Calls Holiday Parade a Huge Success
The Hometown Christmas Parade in Two Rivers is being deemed a major success. City Manager Greg Buckley gave a huge shout-out to those who attended the parade on Saturday, and those who made it possible. “That’s organized by Two Rivers Main Street,” he explained. “There was a good number of...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Southwest High School performs ‘Bring It On’
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Southwest High School is back presenting Bring It On. Senior Isac Rios, who plays Steven, says the hard work and dedication of every single individual makes it all the more reason to come out and see the show. “Dedicated workers all over the...
seehafernews.com
Newton Collision Technician Earns National Award
An ASE Certified Collision Repair Technician from Newton has received a national award. Brian Toltzmann, who is a welding and hands-on skills development instructor for I-CAR in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, was honored with a national achievement award as the I-CAR Platinum/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year.
spectrumnews1.com
Spectrum launches broadband, mobile, TV services in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis.— Hundreds of homes and small businesses in Oconto County will now have access to Spectrum Internet, mobile, TV and voice services as part of Spectrum's $5 billion rural digital opportunity fund (RDOF) investment. Spectrum expanded service to more than 1,500 homes and businesses across the county,...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: What is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Cocktail?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It just isn’t supper in Wisconsin without some conversation, usually over cocktails first. And on a Sunday afternoon, while waiting for the kitchen to open at River’s Bend Supper Club in Green Bay, Local 5 had a conversation about cocktails and what is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned.
wxerfm.com
The Top 15 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, December 2nd 2022!. The Point keeps you connected to the top 15 things happening around Sheboygan!. This weekend kicks off the Old World Christmas Market at The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. Authentic European gifts, hand-carved wooden toys, blown-glass ornaments and delectable food specialties from all over the world! https://osthoff.com/old-world-christmas-market/ Also enjoy breakfast with Santa and cookie decorating this weekend!
Here's what happening in Green Bay this weekend of Dec. 2, 2022
There's so many fun things you can do in Green Bay this weekend of December 2nd, no matter your age.
Door County Pulse
What Can Cape Cod Teach Door County?
Door County is often referred to as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest” due to shared characteristics. Both the Cape in Barnstable County and Door County are the eastern-most land masses in their respective states. Each is about 20 miles across at the widest point and extends into large bodies of water, the Cape hooking about 65 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, the Door peninsula about 70 miles into Lake Michigan.
