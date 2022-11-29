Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Columbia Missourian
Library bans and more liberties being taken away
Censorship by any other name smells just as bad. My deepest apologies to William Shakespeare and his fans. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri wrestling blows out West Virginia in first Big 12 dual
No. 6 Missouri wrestling defeated West Virginia 38-3 in a dual Friday at the Hearnes Center. Three Tigers faced nationally ranked opponents in the dual. MU’s No. 8 Brock Mauller (149-pounds) defeated No. 22 Sam Hillegas No. 1 Keegan O’Toole (165) beat No. 7 Peyton Hall and No. 8 Zach Elam (285) took down No. 19 Michael Wolfram.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri gas prices at lowest average since January
Missouri is currently experiencing the lowest gas prices this year since January. Beating neighboring states such as Tennessee and Kansas, Missouri has the seventh-lowest gas price average in the nation, averaging at $3.03 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA. Columbia’s average gas price is only 1 cent...
Columbia Missourian
MU wrestling back in Hearnes Center for alumni night
No. 6 Missouri wrestling is set to host West Virginia, with the dual scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. The match is MU’s first dual in Big 12 conference play this season. West Virginia received 13 votes in the latest top-25 coaches poll.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri tight end target Harris to visit in December
Class of 2023 recruit Jordon Harris told the Missourian he will visit Missouri’s campus Dec. 15-18. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound tight end has a 7-foot-1 wingspan. The Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product received an offer from Missouri during his Oct. 23 visit for the MU-Vanderbilt game, meeting with coach Eli Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Erik Link.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball sweeps Missouri Baptist in national tournament opener
Columbia College volleyball came out with an attacking mindset and well-rounded defensive play against No. 12 Missouri Baptist in its first pool-play match of the NAIA National Tournament on Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa. The Cougars were victorious in straight sets — 25-19, 25-20, 25-23.
Columbia Missourian
Sophie Cunningham Classic tips off Friday
The first ever Sophie Cunningham Classic tips off at 6 p.m. Friday at Columbia College’s Southwell Complex. The 12-game invitational will take place Friday-Sunday in Columbia and features girls basketball teams from Missouri, Kansas and Illinois.
Columbia Missourian
Lovett, Hopper named to PFF College All-SEC First Team
Pro Football Focus College announced its All-SEC teams on Wednesday, honoring seven Missouri football players. Wide receiver Dominic Lovett and linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper were named to the All-SEC first team along with former Missouri defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo — who now plays at LSU.
Columbia Missourian
Verna"Corinne" (Cook) Alspaw Dec. 8, 1934 — Nov. 27, 2022
Verna "Corinne" (Cook) Alspaw passed away November 27, 2022 at Kingdom Care in Fulton. She was 87 years old. She was born December 8, 1934 in Jefferson City to Enoch and Elery Cook. As a child, she moved with her parents between Missouri and Kansas following available work. She got...
Columbia Missourian
Scott Galloway and his 100 charts about America
“Adrift: America in 100 Charts” by Scott Galloway caught my attention by chance at the Columbia Public Library. I should have known about him before. This book debuted in October as a New York Times best-seller. He has three previous books and a popular podcast and has become a social media star.
Columbia Missourian
Banister named to SEC Football Community Service Team
The Southeastern Conference named Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister to its Community Service Team for football Wednesday. The SEC looked to highlight a football player from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts, according to a release.
Columbia Missourian
New Mexican restaurant in Columbia offers more than just food
Tucked just south of Interstate 70 near U.S. 63, a restaurant offering more than just Mexican food in the back of a small plaza. Known as Los Comales, the restaurant has a small store with various goods from Mexico, ranging from shampoo and laundry detergents to produce. Varying shades of red paint, bright and warm, surround the refrigerated and freezer sections. Art yet to be hung lies nearby. Beyond that is a butcher counter that offers cuts of carnitas, chorizo, carne asada, el pastor and other specialty meats.
Columbia Missourian
Hansen's hot shooting leads MU women's basketball to home rout of Saint Louis
After splitting its trip to the Bahamas with a victory over Wake Forest and a loss to Virginia Tech, Missouri women’s basketball rebounded with an 82-52 win over Saint Louis on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers (7-1) shot a sizzling 51.9% from behind the 3-point arc and never...
Columbia Missourian
Candlelight Lodge closes Friday after more than 60 years as an assisted living facility
The Candlelight Lodge was more than just a home to many people looking for assisted living in the Columbia area. Over its long history, the building housed cross-country travelers, female aviators in training and even Harry Truman during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Columbia Missourian
Blair Oaks hopes to complete perfect season against Lamar
Blair Oaks football has been nothing short of dominant in 2022, averaging 57 points and allowing fewer than 15 points per game on the season. But the Falcons face one more test if they want to achieve perfection. Blair Oaks (13-0) battles southwest Missouri powerhouse Lamar (12-1) in the MSHSAA Class 2 Show-Me Bowl on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Columbia Missourian
Blair Oaks edges Lamar to finish perfect season with Class 2 title
Fans on both sides of Memorial Stadium were treated to an instant thriller between Blair Oaks and Lamar in the MSHSAA Class 2 Show-Me Bowl. A nail-biter full of back-and-forth action, penalties and strong play on both sides of the ball ended in a 32-27 victory for the Falcons on Friday afternoon.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman boys basketball advances to tournament final
Hickman boys basketball advanced to the championship game of the Troy Buchanan Invitational with a 67-60 win over Francis Howell on Wednesday. The Kewpies (4-0) will play St. Dominic in the tournament championship game at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Troy.
Columbia Missourian
New Amazon facility in Ashland braces for the holiday season
As the holidays approach, Amazon’s new distribution center in Ashland faces its first holiday rush. According to information from Andy DiOrio, regional PR manager for Amazon, since its opening in June, the Ashland delivery station has delivered more than a million packages as of October. More than 2 million packages are expected to be delivered at the location by the end of 2022.
Comments / 0