Craig Elk’s Lodge hosts youth Hoop Shoot free throw contest
Break out the kids’ basketball shoes and get ready for a free throw contest on Saturday morning, Dec., 3, where youth will have a chance to get their name in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Craig’s Elks Lodge is hosting a free Hoop Shoot for local youth...
Christmas 4 Kids applications open as 24th annual Holiday Drive gets underway
Families who need help bringing gifts to their kids for the holidays can apply to receive support from Christmas 4 Kids, a program that provides new and age-appropriate gifts for eligible families for the holidays. Applications are still being accepted for assistance and low-income families are encouraged to apply. Applications...
Weekend holiday event lineup in Craig
Local shoppers can get their local holiday shopping in during the 12th annual Artisan Market from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Moffat County County Fairgrounds. The market will host almost 30 Yampa Valley vendors with a wide variety of...
Craig Mayor Ryan Hess steps down from Moffat County Sheriff’s Office to start practicing law
After decades working as a law enforcement officer, Craig Mayor Ryan Hess served his last day at the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Dec. 1, following his unexpected journey through law school into being a private attorney. After 20 years in law enforcement, Hess said he is ready...
Photos: Moffat County boys basketball vs. Uintah
The Moffat County boys basketball team hosted its season opener Tuesday, Nov. 29, against Uintah High School of Vernal, Utah, and the Utes won the matchup 72-42. The Bulldogs will be on the road this weekend with several games at a tournament hosted by Central High School in Grand Junction, while the girls team will see its first competition Saturday, Dec. 3, on the road against Eagle Valley.
CPW seeks help identifying poacher who shot deer and removed its head near Elk Springs in Moffat County
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for help identifying the person or persons who illegally killed a mule deer buck in Moffat County sometime between Friday, Nov. 25, and Monday, Nov. 28. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, officers were alerted to a deer carcass off Moffat County...
Faith: Jesus holds the universe together
Years ago, I was a youth minister in Los Alamos, New Mexico. That name may sound familiar to you, but if not, it is the location of the Los Alamos National Laboratory — you know, the place where atomic bombs were made. It is in a beautiful setting in...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials find no evidence of wolves near Meeker, where 40 cattle have been found dead inexplicably
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have little explanation for why as many as 40 cattle near Meeker have shown up dead in recent months in a situation described as “perplexing” to the agency’s governing board this month. While wolves were an early target for blame, Colorado Parks...
