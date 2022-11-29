The Moffat County boys basketball team hosted its season opener Tuesday, Nov. 29, against Uintah High School of Vernal, Utah, and the Utes won the matchup 72-42. The Bulldogs will be on the road this weekend with several games at a tournament hosted by Central High School in Grand Junction, while the girls team will see its first competition Saturday, Dec. 3, on the road against Eagle Valley.

MOFFAT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO