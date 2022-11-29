ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffat County, CO

Craig Daily Press

Craig Elk’s Lodge hosts youth Hoop Shoot free throw contest

Break out the kids’ basketball shoes and get ready for a free throw contest on Saturday morning, Dec., 3, where youth will have a chance to get their name in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Craig’s Elks Lodge is hosting a free Hoop Shoot for local youth...
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Christmas 4 Kids applications open as 24th annual Holiday Drive gets underway

Families who need help bringing gifts to their kids for the holidays can apply to receive support from Christmas 4 Kids, a program that provides new and age-appropriate gifts for eligible families for the holidays. Applications are still being accepted for assistance and low-income families are encouraged to apply. Applications...
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Weekend holiday event lineup in Craig

Local shoppers can get their local holiday shopping in during the 12th annual Artisan Market from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Moffat County County Fairgrounds. The market will host almost 30 Yampa Valley vendors with a wide variety of...
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Photos: Moffat County boys basketball vs. Uintah

The Moffat County boys basketball team hosted its season opener Tuesday, Nov. 29, against Uintah High School of Vernal, Utah, and the Utes won the matchup 72-42. The Bulldogs will be on the road this weekend with several games at a tournament hosted by Central High School in Grand Junction, while the girls team will see its first competition Saturday, Dec. 3, on the road against Eagle Valley.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Faith: Jesus holds the universe together

Years ago, I was a youth minister in Los Alamos, New Mexico. That name may sound familiar to you, but if not, it is the location of the Los Alamos National Laboratory — you know, the place where atomic bombs were made. It is in a beautiful setting in...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

