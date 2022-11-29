Read full article on original website
Police: Shooting prompted by man angry over another man being with ex-girlfriend
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police say he shot at another man multiple times in Auburn Wednesday evening. At around 6 p.m., Auburn police officers responded to a 911 call indicating someone had shot at a vehicle according to a news release from Indiana State […]
COURT DOCS: Suspect shot stepfather in domestic dispute
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Court documents released in the recent shooting in downtown Fort Wayne show the suspect shot his stepfather after he claims he was assaulting his mother. The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office has released a probable cause affidavit for Kyree Lamar Warren, who was arrested on Nov....
LPD searching for female robbery suspect
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are looking for a female suspect who allegedly robbed a business early Friday morning. According to detectives, officers were called to the Jackpot Zone at 1515 Harding Highway at 3:34 am. Officers learned that a female made threats with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers have identified a person of interest, but they are not releasing a name just yet. They ask if you know anything about the crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or Detective Brian Snyder at the Lima Police Department at 419-998-5588.
UPDATED: Wednesday night self-defense shooting in Fort Wayne; arrest made
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating yet another shooting, concluding an overall violent month of November across the city. This one happened late Wednesday Night, shortly after 11 P.M. Police were called to the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave after a male called 911 claiming another male attacked him, and that he shot the male in self defense. Officers arrived and found an adult male victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was then transported a local hospital where he was declared to be in life threatening condition. The male who called 911 remained on scene and is cooperating, as the incident remains under investigation.
Court docs: Teen confesses to Rockhill shooting
An 18-year-old man who, according to his friends and family, planned on going into the U.S. Marines has been charged with murder.
Court hearing reveals details of suspected arson fire on W. O'Connor
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima woman arrested for allegedly trying to burn a house down with people inside will have her case bound over to Allen County Common Pleas Court. 29-year-old Markiesha Blackman appeared for a preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court. The Lima Police Department says that on November 22nd, a fire was intentionally set at 125 West O'Connor with four individuals inside. Those individuals were able to get out of the house when the fire started. Blackman declined to sign a waiver for the hearing, which led the prosecution to call Lima Police Detective Steven Stechschulte. The detective spoke on speaking to a key witness in the case, who witnessed Blackman leave the residence just before she noticed smoke coming from the house.
Coroner: Victim struck by vehicle on I-469 died by suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 469 on Thursday died by suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian, identified by the coroner as a Fort Wayne woman, died after she was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer.
Drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne nets arrests of accused drug dealer, 2 others
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three people are facing multiple felony charges after their arrests following a drug raid in Fort Wayne Tuesday. According to court documents, authorities executed a search warrant at a house located in the 1000 block of Degroff Street. After removing all occupants from the...
Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective
‘Tis the season of giving, and the Hoosier Lottery is getting into the holiday spirit by giving all of us some more chances to win big money!. IUPUI forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders investigation. Updated: 1 hour ago. Documents have been released in the Delphi murders case,...
Court docs: Attempted theft leads to battery, multiple felonies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man is facing multiple felony charges after an attempted robbery led to a physical altercation and the discovery of drugs, according to court documents. On Nov. 23, police responded to a call from a customer at Macy’s in Glenbrook Square stating Glenbrook security...
FWPD: Spilled French fries led to brother-on-brother shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An argument that began over spilled French fries ended with a man shooting his brother in what he claims to be self-defense, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police have arrested 33-year-old Christopher Vibbert on preliminary charges of aggravated battery...
Arrest made in ‘domestic disturbance’ killing in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police arrested a man Wednesday for the killing of another man at a home near downtown this past weekend. Kyree Warren, 18, faces a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of Montreale Turner. The shooting took place just before noon...
Bond raised for accused drug trafficker
LIMA — The bond for a Lima man charged with ten drug-related crimes among others was reinstated with stricter conditions after a hearing on Thursday. Travon Thomas, 35, is accused of taking part in fentanyl, cocaine and heroin trafficking and having guns while under disability from April 1, 2021 to May 1, 2021, according to the indictment. He is also charged with first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Indiana woman gets 35-year sentence in death of stepson, 9
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne woman who pleaded guilty to three felony charges in the beating death of her 9-year-old stepson has been sentenced to 35 years in prison. Alesha Lynn Miller, 31, pleaded guilty in October to aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of...
Man sentenced to life without parole in dismemberment case
Matthew Cramer was led away from court in chains and an orange jumpsuit Monday, bound for prison for the rest of his life, without parole. A judge in Allen County handed down that sentence for the murder and dismemberment of Shane Nquyen, 50, in April 2021. Cramer was found guilty...
Lima man charged in shooting death waives right to speedy trial
LIMA — A Lima man charged in the shooting death of a teen in June waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial Tuesday morning. Jaquan Glenn, 19, is charged with murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Jayden Halpern. Anthony VanNoy, Glenn’s lawyer, said Tuesday he needs more time to prepare and discuss any potential resolutions to the case.
Woman killed on I-469 after being hit by semi on Thursday identified; death ruled a suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the name of a woman killed Thursday morning on I-469. The woman, Janae Turquoise McCullough-Boyd, 44, of Fort Wayne, died from multiple blunt-force injuries after being hit by the semi-tractor trailer. According to the Coroner, the manner of death...
