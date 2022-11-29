LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima woman arrested for allegedly trying to burn a house down with people inside will have her case bound over to Allen County Common Pleas Court. 29-year-old Markiesha Blackman appeared for a preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court. The Lima Police Department says that on November 22nd, a fire was intentionally set at 125 West O'Connor with four individuals inside. Those individuals were able to get out of the house when the fire started. Blackman declined to sign a waiver for the hearing, which led the prosecution to call Lima Police Detective Steven Stechschulte. The detective spoke on speaking to a key witness in the case, who witnessed Blackman leave the residence just before she noticed smoke coming from the house.

1 DAY AGO