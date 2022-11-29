ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Police search for suspect in Conyers road-rage shooting on I-20

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers Police Department traffic investigators are looking into what they call a road rage incident that happened Thursday morning. They're hoping a cash reward will lead them to the suspected shooter. Police said two drivers were heading down Interstate 20 when one of them pulled out...
CONYERS, GA
Grady Hospital Public Safety Officer arrested in I-20 ‘road rage’ incident

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglas County police arrested a Grady Hospital Public Safety Officer after he fired at another driver on I-20. Alfred Watkins shot at another driver while they were both traveling west on I-20 between Fairburn Road and Chapel Hill Road. Both drivers pulled over and cooperated in the investigation. Watkins was in his Grady Hospital Public Safety uniform when he shot at the other driver.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
1 killed after shooting near Atlanta convenience store, police say

ATLANTA — One man is dead and an investigation is underway following a shooting near a convenience store in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call of a person shot around 2:50 p.m. and responded to the C&S Food Mart at 3032 Stone Hogan Conn SW in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood. The location is near Stone Hogan Park and the North Camp Creek Parkway Nature Preserve.
ATLANTA, GA
Interstate shooting on I-20 East in Conyers under investigation

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two lanes of I-20 East are back open at Salem Road in Conyers following a shooting investigation. The Conyers Police Department confirms this was an interstate shooting that happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this time and no officers were involved.
CONYERS, GA
Employees subdue armed man firing shots inside car dealership

UNION CITY, Ga. - Union city police say a man fired a gun outside a car dealer on Jonesboro Road. Before police arrived to check on the call, staffers from BMW of South Atlanta had already grabbed the suspect and wrestled him to the ground. The wild morning began with...
ATLANTA, GA
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday December 3 to Friday, December 9

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 3, to Friday, December 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Car dealership employees restrain man accused of causing 2 frightening Union City scenes

UNION CITY, Ga. — A chain of events led BMW workers to restrain a man who allegedly caused two frightening scenes in Union City Friday. According to Union City Police, the man they arrested at the dealership is accused of firing shots in the air. The same man also attempted to steal items from a nearby convenience store before making his way to the car lot, officers said.
UNION CITY, GA
Daring Escape: Local officer escapes gunman by jumping out window

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer in Jackson is still recovering after jumping out of a window to escape a gunman. Officer Diana Sanchez and her partner were called to a house in Butts County regarding a man screaming, but what they found was much different. Body camera footage from both officers shows Sanchez outside when her partner arrives at the house.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
61-year-old man dies from injuries following dispute, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man on Ira Street Thursday afternoon. Officers said they originally got a report about an "unresponsive male" at 4:31 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim had "an injury consistent with blunt force trauma." He was eventually...
ATLANTA, GA
