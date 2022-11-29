ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglas County police arrested a Grady Hospital Public Safety Officer after he fired at another driver on I-20. Alfred Watkins shot at another driver while they were both traveling west on I-20 between Fairburn Road and Chapel Hill Road. Both drivers pulled over and cooperated in the investigation. Watkins was in his Grady Hospital Public Safety uniform when he shot at the other driver.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO