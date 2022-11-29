Read full article on original website
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – EverSteven DoyleAtlanta, GA
WSB-TV Atlanta
At least 1 dead after shooting at Clayton County shopping center, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. NewsChopper 2 flew over the Pointe South Shopping Center on Hwy. 85 in Jonesboro on Friday afternoon. Several police cars are surrounding the shopping center.
Police search for suspect in Conyers road-rage shooting on I-20
CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers Police Department traffic investigators are looking into what they call a road rage incident that happened Thursday morning. They're hoping a cash reward will lead them to the suspected shooter. Police said two drivers were heading down Interstate 20 when one of them pulled out...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Grady Hospital Public Safety Officer arrested in I-20 ‘road rage’ incident
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglas County police arrested a Grady Hospital Public Safety Officer after he fired at another driver on I-20. Alfred Watkins shot at another driver while they were both traveling west on I-20 between Fairburn Road and Chapel Hill Road. Both drivers pulled over and cooperated in the investigation. Watkins was in his Grady Hospital Public Safety uniform when he shot at the other driver.
1 killed after shooting near Atlanta convenience store, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead and an investigation is underway following a shooting near a convenience store in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call of a person shot around 2:50 p.m. and responded to the C&S Food Mart at 3032 Stone Hogan Conn SW in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood. The location is near Stone Hogan Park and the North Camp Creek Parkway Nature Preserve.
Shooting kills 1 near Pointe South Shopping Center, Clayton County Police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person near the Pointe South Shopping Center on Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the 8500 block of GA-85 in Jonesboro at 2:40 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man who had...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Interstate shooting on I-20 East in Conyers under investigation
CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two lanes of I-20 East are back open at Salem Road in Conyers following a shooting investigation. The Conyers Police Department confirms this was an interstate shooting that happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this time and no officers were involved.
fox5atlanta.com
Employees subdue armed man firing shots inside car dealership
UNION CITY, Ga. - Union city police say a man fired a gun outside a car dealer on Jonesboro Road. Before police arrived to check on the call, staffers from BMW of South Atlanta had already grabbed the suspect and wrestled him to the ground. The wild morning began with...
Police need help identifying human remains found in Stone Mountain
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — After finding remains in a wooded area in Stone Mountain, DeKalb County investigators have confirmed they are human - and now they're working to identify them. Officers first found remains in a wooded area along Roadbridge Road SW on Monday and weren't entirely sure they...
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday December 3 to Friday, December 9
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 3, to Friday, December 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
The Citizen Online
Crime reports: theft of copper wire worth $2,000, cash register burglary, auto break-in
Copper prices are still up, which could account for the number of recent wire thefts around Fayette County. One such case involved the theft of more than $2,000 of copper wire from a cargo container at the Town of Trilith. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis said the lock on...
Car dealership employees restrain man accused of causing 2 frightening Union City scenes
UNION CITY, Ga. — A chain of events led BMW workers to restrain a man who allegedly caused two frightening scenes in Union City Friday. According to Union City Police, the man they arrested at the dealership is accused of firing shots in the air. The same man also attempted to steal items from a nearby convenience store before making his way to the car lot, officers said.
Daring Escape: Local officer escapes gunman by jumping out window
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer in Jackson is still recovering after jumping out of a window to escape a gunman. Officer Diana Sanchez and her partner were called to a house in Butts County regarding a man screaming, but what they found was much different. Body camera footage from both officers shows Sanchez outside when her partner arrives at the house.
Over $300K of marijuana found inside stolen car in Hapeville, police say
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Hapeville Police said they uncovered a lot more than just a stolen car after it crossed into its jurisdiction Monday night. The city's flock camera system alerted officers to the stolen car. Police then pulled the car over on Dogwood Drive and arrested the two people inside.
Georgia Park Visitor Makes Chilling Discovery In Woods
They had been there for nearly six months.
18-year-old charged with shooting death of teen near Gwinnett basketball court
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 17-year-old in Lawrenceville back in October. Gwinnett County Police said Shamuel Benjamin has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
61-year-old man dies from injuries following dispute, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man on Ira Street Thursday afternoon. Officers said they originally got a report about an "unresponsive male" at 4:31 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim had "an injury consistent with blunt force trauma." He was eventually...
Fire investigators believe cornflakes sparked blaze at Olé Mexican Foods, Inc. in Norcross
NORCROSS, Ga. — Nearly 60 Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at Olé Mexican Foods, Inc. Thursday morning. Fire investigators believe cornflakes may have been the culprit that started it. Gwinnett County Fire said firefighters responded shortly after 8 a.m. to the factory along...
Voting temporally halted at Tucker Library due to pepper spray incident
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Voting was temporarily suspended at a location in DeKalb County after workers and voters started having trouble breathing due to a strong smell, according to their elections press relations department. DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department said they were called to the Tucker Library by police...
Special needs bus crashes in Gwinnett County | What we know
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was involved in a crash in Gwinnett County, police said early Thursday morning. The Gwinnett County Police Department said it happened in the area of Nelson Brogdon Blvd. at Buford Hwy. in Sugar Hill. The department said there were no injuries reported....
Teenager announced as second fatality in deadly shooting near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — A second victim has died in the shooting that broke out among a group of young people last weekend near Atlantic Station, according to a friend of the victim's family. Atlanta Police released video footage from the night of the shooting, where a group of teens was...
