KAAL-TV
Correction: Abortion-Wisconsin story
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story published December 1, 2022, about prosecutors filing responses in a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s abortion ban, The Associated Press erroneously reported that district attorneys Ismael Ozanne and John Chisholm filed motions to dismiss the case. Ozanne and Chisholm filed answers to the lawsuit preserving their right to file dismissal motions as the case progresses.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota DFL to reintroduce gun control legislation in January
(KSTP) – When the Minnesota Legislature convenes in January, House Democrats plan to reintroduce a Red Flag bill and a separate bill that would require criminal background checks for all firearm transfers and sales. Rep. Dave Pinto, (DFL) St. Paul, told our sister station, KSTP in St. Paul that...
KAAL-TV
State Board of Canvassers certifies Iowa’s 2022 general election
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced on Thursday that the Iowa State Board of Canvassers officially certified the results of the 2022 general election. Pate said election turnout was the second highest in state history for a midterm election, with 1,230,416 voters casting ballots.
KAAL-TV
Biden urges Democrats to move past ‘restrictive’ caucuses, embrace diversity in blow to Iowa’s leadoff voting status
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden urges Democrats to move past ‘restrictive’ caucuses, embrace diversity in blow to Iowa’s leadoff voting status. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Every vote counts: Connecticut race decided by 1 vote
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
KAAL-TV
AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr....
KAAL-TV
Hogan to gather with supporters amid White House speculation
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Term-limited Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was holding fundraisers for future political activity Wednesday at events where the Republican is expected to talk about his eight years as governor, as well as plans for the future. Hogan, who leaves office in January, has positioned himself to...
KAAL-TV
Report: California gun data breach was unintentional
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Department of Justice mistakenly posted the names, addresses and birthdays of nearly 200,000 gun owners on the internet because officials didn’t follow policies or understand how to operate their website, according to an investigation released Wednesday. The investigation, conducted by an outside...
KAAL-TV
AP Top Science News at 5:32 p.m. EST
Nevada toad in geothermal power fight gets endangered status. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
KAAL-TV
Iowa shotgun deer hunting season begins Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – Saturday is the start of the first shotgun deer hunting season for Iowa hunters. Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials are forecasting a good year with an estimated 100,000 to 120,000 deer to be harvested statewide. “Our deer population is stable to slightly increasing...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota nursing program extended
(ABC 6 News) – December marks the one-year anniversary of the Next Generation Nursing Assistant Initiative in Minnesota. Its a program to combat statewide staffing shortages at long-term care facilities and veterans’ homes. ABC 6 News anchor James Wilcox sat down with Senator Tina Smith, who worked to...
KAAL-TV
US officials say 2 more places will test sewage for polio
NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia and Oakland County, Michigan, are joining the small list of U.S. localities that are looking for signs of polio infections in sewage, U.S. health officials said Wednesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the communities will test for polio in sewage for...
KAAL-TV
Coal-fired power plant in NJ to be imploded for clean power
SWEDESBORO, N.J. (AP) — A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey will be imploded Friday, and its owners are expected to announce plans for a new clean energy venture on the site. Starwood Energy will demolish the former Logan Generating Plant, with the head of New Jersey’s Board...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota’s medical cannabis program adds 2 new conditions
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced on Wednesday they will add two new qualifying conditions to the state’s medical cannabis program. MDH will add irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) to the list of qualifying medical conditions for participation in the program. Under state law, the new conditions will take effect Aug. 1, 2023.
KAAL-TV
Wild temperature ride
Not only over the next three days, but on individual days, we’re having a wild ride with the temperatures. A warming wind takes over both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be kicking upwards. But some will be warmer than others each day and we’ll have a wide spatial swing because of one thing. The snow. Temperatures will be cooler over those who have the few inches of snow on the ground. Those off it, will be warmer.
