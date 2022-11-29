Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Iranian schoolgirl dies after reportedly being beaten for refusing song praising Ayatollah
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A 16-year-old girl beaten by security forces in the northwestern Iranian city of Ardabil for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem when her school was raided by agents has died of her injuries. The Coordinating...
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
Taliban lash 3 women, 9 men in front of invited sports stadium crowd
The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s.
North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires
North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Revolutionary Iran kiss photo goes viral as beautiful act of defiance against regime
The Iranian couple, who cannot be identified as their faces remain obscured, defy a few different Sharia laws with this simple act of defiance against the Islamist regime.
Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour
More than 50,000 Ukrainian women are under arms with the fight against Russians. CNN's Christiane Amanpour goes to a volunteer hub that is helping make the uniforms customized for women and sending other supplies to the front lines.
Washington Examiner
Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor
The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
Ukrainian special forces commander says Russia doesn't like waging war at night, so his troops need gear to fight in the dark
Russian forces don't like waging their war against Ukraine at night, said a Ukrainian commander. The commander said on a podcast that Ukrainian troops need gear to fight in the dark. "We should learn how to act at night more efficiently," said Brig. Gen. Viktor Khorenko. Russian President Vladimir Putin's...
We escaped war in Ukraine for Britain – but we’re moving back because of UK’s ‘terrible’ housing & cost of living crisis
A COUPLE who fled Ukraine for the UK are now moving back to the war-torn country because of “terrible” living conditions in Britain. Joe Place, a British 29-year-old PhD student, and his wife Irina, a 34-year-old Ukrainian, left their home in Kyiv in February to escape the conflict in the country.
Dramatic video shows Russian soldier grabbing and tossing away Ukrainian grenades moments before they explode
A video shows a lone Russian soldier hiding in a trench, a drone having dropped grenades on him. The man then grabs the two grenades and tosses them away seconds before they explode. Russian outlets and bloggers widely shared the video as an example of courage. A video appears to...
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
One of the Most Vicious Episodes of the War Was the Horrific Slaughter of 97 American Prisoners at Wake Island
During the early days of the Second World War, Japan was on a rampage in the Pacific seizing islands and atolls including Wake Island. Lying around 2000 miles west of Hawaii, Wake Island was considered strategically important to American defenses in the Pacific Theatre.
Elite Russian Naval Unit Reacts to Stunning Loss of 300 Men: 'Baffling'
"They don't care about anything other than showing off. They call people meat," a unit of Russian marines wrote in a letter about their leaders.
That Viral Post About 15,000 Protesters In Iran Being Sentenced To Death Is Misleading, But Activists Warn Executions Are A Strong "Possibility"
Several high-profile figures, including Viola Davis, Sophie Turner, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shared the post about protesters in Iran being executed.
American man, 23, dies in Ukraine after he snuck out of father’s Washington home to join war
Low-flying attack helicopter narrowly misses cars on Ukraine highway. Skylar James Gregg, a 23-year-old from Washington who left home in the spring to join the Ukranian war effort, has died. The Daily Beast reported on Friday that Gregg’ father and commander in Ukraine both confirmed the man’s death. The Ukranian...
China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures
China is emerging with greater combat power with regard to its main strategic opponents, the United States and Russia, as both erode weapons stockpiles in Ukraine.
Russia Releases Incredibly Detailed Views Of Its Massive ‘Satan’ Missile
Russia state media via Dmitry KornevThe R-36M2, also known as the SS-18 Satan, is a giant ICBM that is still in frontline service with Russian strategic forces.
Inside the Chinese city where more billionaires live than New York City — once the richest city in China, it plans to get twice as rich in just 15 years
"People come for one purpose — to get rich, to make money," an expert in China's economy told Insider.
