landgrantholyland.com
OSU checks in on two in-state DB commits, top 2024 OL looks to narrow his list
Unfortunately, Ohio State is not playing this weekend, but the coaching staff is making the best possible situation out of it by hitting the recruiting trail hard. Having the weekend off, Ohio State is using this time to check in not only with the targets that are still undecided, but also the players that are currently committed to the 2023 class with in-home visits.
Notre Dame Commit Drayk Bowen Is Ready To Sign On The Dotted Line
Notre Dame linebacker commit Drayk Bowen is ready to officially conclude his recruitment in December before he enrolls
underdogdynasty.com
Opinion: Potential Replacements for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati
It’s hard to imagine that Cincinnati expected they would be in this situation. On Sunday, Wisconsin announced the hiring of Cincinnati’s head coach Luke Fickell as their next head coach. While it’s a “destination job” for Fickell, the move comes with its fair share of shock value. Fickell...
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football: Playoff expands to 12 teams
Notre Dame football must be locked in with the college football playoffs expanding to 12 teams in a couple of years. The coaching staff must ensure they’re dominating while recruiting to continue to rack up the top 5 classes as the seasons progress. What they did while Brian Kelly was at the helm seemed like enough to get the job done but wasn’t always enough to push them across the finish line. With coach Freeman and company, the Irish have the 3rd best class in 2023 and the 2nd best class in 2024. Of course, a lot can change between now and signing on the dotted line, but the recruiting efforts are certainly there.
Report: UC's 2022 Bowl Game Revealed
One of UC's biggest rivals is back on the schedule.
WLWT 5
UC head coach search continues: Several names linked to Bearcats job
CINCINNATI — The search is still on to find Luke Fickell's replacement. The former Bearcats football coach's departure caught everyone off guard when he left the University of Cincinnati for the head coaching job at the University of Wisconsin. Fickell, the winningest head coach in Bearcat history, went 57-18...
Maryland Upsets Notre Dame With Stellar Buzzer Beater
The Fighting Irish lost their first game of the season on Thursday night to the Terps.
Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job
Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes. Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put. "I am aware...
College Football Playoff Officially Expands To 12 Teams
The new format and bracket is a thing of beauty that gives UC a greater chance at football glory.
linknky.com
Former home of Bengals player on market for $1.8M
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The home of former Cincinnati Bengal Domata Peko, who played defensive and nose tackle for 11 seasons, has been listed for sale for nearly $1.8 million.
Deion Sanders Is Rumored To Be Down To 2 Job Offers
Deion Sanders is reportedly close to taking a new college head coaching job. According to CBS Sports' Su'a Cravens, Sanders will leave Jackson State for either Colorado or Cincinnati. The former USC safety said it's "95 percent a done deal" that he goes to Boulder to coach the Buffaloes. Kevin...
Fox 19
Deion Sanders’ Instagram post adds to UC speculation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Primetime” could be returning to Cincinnati to fill the vacant head football coach position for the Bearcats. Deion Sanders, currently the coach for Jackson State, is reportedly leaving the school and has whittled his next destination down to three schools: University of Cincinnati, Colorado, and University of South Florida, according to Tampa Bay-based sports reporter Kevin O’Donnell.
Report: Key Ohio State Coach Interviewing At Cincinnati
Cincinnati was dealt a massive blow to its football program this Sunday. Luke Fickell accepted an offer from Wisconsin to become its new head coach. Fickell was 57-18 in his six years with the Bearcats. Last season, he led them to the College Football Playoff. Now that Fickell is gone,...
Top-25 team’s starting quarterback enters transfer portal
It’s not often that you see a starting quarterback of a top-25 team choose to enter the transfer portal after their first season as a starter, but that’s exactly what’s happening with Notre Dame Fighting Irish starting quarterback Drew Pyne. Though Drew Pyne did not begin the season as Notre Dame’s starter, he took over Read more... The post Top-25 team’s starting quarterback enters transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
Look: Deion Sanders Posts Picture Of UC Fan Supporting Him As Bearcats' Next Head Coach
The Jackson State head coach is one of the hottest coaching prospects in the country.
linknky.com
Cov Cath conquers size again, Ipsaro dazzles
PARK HILLS — It wasn’t done on purpose, but it just so happened Covington Catholic’s new look basketball team that features speed and quickness over size would face two near seven-footers to open up the season. The Colonels passed both tests, doing so convincingly in both, this...
Pair of Bearcats Players Endorse UC Coordinator To Be Head Coach
The Bearcats are trying to replace the best coach in team history.
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
Fox 19
North College Hill police release photo of SUV possibly involved in homicide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed on Nov. 26 in North College Hill. Maurice Searcy, 32, was shot multiple times around 8 p.m. while he walked to his vehicle on Sundale Avenue, according to the North College Hill Police Department. Police suspect a...
FanSided
298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
