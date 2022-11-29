Notre Dame football must be locked in with the college football playoffs expanding to 12 teams in a couple of years. The coaching staff must ensure they’re dominating while recruiting to continue to rack up the top 5 classes as the seasons progress. What they did while Brian Kelly was at the helm seemed like enough to get the job done but wasn’t always enough to push them across the finish line. With coach Freeman and company, the Irish have the 3rd best class in 2023 and the 2nd best class in 2024. Of course, a lot can change between now and signing on the dotted line, but the recruiting efforts are certainly there.

