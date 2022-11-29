Read full article on original website
Pistons News: Jaden Ivey plummets in Ringer re-draft
The Detroit Pistons are just over 25 percent through the 2022-23 season, and so far there hasn’t been much to be excited about. They have the worst record in the NBA, Cade Cunningham could be out for the season and Detroit has regressed defensively to the bottom of the league.
Lakers’ bad luck continues as Friday’s game just became much tougher
The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the most promising start to the 2022-23 season. While the team has played well as of late against bad teams to move the record to a more respectable 8-12, the fact remains that there is plenty to improve on the Lakers. Los Angeles...
Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup with the Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies (13-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (6-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Detroit Pistons. Morant ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The Pistons have gone 4-7 at home. Detroit...
Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James
Jones says he has great respect for LeBron
Pistons news: Victor Wembanyama watch and the 6th win in December
The Detroit Pistons got their 6th win of the season last night, beating the Dallas Mavericks in overtime, which was important for a few reasons. It was the official arrival of Killian Hayes, who has been playing very well of late and looks to have turned his season and possibly career around after a terrible start.
3 ex-Cleveland Guardians who could return and round out the roster
One former Cleveland Guardians player is already back with the club, so why not a few more?. There may have been no better individual story in 2022 than that of Anthony Gose. Gose, who made his club debut in 2021 with the Guardians, was a long-time outfielder who actually started playing in the Majors in 2012, as an outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays. He never was able to hold onto a roster spot and went up and down throughout his few seasons in the Majors.
USC QB Caleb Williams plays on after ‘popping’ hamstring
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, a heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, played the last three quarters of the
