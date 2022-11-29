Read full article on original website
Opa-locka officer arrested again — this time for dragging bound teen down steps
Sergio Perez, a troubled Opa-locka cop who was reassigned last year after his arrest for using a Taser on a fellow officer, was arrested again Tuesday afternoon.
Georgia Woman Looking for Missing Brother Discovers He Died in Police Custody at Clayton County Jail
A young lady hadn’t heard from her brother since he left his phone at her house on Thanksgiving. After not hearing from him for days and being unable to reach him, she discovered that he had passed away while in police custody, after being arrested for trespassing at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Judge tosses indictment against Fulton officers in jail death
A Fulton County Superior Court judge on Monday threw out a grand jury indictment against six current and former detentio...
Oxford Police Department Seeking Publics Help
Oxford, AL – The Oxford Police Department though their facebook page is asking for the publics help. The Oxford Police Department would like your help to identify the subjects in the still image. They are wanted for questioning in reference to theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. If you recognize the individuals in […]
What Happened to Quinton Simon? Mother Charged as Remains Are Found
The weekslong search for the missing 20-month-old came to an end Monday, as remains found in a Savannah landfill were identified as those of Quinton Simon.
