Read full article on original website
Dave Owen
3d ago
The area needs a small place for local acts . Would love to have a comic club there .Annapolis needs one so we dont have to drive to DC or Baltimore
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Related
Wbaltv.com
Fishtopher the 'depressed cat' finds new home in Baltimore
A shelter cat that went viral over Thanksgiving has been adopted by a Baltimore couple. "Fishtopher" the cat's story has been shared thousands of times. Since then, he has been settling into his new home in Baltimore with young couple Laura Folts and Tanner Callahan. "He's a very lovable little...
Wbaltv.com
Pickleball venue coming to Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — A mother-daughter team enamored with pickleball -- an uber-popular sport that mixes tennis, Ping Pong and badminton -- is opening a 12,000-square-foot, year-round indoor venue in a Timonium business park. Bonny Gothier and her daughter, Alex Guerriere, and the rest of the Baltimore Pickleball Club LLC...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hairy, horned, holiday creatures to take part in Krampuslauf celebration in Waverly and Charles Village on Saturday
A horde of hairy, horned, holiday demons will descend upon Waverly and Charles Village to celebrate Baltimore’s Krampuslauf on Saturday. Krampus is a folkloric figure from Austria and other central European countries. While well-behaved children receive gifts from Santa Claus, or Saint Nicholas, kids who have misbehaved get a...
BoxLunch pop-culture store coming to White Marsh Mall
Pop-culture-merchandise store BoxLunch is coming soon to White Marsh Mall. The mall shared on social media this week that the shop will open sometime this month, next to Boscov's.
Bay Net
Upcoming Winter Holiday Events In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The City of Annapolis invites residents and visitors to enjoy a festive season of events and activities across the City. Please note: there will be road closures for some downtown activities including West Street this Sunday (Dec. 4) for the Chocolate Binge Festival and Francis Street during the first two (of three) Thursdays (Dec. 1 and 8) for Midnight Madness. Details of events and closures below:
wnav.com
Annapolis Winter Events Will Close Roads Downtown
The City of Annapolis invites residents and visitors to enjoy a festive season of events and activities across the City. Please note: there will be road closures for some downtown activities including West Street this Sunday (Dec. 4) for the Chocolate Binge Festival and Francis Street during the first two (of three) Thursdays (Dec. 1 and 8) for Midnight Madness. Details of events and closures below:
Wbaltv.com
Mama's on the Half Shell to open a second location
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Canton's Mama's on the Half Shell will open a second location in Foundry Row next year. The popular bar and restaurant that has been a fixture on O'Donnell Square for 19 years will expand to the Owings Mills retail complex by summer. It will be the fourth restaurant to open in the Mama's Restaurant Group, said Jackie McCusker, principal of the Mama's chain, on Wednesday.
Washingtonian.com
A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions
When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland
An Arkansas-based restaurant chain called Slim Chickens is now looking to expand to the Baltimore region.
Wbaltv.com
They're back! Fireworks will return to Inner Harbor for New Year's Eve
After two years, fireworks will return to the Inner Harbor this New Year's Eve, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced Friday. BOPA said the spectacle will last 12 – 15 minutes as Baltimoreans ring in 2023. The 2021 New Year's Eve Spectacular was canceled due to...
Wbaltv.com
City Hall saves Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden from cancellation
For the first time in its 49-year history, the Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden almost didn't happen this year. The on-and-off again annual holiday tradition is on again -- and this time the show really will go on. The fits and starts of holding the annual event intensified 10 days ago when the mayor's office made a 5:30 a.m. phone call to parade organizers, saying they may have to reschedule because there are not enough police officers.
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies in Baltimore To Adopt For Christmas
Christmas is the perfect time to add a four-legged member to your family. If you want to unwrap a box containing an adorable new puppy this holiday season, there are puppies and dogs in need of forever homes in Baltimore, Maryland. Crabcakes and football aren’t the only things that Maryland does — they also take wonderful care of dogs and cats in foster homes while they wait to be adopted. You may just find your next family pet on this lovable list. Be advised, though, that adopting a puppy is a commitment for the life of the animal. Be sure to not make an impulse decision and that your family is ready to take on the duties of loving and caring for your precious new family member for the long haul. Now! Let’s get to puppers!
Wbaltv.com
Yes, rain Saturday 🌧, but milder in Maryland
Meteorologist Tony Pann explains how there will be some rain this weekend, but it will be milder in Maryland. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Owings Mills, MD
If you are visiting Owings Mills, Maryland, or are looking for a new restaurant to visit, you may be wondering what restaurants are the best. There are many amazing places to eat in Owings Mills as it is diverse and full of plenty of options. Owings Mills has many great...
Business owners join together to create "Black Wall Street of Baltimore"
A group of entrepreneurs in Baltimore are creating a community they’re calling the Black Wall Street of Baltimore and they’re encouraging others in the area to support.
Wbaltv.com
Two fast-casual restaurants to open in northern Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — Two fast-casual restaurants will open in a pair of developments on York Road in northern Baltimore County in the coming months. Tacos Way Hunt Valley will open in a 2,495-square-foot space at Yorkridge Center North at 10540 York Road in Cockeysville in December. Quickway Japanese Hibachi will open just down the road early next year in a 2,000-square-foot space at 1830 York Road in Yorkridge Center South in Timonium.
Lights Parade in the Running for Nation’s Best Holiday Parade (Plus, the Full Bay Lineup)
Nothing says “holidays on the Bay” like a lighted boat parade. It’s a chilly but rewarding tradition for boaters from the upper Bay to the mouth of the Chesapeake, and the many revelers who come out to watch. More than a dozen towns will host their own parades of twinkly, creative holiday lights between now and Christmas.
WTOP
Md. Gov.-elect Wes Moore talks with WTOP as future first family prepares for Annapolis move (and a puppy)
Come January, Marylanders will have a new governor. And his kids will be getting a new puppy. Beyond the shifting political landscape in Annapolis, the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore — Maryland’s first Black governor — also means big changes for the future first family of the state.
hcctimes.org
Fear And Loathing In Westminster: A Savage Journey Into to the Heart of Western Maryland
It was a brisk Saturday morning on the HCC Campus in tranquil Columbia, Maryland. I love Columbia—every city in America should look like Little Patuxent Parkway on a weekend morning. I had woken up at 5 a.m. that morning after only a few hours of sleep after cramming in four STEM assignments the night prior.
foxbaltimore.com
UNCLAIMED CASH | Maryland lottery looking for holder of $50,015 ticket sold in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Someone became $50,015 richer this week. The Maryland Lottery said they are looking for the player with the top-prize winning ticket from the Nov. 29 drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Inner Harbor Exxon at 1800 Russell Street, the Lottery said. The Lottery said...
Comments / 3