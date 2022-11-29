Read full article on original website
First look: Vision for future of Cleveland’s riverfront
Visionary. Innovative. Transformative. These words are being used to describe the potential of the currently overgrown, scruffy riverside behind the Tower City complex.
Cleveland City Council committee recommends approval of 13 nominees to Community Police Commission
CLEVELAND — Thirteen months after voters in Cleveland passed of Issue 24, the new Community Police Commission is on the verge of being created. On Friday, the Cleveland City Council Mayor's Appointment Committee (MAC) announced that it is recommending that the full council approve all 13 nominees to the commission.
cleveland19.com
Thieves steal trucks and equipment from Cleveland concrete business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chris Walden owns Pavement Maintenance Specialties. It’s a concrete and asphalt paving company. A few weeks ago thieves broke into his business on Almira Ave in Cleveland. The robbery was caught on a security camera. He shared the footage with 19 News. “I saw our...
Documents detail further allegations against fired MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros
CLEVELAND — MetroHealth has released dozens of pages of records relating to the investigation and firing of former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros. Boutros was terminated last week amid allegations of misappropriation of funds. Specifically, Boutros is claimed to have authorized more than $1.9 million in bonus payments to himself over a four-year period beginning in 2018, without disclosing those payments to MetroHealth's Board of Trustees.
Duo charged in armed robbery during undercover ATF investigation in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two men are charged in connection with an armed robbery during an undercover federal investigation. A federal grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment against Jesse Varner and Kevin Jefferson, both 24 of Cleveland. They are charged with robbery of property of the U.S. and using a gun during a violent crime.
cleveland19.com
Clevelanders demand abandoned house destroyed by tree be demolished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An abandoned house on Cleveland’s East Side was destroyed by a fallen tree years ago, and residents are fed up looking at the dangerous eyesore. The house, or what’s left of it rather, is on East 176th Street. After high winds caused the tree...
Cleveland Jewish News
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant to reopen in Bainbridge
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township. Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
New details released on Parma shelter in place alert
New details have been released on the incident that prompted Parma police to ask residents to shelter in place Wednesday.
Parma updates timeline for new Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center
PARMA, Ohio -- The good news for regulars at Ridgewood Golf Course is that the timeline for completion of its new $9 million clubhouse/community center has been moved up from 2025. While some may construe a new opening date of 2024 as still a ways off, city officials are ecstatic...
Decomposing body found in Cleveland Heights basement, city says
A property owner discovered a decomposing body in the basement of a home they recently purchased, the city of Cleveland Heights confirmed.
cleveland19.com
Firefighters fight library fire on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a library on the city’s West side early Wednesday morning for a roof fire. The fire started just before 6 a.m. in the 8200 block of Lorain Avenue. This branch of the Cleveland Public Library is currently closed for renovations and is...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for suspect who pulled knife on Dollar General employees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place Monday. Police said the man entered the Dollar General located at 9200 Madison Avenue around 9:03 a.m. He was captured on video robbing the store as well...
Cleveland EMS billing manager fired: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found the City of Cleveland has fired a manager over EMS billing for lying about hours worked while mishandling claims and not handling claims.
Flames break out at Cleveland Public Library branch
Firefighters were at Cleveland Public Library's Lorain Avenue branch after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.
Geraci’s Slice Shop, backed by Terry Francona, going into downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Geraci’s Slice Shop is set to move into the former Vincenza’s Pizza & Pasta in downtown Cleveland with Cleveland Guardians manager Tito Francona as one of the investors. Target opening date for the fast-casual eatery, at 603 Prospect Ave., is spring.
Campaign calls on Elyria residents to take proactive role in stopping speeding issue
Residents frustrated by lead-footed drivers barreling up and down the streets of Elyria have been urging city leaders to find a way to force the speeders to pump the brakes.
Ground Works in Westlake now in the artificial turf business
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Tony Nasrallah, president and founder of Ground Works Land Design in Westlake, has independently opened his first franchise operation, in partnership with a California-based synthetic turf company. The franchise here is called Purchase Green Cleveland (PGC) and is the company’s first Ohio store. It is opening just...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
New MetroHealth CEO Airica Steed will be paid up to $1.37 million; ‘premature to speculate’ on future of hospital’s bonus system
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth System’s new president and CEO Airica Steed could earn up to $1.37 million in a cash compensation package that includes salary and potential preformance-based bonuses, an amount lower than what ousted CEO Dr. Akram Boutros had received. Steed, who will start on Monday, will...
'Large structure fire' at mill in downtown Kent
KENT, Ohio — Firefighters are at the scene of a "large structure fire" working to contain flames at a mill on North Water Street in downtown Kent. Kent State University issued a "safety alert" advisory at 9:46 a.m. Friday recommending everybody to "please avoid the area" -- but also noted "there is no threat to the Kent Campus at this time."
WKYC
