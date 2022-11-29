ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Thieves steal trucks and equipment from Cleveland concrete business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chris Walden owns Pavement Maintenance Specialties. It’s a concrete and asphalt paving company. A few weeks ago thieves broke into his business on Almira Ave in Cleveland. The robbery was caught on a security camera. He shared the footage with 19 News. “I saw our...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Documents detail further allegations against fired MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros

CLEVELAND — MetroHealth has released dozens of pages of records relating to the investigation and firing of former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros. Boutros was terminated last week amid allegations of misappropriation of funds. Specifically, Boutros is claimed to have authorized more than $1.9 million in bonus payments to himself over a four-year period beginning in 2018, without disclosing those payments to MetroHealth's Board of Trustees.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant to reopen in Bainbridge

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township. Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Firefighters fight library fire on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a library on the city’s West side early Wednesday morning for a roof fire. The fire started just before 6 a.m. in the 8200 block of Lorain Avenue. This branch of the Cleveland Public Library is currently closed for renovations and is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ground Works in Westlake now in the artificial turf business

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Tony Nasrallah, president and founder of Ground Works Land Design in Westlake, has independently opened his first franchise operation, in partnership with a California-based synthetic turf company. The franchise here is called Purchase Green Cleveland (PGC) and is the company’s first Ohio store. It is opening just...
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'Large structure fire' at mill in downtown Kent

KENT, Ohio — Firefighters are at the scene of a "large structure fire" working to contain flames at a mill on North Water Street in downtown Kent. Kent State University issued a "safety alert" advisory at 9:46 a.m. Friday recommending everybody to "please avoid the area" -- but also noted "there is no threat to the Kent Campus at this time."
KENT, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy