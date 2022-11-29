ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

England hero Marcus Rashford reveals secret heartbreak behind poignant World Cup celebration vs Wales

By Giacomo Pisa, Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MARCUS RASHFORD celebrated his brilliant opener for England against Wales with a poignant tribute to a lost pal.

The Three Lions ace scored twice in the 3-0 win that sent Gareth Southgate's side into the World Cup knockout stages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CvkMf_0jRXKhqx00
Marcus Rashford celebrated after his first goal by paying tribute to a friend who recently lost their battle with cancer Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dB90W_0jRXKhqx00
Rashford knelt down and pointed to the sky with his eyes closed Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNX7a_0jRXKhqx00
Rashford scored twice in the 3-0 win over Wales Credit: AP

His first was a stunning free-kick from range that gave Wales keeper Danny Ward no chance.

And Rashford celebrated the strike by kneeling down and pointing to the sky with his eyes closed.

Speaking after the game, Rashford revealed the celebration was in honour of friend Garfield Hayward who sadly died just days before the match.

He said of his recent heartbreak: "Unfortunately I lost one of my friends a couple of days ago.

"He's had quite a long battle with cancer so I'm pleased that I managed to score for him.

"He's always been a big supporter of mine, he was just a great person that I'm pleased to have come into my life really."

Rashford now has his eyes on World Cup glory after helping the Three Lions to victory.

The 25-year-old claimed Southgate's side have a squad "capable of challenging" for the entire tournament.

When asked if his goal was the happiest moment of his career, Rashford responded: "I think for me winning trophies has always been the happiest moment on the pitch for me.

"I feel like the ambition in the squad is really good. We have a good mix of qualities.

"We have a really good squad and a squad that is definitely capable of challenging to win the tournament.

"I’m hoping that we can build on this type of performance, keep improving and keep scoring goals and showing our qualities."

Skipper Harry Kane set up Phil Foden for England's second just one minute after Rashford's opener.

Rashford then rounded off the win by netting his second in the 68th minute.

The Manchester United ace now has three goals in just three games this World Cup.

He is the joint top-scorer in Qatar and is in with a shot of winning the golden boot - despite starting just one game so far.

But his performance tonight will make him hard to drop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHVKl_0jRXKhqx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4sc9_0jRXKhqx00

Victory for the Three Lions against rivals Wales sent them through as Group B winners.

Southgate and Co now face Senegal on Sunday in the last 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Zdz4_0jRXKhqx00
Rashford marked his first start of the World Cup with two goals Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xl5x1_0jRXKhqx00
Phil Foden also scored in his first start of the tournament Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Serbia vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Serbia and Switzerland will battle it out for a spot in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup, while possibly hoping for a little help from elsewhere in Group G.Serbia come into the game with a point to their name, having fallen to Brazil before drawing with Ghana in a thriller.Meanwhile, Switzerland are better positioned to join Brazil in the knockout rounds, having beaten Cameroon before coming up short against the Selecao.Switzerland would advance with a win here, while a Serbia victory by a three-goal margin would send them through if Brazil simultaneously defeat Cameroon. If Cameroon upset...
theScore

Switzerland holds off Serbia to join Brazil in World Cup knockout stage

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium.
The US Sun

Who is Ghana vs Uruguay referee Daniel Siebert at World Cup 2022?

PART-TIME German schoolteacher Daniel Siebert had been selected as one of the referees at World Cup 2022. He takes charge of Uruguay's final group game against Ghana. It will be his second major international tournament appearance, capping off a successful season officiating in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League, a year after he reffed at the Euros.
SkySports

World Cup 2022: England XI vs Senegal selected by Sky Sports readers

We asked you to step into Gareth Southgate's shoes and pick your preferred XI and formation for England against Senegal. We can now reveal the results... So who do the Sky Sports digital readers want to see in the team? Here, we reveal which players made the cut... England fans...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland tops Serbia, 3-2, to advance

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Switzerland (2-0-1) outlasting Serbia (0-1-2) at Qatar's Stadium 974— and there was no shortage of action in the Group G tilt. Elsewhere, Cameroon (1-1-1) handed Brazil (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament in...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
892K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy