Chesterfield, VA

"Celebration of Life" Held for Murdered Chesterfield Family

Newsradio WRVA
 3 days ago

Prince George, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Friends, family, and community members gathered at a church in Prince George on Tuesday for the funeral service of JoAnna Cottle and her three children, who were murdered early in the morning of November 18th. Stephen Bradshaw, JoAnna Cottle's cousin, spoke of the service as a "celebration of life," saying he believed the four to be "looking down on" the funeral.

Bradshaw shared memories of JoAnna and the three children, talking about Kaelyn's love for art, JoAnna's knack for practical jokes, and the twins' love for "anything with wheels." Three of Kaelyn's teachers served as pall-bearers at the burial, and the twins, Jayson and Kinsey, were interred together. After the funeral service, the family held a separate private service at the grave site.

Newsradio WRVA

