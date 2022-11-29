Fourteen Killed on Highways Over Thanksgiving

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - There was a huge jump in traffic fatalities this Thanksgiving over last year. Fourteen people were killed over the holiday period, compared to five in 2021. Even worse, according to State Police, eight of the ten people killed in cars were not wearing a seatbelts. Three pedestrians and one motorcyclist are among the 14.

State Police say if those eight had been wearing seatbelts, perhaps some lives may have been saved. The big jump in deaths came even though AAA- Mid-Atlantic forecast similar travel numbers this year.

State Police also arrested 93 drivers for DUI. The department is also heavily stressing sober driving, as we are now in the holiday party season.