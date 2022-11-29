ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourteen Killed on Highways Over Thanksgiving

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - There was a huge jump in traffic fatalities this Thanksgiving over last year. Fourteen people were killed over the holiday period, compared to five in 2021. Even worse, according to State Police, eight of the ten people killed in cars were not wearing a seatbelts. Three pedestrians and one motorcyclist are among the 14.

State Police say if those eight had been wearing seatbelts, perhaps some lives may have been saved. The big jump in deaths came even though AAA- Mid-Atlantic forecast similar travel numbers this year.

State Police also arrested 93 drivers for DUI. The department is also heavily stressing sober driving, as we are now in the holiday party season.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico woman dies in crash on Cedar Fork Road

A 59-year-old Henrico woman died when the car she was driving ran off the road and crashed in Eastern Henrico Nov. 30. The crash happened shortly before 3:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Marie Antoinette Woodfolk ran off the road while traveling northbound on Cedar Fork Road near Creighton Road. A witness saw the vehicle strike several trees, according to Henrico Police.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
rvahub.com

Fatal Accident on Semmes

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is investigating a vehicle crash on Semmes Avenue that occurred on Saturday and resulted in a fatality. At approximately 2:58 p.m., November 26, RPD officers responded to the 2200 block of Semmes Avenue for the report of a crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash is under investigation by the Richmond Police Departments’ Crash Team.
RICHMOND, VA
