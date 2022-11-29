Akron woman sentenced to prison and man gets probation for their roles in shooting

An Akron woman recently was sentenced to prison, while an Akron man received probation, for their part in the shooting death of a Barberton man in 2020.

Quinna Yerian, 29, pleaded guilty in June in Summit County Common Pleas Court to complicity to commit felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Judge Tammy O’Brien sentenced Yerian earlier this month to three to four-and-a-half years in prison.

Justin Brinkley, 32, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony.

O’Brien sentenced Brinkley to two years of probation.

They are among three people convicted of charges stemming from the fatal shooting of James Cooper, 31, in October 2020 outside of Cooper’s Wunderlich Avenue home in Barberton.

Randall Simmons, 41, of Akron, was sentenced to life in prison in early November after pleading guilty to murder with a gun specification. He will be eligible for parole after 18 years.

Police said Simmons confessed to the shooting, which followed an argument.