Piedmont Augusta, formerly University Hospital, names first female CEO

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported how old Piedmont Augusta is. The hospital is 204 years old. The story has been updated.

Piedmont Augusta, formerly University Hospital, has made a new mark in its 204-year-long history.

On Tuesday, the hospital announced its new CEO will be Lily Henson, neurologist and CEO of Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge. Piedmont Augusta spokesperson Rebecca Sylvester said Henson is the first female CEO in their history.

“I am excited for this opportunity and look forward to meeting and working with the outstanding physicians and staff members in Augusta,” Henson said via news release. “I believe we will be able to achieve great things together as we continue the hospital’s outstanding tradition of caring for the community.”

Henson has decades of clinical and administrative leadership experience from leading a clinical practice to serving in leadership roles at large organizations like Piedmont. Her first job with Piedmont was in 2015 when she named chief of neurology, and in the next year, became Piedmont Henry's chief medical officer followed by CEO.

She is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology and serves on the board of directors of the American Academy of Neurology. She just completed her second stint on the board of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Henson will replace retiring CEO James Davis on Jan. 3. Davis has been at the hospital since 2009. He is credited with building an extensive network of physicians and advanced practice providers, increasing the organization’s assets by 80%, and establishing the partnership with Piedmont.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to have served such a strong institution, to help it continue its 204-year tradition of excellence,” Davis said. “My goal was always to leave what was University Health Care System in a better position than I found it. I feel that I have accomplished that goal, and I’m excited about Piedmont Augusta’s future, and how the organization will continue to serve the community with Lily’s direction.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Piedmont Augusta, formerly University Hospital, names first female CEO