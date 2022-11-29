ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Things to do this weekend in SE Iowa: Santa's Cottage, Miracle on Jefferson Street, more

By The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMMUM_0jRXKTRf00

Thursday, Dec. 1

Comedy Thursday at 7 p.m. at Burlington Memorial Auditorium. "Police Academy" fans won’t want to miss Michael Winslow, the “Man of 10,000 Sound Effects”, along with comedian Tim Sullivan. Start your month with laughter at Comedy Thursday. Tickets are just $15 or $25 for a table seat and available at Memorial Auditorium box office and online.

Bingo at Moose Lodge #579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St. Doors open at 4 p.m., Early Bird at 6:20 p.m. and regular games at 7 p.m. Yolanda’s food available with carry out too.

Friday, Dec. 2

Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Christmas Memories at 10 a.m. at Burlington Public Library. It’s Christmas morning at the ‘little house on the prairie’ – and you’re invited! Join “Laura” (Laura Keyes of Historic Voices) as she reminisces about her childhood Christmas memories and more. This program is free and open to the public; registration is not required.

All-Member Art Show artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m. at Art Center of Burlington. The All-Member show celebrates the talents of area artists in every medium – and it’s a great opportunity to find a special gift for that hard-to-please art lover on your list. Both the month-long show, which runs through Dec. 23, and the artist reception, are free and open to the public.

Lost (and Found) in Ikea at 7:30 p.m. at Players Workshop Theater. Can two strangers find love at IKEA? Possibly – with the help of a mischievous ghost. This fun show makes for a perfect date night or girls’ night out. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students through high school. Online or at the theater box office 90 minutes prior to each show.

Friday Night Art Hop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Art Center of Burlington. Need an adult moment – or 90 or them? Drop the kids (age 3 and up) at the Art Center for a fun evening of stories, art projects and snacks. $10 per child; children must be potty-trained or accompanied by a caregiver.

Davy Knowles performs at 8 p.m. at The Washington. Check out the first musician in history to play live directly to the International Space Station from Mission control in Houston! He’s Joe Satriani’s “favorite modern bluesman”; Frampton called him “the gunslinger guitarist of the 21st century.” Tickets are $20 at Eventbrite.com, $25 at the door. BYOB.

Hit Man on stage from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Moose Lodge #579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St. Fried chicken, fish and fries will be served from 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Visit Santa’s Cottage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nancy Neafie Park in downtown Burlington. The jolly old elf himself will be on hand for selfies and secrets in his little red cottage on the corner of Jefferson and Sixth streets.

Miracle on Jefferson Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Burlington. Don’t wait to save your spot for this popular family holiday tradition! Families spend the day creating holiday keepsakes and lasting memories among friendly downtown shops, visit Santa at his little red cottage, and finish up with a free holiday movie at the Capitol Theater. Tickets are $12 per child (no charge for adults) and available online and at the Art Center of Burlington.

Holiday Craft Show from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium. The 51st annual holiday craft show is two floors of vendors with absolutely everything holiday! Free admission.

Reception for Melissa Milligan at noon at Moose Lodge #579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St.

Lost (and Found) in Ikea at 7:30 p.m. at Players Workshop Theater. Can two strangers find love at IKEA? Possibly – with the help of a mischievous ghost. This fun show makes for a perfect date night or girls’ night out. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students through high school. Online or at the theater box office 90 minutes prior to each show.

Trivia Night at 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Wedding & Event Center. Check out Greater Burlington’s newest wedding & event venue at this fun trivia night. $8 per person if pre-registered, $10 at the door includes snacks; you may BYOB. Prizes for the winners – and for the losers. Doors open at 6 p.m., trivia begins at 7 p.m.

Ventura Boulevard performs at 7:30 p.m. at Capitol Theater. Love Tom Petty? Don’t miss this incredible tribute performance from top Midwest musicians. Tickets are $25 (reserved seating $35) and available online and at the theater box office.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Holiday Craft Show from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium. The 51st annual holiday craft show is two floors of vendors with absolutely everything holiday! Free admission.

Comments / 1

Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Lighting up East Galesburg for the holidays. Corbin’s Light Show returns after fire

Starting tonight, it will begin to look a lot like Christmas in the village of East Galesburg. Corbin’s Light Show — featuring thousands of lights, dozens of holiday displays and even an occasional appearance from Santa Claus — returns Thursday (Dec. 1) and runs through Dec. 31 at the home of Darrell and Sandi Corbin, 104 Indiana Ave. in East Galesburg. The light show can be viewed nightly from 5 to 10 p.m.
EAST GALESBURG, IL
97X

New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month

It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

13-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Sterling

Three Muscatine police officers were awarded live saving awards Thursday night at the Muscatine City Council Meeting. Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Economist talks Quad Cities economy Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Quad Cities Chamber...
MUSCATINE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Pilot neighborhood in Davenport will test a no-salt snowfall

For the first snowfall of the year, Davenport is going to see what happens when road salt is not used on a neighborhood street. Spreading salt on roadways is an effective way to clear roads for safe winter driving, but a growing body of research shows that salt damages the environment, is corrosive to vehicles and roads and could have health consequences.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

FOUND: Missing Moline man

UPDATE: Orlando has been found safe, according to the Moline Police Department. EARLIER UPDATE: On the Moline Police Department Facebook page, police ask for assistance in locating a 70-year-old man named Orlando, who has Alzheimer’s Disease and may be confused about his surroundings. The man left his home in...
MOLINE, IL
KBUR

GoFundMe account started for Southeast Iowa man involved in crash

Fairfield, IA- An employer in Fairfield is seeking donations for a Stockport, Iowa man involved in a weekend motor vehicle crash. TV Station KTVO reports that Faircast Inc., started a GoFundMe account for one of its employees, Sean Reid of Stockport. Reid was driving in Henry County on Saturday, when...
STOCKPORT, IA
KBUR

Two injured in Hancock County crash

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says that two juveniles were injured Thursday, December 1st, in a single-vehicle crash. According to a news release, at about 7:39 AM Thursday the Hancock County 911 Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
US 104.9

Muscatine County Fair Announces Headliner For 2023

The Muscatine County Fair Had some big news to share today! We now know who will be headlining the event. The Muscatine County Fair Board was very excited to announce the headlining musical act for the 2023 Muscatine County Fair in West Liberty, Iowa. The concert this year is on July 22, 2023. With Headliner Josh Turner.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
khqa.com

Juvenile life-flighted to hospital after Hancock County crash

CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — One of two juveniles involved in a vehicle crash in Hancock County on Thursday had to be life-flighted to a hospital for treatment. Around 7:39 a.m., emergency crews responded to a wreck on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North where a Dodge Ram had left the roadway and entered a ditch, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

OSF OnCall Urgent Care Clinic Coming Soon to Galesburg

OSF OnCall Urgent Care Clinic Coming Soon to Galesburg. Minor illnesses and injuries can occur at some of the most inconvenient times. That is why OSF HealthCare will soon offer a new convenient option in Galesburg for patients needing urgent care that does not require a trip to the emergency department.
GALESBURG, IL
Pen City Current

Dear picked to lead city Housing Authority

FORT MADISON – A local man has been named to lead the Fort Madison Housing Authority. The Board of Commissioners of the Authority announced Wednesday that Micheal Dear has been named Executive Director. Dear will begin his new role on December 5th. Dear has lived in Fort Madison for...
FORT MADISON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

What’s that noise at the Arsenal?

Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
MOLINE, IL
KCRG.com

2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 26th, 2022, at approximately 4:09 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a fatal accident near Highway 34 and Racine Ave. Investigators say a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling westbound on Highway 34 at the 246 mile marker when the vehicle went off the roadway to the south, crossing eastbound traffic and entering the south ditch. The vehicle then struck a parked truck, causing the Chrysler to roll on its side and come to a rest.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Man arrested in connection with over 10 thefts from Davenport homes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes. Chandelor Amos, 20, is charged with theft, 2nd-degree, and is currently being held in Scott County Jail, according to county records. On Friday at 4:44 p.m., Davenport Police received a report about...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate

UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation told Local 4 News that it is aware of the sign error and scheduled a replacement. The department expects the switch from I-77 to I-74 to happen next week, weather permitting. EARLIER UPDATE: Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in […]
MOLINE, IL
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy