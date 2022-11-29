How to watch Duke basketball vs. Ohio State on TV, live stream plus game time
The Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team is scheduled to play The Ohio State Buckeyes in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham.
The Blue Devils are 6-2 overall after losing to Purdue 75-56 in the Phil Knight Legacy final on Sunday.
The Buckeyes are 5-1 overall after beating Texas Tech in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Here's how you can watch Friday's game:
How to watch Duke basketball vs. Ohio State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge on TV, live stream
Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 30
Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC
TV: ESPN
Online live stream direct link: ESPN.com/watch
