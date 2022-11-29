Read full article on original website
WEAR
Fundraiser held in Pensacola to help end human trafficking
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Experts say human trafficking is a $150 billion industry in the U.S. The Florida Highway Patrol says I-10 is a hot zone for the crime. Thursday, a group combatting human trafficking held a fundraiser and announced a major milestone. Magdelene's is a gift shop located in Gulf...
WJHG-TV
Okaloosa Co. school health tech charged with stealing medication from students
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A health technician at Destin Middle School has been charged with stealing prescription medication from students. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged Makayla Crandall, 27, of Niceville with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of child neglect, and one count of failure to maintain narcotics records.
Retired dog obedience competitor gifts her homestead to ECSO K9 Unit
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County woman recently gifted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit her home, as a way to give back to the community. Claudia Van Gee is a retired dog obedience competitor with a career spanning a period of 42 years. “I worked with a lab mix, Alaskan Malamutes, […]
WEAR
YMCA announces arrival in Gulf Breeze
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fitness center in Santa Rosa County has a new name and management. The former Gulf Breeze Aerobics and Fitness facility is now the community YMCA at Gulf Breeze. The YMCA's CEO Michael Bodenhausen says they want to maintain the same friendly experience current members...
Military family returns home to a holiday surprise
A military family returned home Thursday night to a special holiday surprise in Santa Rosa County.
WEAR
Jubilee Church to host drive-thru food distribution in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Jubilee Church is partnering with Farm Share to host a food distribution this Saturday to help feed over 500 families in the Pensacola area. The event will be held at the Jubilee Church located at 5910 North W. Street and run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- or until they run out of food.
Fort Walton Beach police search for catalytic converter thieves
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts around Okaloosa and Walton County. Ohm Capone, 23, of Riverside, Ca. and May Raymond Jr, 18, of Westwego, La. have active warrants for their arrests. Fort Walton Beach Police Department said a case from Sep. 2022 started with a […]
WEAR
Holiday Sing Along with the Choral Society of Pensacola
What: Holiday Sing-Along; a family-friendly hour of carols and songs. Where: The Rex Theatre (18 N. Palafox St.) Who: The Choral Society of Pensacola; hosted by Generation Church. Admission: Free but donations of non-perishable food items are welcome. The Choral Society of Pensacola invites the community to its annual Holiday...
WEAR
Cox Communications protests Escambia County's fiber internet plan
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Cox Communications is protesting Escambia County's plan to bring fiber internet to north Escambia. Escambia County commissioners recently voted in favor of Escambia River Electric Cooperative to provide internet to 4,000 homes and businesses north of 10 Mile Road. Cox's proposal included providing internet to 2,500...
WEAR
Milton's 'Sowell's North Pole Christmas Light Display' to help Santa Rosa Kid's House
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- "Sowell's North Pole Christmas Light Display" in Milton is growing this year. They're adding a new mega pixel tree to their displays collection. The family run business is known for their incredible light show and even won the "Great Christmas Light Fight" in 2019. Family's...
WEAR
WEAR Morning News Giveaway Contest for December
Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Highway, Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
WEAR
Holley-Navarre board member refutes claims he stole water, says documents were altered
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- James Dabney, a Holley-Navarre Water board member, was fined $500 after the company says he stole water. He is now speaking out, saying he did not steal water and the company is out to get him. Dabney claims there is a personal vendetta against him...
WEAR
Pensacola nursery owner shares supply chain shortage impact on Christmas trees
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- If you're looking to buy a real Christmas tree this holiday season, it may not be as easy to find. The owner of Pensacola Seed and Garden, Larry Morris, says a quarter of their Christmas tree inventory is gone and the shortage is impacting larger trees the most.
Non-profits in need this Giving Tuesday
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Non-profits in Northwest Florida are seeing an increase in people that need help for this holiday season. Harvest House, a thrift store and food pantry in Destin said they served 97 Thanksgiving meals this year, more than ever before. “It’s been a challenge getting our hands on the quantities of food […]
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office warns of 'scams' with caller pretending to be deputy
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is warning of a "scam" involving the use of a real deputy's name. The sheriff's office says Sgt. Kyle Corbitt's name is being used by a "con artist" in order to convince you pay them. They say the "con...
aldailynews.com
Baldwin Co. sending trio of women with local roots, energy to Montgomery
Prior to this year, Baldwin County never sent a female to the Alabama House of Representatives. Now, it is sending three. Republicans Donna Givens of Loxley, Frances Holk-Jones of Foley and Jennifer Fidler of Silverhill replace men with a combined 78 years in the chamber. The number of women in...
USA Health opens new building in Baldwin County
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Baldwin County now have another place to seek medical treatment as USA Health opens the new 50,000 square foot Mapp Family Campus. The facility was named in honor of Louis and Melinda Mapp, two longtime volunteers. The Mapps once owned the land at the corner of State Route 104 and 181, but chose to donate the land so […]
Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters. The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video. The OCSO […]
niceville.com
2022 Niceville Christmas Parade coming to town [ROUTE, MAP]
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Niceville Christmas Parade is coming to town on December 10, beginning at 10 a.m. The annual event is hosted by the Niceville-Valparaiso Rotary Club and features the official arrival of Santa in the Nicest Little City in the South. The theme for 2022 is...
WEAR
Rally Foundation's 'Rally Holiday Shopping Soirée' kicks off in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The "Rally Holiday Shopping Soirée" kicked off Friday in Downtown Pensacola. The pop-up shopping event is a fundraiser for childhood cancer research. Vendors set up tables at the Studer Community Institute building located at 220 West Garden Street. Shoppers could also enjoy champagne, sweet treats, and...
