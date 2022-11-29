ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WEAR

Fundraiser held in Pensacola to help end human trafficking

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Experts say human trafficking is a $150 billion industry in the U.S. The Florida Highway Patrol says I-10 is a hot zone for the crime. Thursday, a group combatting human trafficking held a fundraiser and announced a major milestone. Magdelene's is a gift shop located in Gulf...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Okaloosa Co. school health tech charged with stealing medication from students

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A health technician at Destin Middle School has been charged with stealing prescription medication from students. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged Makayla Crandall, 27, of Niceville with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of child neglect, and one count of failure to maintain narcotics records.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

YMCA announces arrival in Gulf Breeze

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fitness center in Santa Rosa County has a new name and management. The former Gulf Breeze Aerobics and Fitness facility is now the community YMCA at Gulf Breeze. The YMCA's CEO Michael Bodenhausen says they want to maintain the same friendly experience current members...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Jubilee Church to host drive-thru food distribution in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Jubilee Church is partnering with Farm Share to host a food distribution this Saturday to help feed over 500 families in the Pensacola area. The event will be held at the Jubilee Church located at 5910 North W. Street and run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- or until they run out of food.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Holiday Sing Along with the Choral Society of Pensacola

What: Holiday Sing-Along; a family-friendly hour of carols and songs. Where: The Rex Theatre (18 N. Palafox St.) Who: The Choral Society of Pensacola; hosted by Generation Church. Admission: Free but donations of non-perishable food items are welcome. The Choral Society of Pensacola invites the community to its annual Holiday...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Cox Communications protests Escambia County's fiber internet plan

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Cox Communications is protesting Escambia County's plan to bring fiber internet to north Escambia. Escambia County commissioners recently voted in favor of Escambia River Electric Cooperative to provide internet to 4,000 homes and businesses north of 10 Mile Road. Cox's proposal included providing internet to 2,500...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

WEAR Morning News Giveaway Contest for December

Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Highway, Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Non-profits in need this Giving Tuesday

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Non-profits in Northwest Florida are seeing an increase in people that need help for this holiday season. Harvest House, a thrift store and food pantry in Destin said they served 97 Thanksgiving meals this year, more than ever before. “It’s been a challenge getting our hands on the quantities of food […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

USA Health opens new building in Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Baldwin County now have another place to seek medical treatment as USA Health opens the new 50,000 square foot Mapp Family Campus. The facility was named in honor of Louis and Melinda Mapp, two longtime volunteers.  The Mapps once owned the land at the corner of State Route 104 and 181, but chose to donate the land so […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters. The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video. The OCSO […]
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

2022 Niceville Christmas Parade coming to town [ROUTE, MAP]

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Niceville Christmas Parade is coming to town on December 10, beginning at 10 a.m. The annual event is hosted by the Niceville-Valparaiso Rotary Club and features the official arrival of Santa in the Nicest Little City in the South. The theme for 2022 is...
NICEVILLE, FL

Community Policy