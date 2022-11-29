Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested, 405 grams of drugs seized through Muskegon County search warrant
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A search warrant led to a 32-year-old man's arrest, and approximately a pound of drugs being seized in Muskegon, according to the West Michigan Enforcement Team in a release Friday. The warrant, which was executed at a home on Fleming Avenue, resulted in investigators seizing...
Man faces felony charges for allegedly shooting relative in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man appeared in Kalamazoo County court Friday for a shooting that hospitalized his relative. Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable up to life, and felony firearms, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. A judge ordered...
Detectives arrest three men, seize 125 pounds of black market marijuana
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Three men face various charges after being arrested in separate drug investigations between Sunday and Thursday, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team, also known as SWET. On Sunday, Berrien County sheriff's deputies arrested a 47-year-old Kentucky man after receiving a complaint that he threatened another...
Kidnapped 4-year-old girl found in Texas, mother facing charges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Zora Armstrong is coming home. Armstrong, 4, who was allegedly kidnapped by her mother Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, was found in San Angelo, Texas, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Armstrong kidnapped: Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl. Armstrong-Cavin, who does...
Suspect dead after shooting at Grand Rapids police officers, cruiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A potential homicide suspect shot at Grand Rapids police Thursday, when three officers returned fire, according to Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom. The suspect died down the road from the shooting scene on Cass Avenue, Winstrom said. It was not clear if he died...
Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a mother who took her 4-year-old daughter during a supervised visit in Grand Rapids Tuesday night. Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter Zora Armstrong along Alpine Avenue at 7:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing man in Oshtemo Township
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was stabbed Thursday around 4:16 a.m. near W Kl Avenue in Oshtemo Township, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. While driving to the scene, deputies said they were told the suspect was running from the scene on foot. The Kalamazoo Department of...
Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker retires, deputy chief named interim
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department will soon be under new leadership as its police chief said he plans to retire by the end of January 2023. Police Chief Jim Blocker announced his retirement Thursday after serving as the chief for 8 1/2 years. Deputy Chief...
Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
Police investigate shooting in Kalamazoo's Eastside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police officers combed the Eastside neighborhood with flashlights for bullet casings looking for shooting evidence Friday night. A K9 from Western Michigan University was also called to the scene at Center Street and Hazard Avenue. A 17-year-old boy was shot and admitted to nearby Ascension Borgess...
Man hospitalized after being shot by relative, Kalamazoo Township police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Township man is recovering at the hospital after he was allegedly shot by his relative at a home on East Mosel Avenue Thursday, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. Wild emu chase: Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County. Officers were called to...
Michigan police increase patrols to combat speeding
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Over the last two years, the state of Michigan has seen a significant rise in speeding and deadly crashes. Local sheriff’s departments want to change that. We all know the feeling, minding your business while driving, and you look ahead and see an...
Negotiations resume between Ascension Borgess Hospital and nurses
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Negotiations resumed Thursday between the administration at Ascension Borgess Hospital and its nurses. If a tentative agreement on a new contract isn’t reached by the end of the week, nurses said they will hold a strike authorization vote Monday and Tuesday. Rally: Nurses rally for...
Kalamazoo residents voice opinions on Graphic Packaging odors
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents voiced their opinions Thursday night after years of odor complaints coming from the Graphic Packaging paper factory near the northside neighborhood. After being cited multiple times by the state, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Graphic Packaging reached a settlement. A...
Grand Rapids fire chief John Lehman retiring after 38 years of service
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Effective May 1, 2023, Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman will retire following a prestigious 38-year career in fire service, according to Grand Rapids officials in a release Thursday. “I have been extremely lucky to have served the City of Grand Rapids and the men...
State of the art surveillance cameras coming to Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Some new devices are coming to Benton Harbor to help fight crime. State of the art cameras are being installed over the next few weeks throughout the city. They're optimistic these new, top of the line surveillance devices can help curb some crime in...
$100,000 donation aims to keep Patmos Library doors open
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A $100,000 surprise donation is expected to keep Patmos Library's doors open after voters turned down its operating millage in the Nov. 8 midterm election. The donation, made by Andy and Tracie Wierda, pushed back the library's original plan to close on September 2024, library...
Western Michigan University to donate vintage aircraft parts to Hooligans Flight Team
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The high-flying tribute to veterans across the nation is getting some pieces from West Michigan. Western Michigan University is anticipated to donate parts from two vintage military aircraft to the Hooligans Flight Team during a ceremony at Western's College of Aviation Campus Friday afternoon, according to WMU officials.
Kalamazoo Boat Show to feature boats, kayaks, and more
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Boat Show is expected to take place for three days at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. The show is scheduled for Friday from 2-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to organizers. Boats,...
