Who's Jesse Minter? He's Michigan assistant, MSJ grad who could replace Luke Fickell at UC

By Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

Anderson High football coach Evan Dreyer was a college teammate of Jesse Minter, Michigan's defensive coordinator who helped the Wolverines reach the Big Ten title game by beating Ohio State.

One of the hottest names in college coaching once caught passes at Mount St. Joseph University while his father, Rick Minter, was the University of Cincinnati's head coach.

Michigan's much-celebrated defensive coordinator after the Wolverines' smashing of Ohio State, Jesse Minter is a hot commodity, so much so, he's been mentioned as a possible replacement for former Cincinnati Bearcats football coach Luke Fickell after his abrupt departure Sunday for Wisconsin.

Before he dialed up blitzes and halted potent offenses, Minter was a journeyman receiver for the Division III Lions on the West Side of Cincinnati.

UC football coaching search:Here's who could replace Luke Fickell as Cincinnati Bearcats head football coach

Jason Williams:Why Cincinnati Bearcats should consider Tom Herman as next football coach

'I am not in the portal':Luke Fickell's son Landon addresses future at UC

Jesse Minter and Anderson High School coach Evan Dreyer were teammates at Mount St. Joseph

Throwing some of those routes was a quarterback out of McNicholas named Evan Dreyer. Dreyer has made a name for himself on the high school scene as the coach of pass-heavy offenses at Western Brown and, currently, Anderson. Dreyer has admired from afar how the former undersized Lions receiver has had a successful career as a defensive coordinator at the mid-major college and high-major level with an NFL stop in between.

The pair began at The Mount on the scout team along with several other players currently in the Greater Cincinnati high school coaching ranks.

"From coach to coach, from friend to friend, it was awesome to watch," Dreyer said of Michigan's second-straight win over the Buckeyes. "Jesse always wanted to be a coach. From the film room to playing scout team to sitting in on meetings and talking football with him, he loved the game and he loved being part of the team. He was one of the best teammates to be around. We knew from the very beginning at Mount St. Joe, this was his future."

Jesse Minter: 'One of the toughest hombres I've ever coached in 40 years'

Rod Huber, who had some successful seasons during their time including a 10-0 run in 2004, coached both players. Huber retired from Mount St. Joseph in 2017 and currently is coaching high school football near Jacksonville, Florida. On his staff was Jim Hilvert, now the head coach at Baldwin Wallace University who coached at Thomas More for eight seasons and won back-to-back state titles as head coach at La Salle.

Huber recalls Minter being the ultimate role player. He could play multiple positions even though he wasn't a starter. He, who could play any special teams position, always studied the game and asked questions of his coaches.

What's more, he checked the toughness box.

"We had a rule that if you got hurt on the field and could walk off or jog off in any way possible, do it," Huber said. "We never lay on the field unless we absolutely can't get up. This kid broke his ankle in half and got up and hops off the field on one foot. True story. One of the toughest hombres I've ever coached in 40 years."

Another notable Mount St. Joseph name now at Navy as linebackers coach is P.J. Volker. Volker played at Elder High School before MSJ, then coached at Thomas More, Indiana State and Georgia State before joining the Midshipmen.

"Jesse would sit next to P.J. and the rest of those guys that led one of the best defenses in Division III football," Dreyer said. "To listen to Jim (Hilvert) and sit next to Jesse and P.J. was really, really neat. Mount St. Joe, a little Division III college, produces great teachers and coaches. Rod Huber was an unbelievable motivator and fun to be around."

Dreyer remembers playing intramural basketball with Minter and having chicken wings at Wild Mike's. At the Division III level, you're essentially paying to play football. There are no athletic scholarships.

Jesse Minter has climbed the ranks all the way to Michigan defensive coordinator

His father's connections and a dues-paying work ethic helped him climb the ladder in the college and pro game. Jesse Minter worked for free as a Notre Dame intern, then was a Cincinnati Bearcat grad assistant under Brian Kelly. Father and son then coached at Indiana State and Georgia State. Jesse gravitated to the NFL's Baltimore Ravens working under John Harbaugh, one of three pro coaches who were Rick Minter's assistants at UC (Rex Ryan and Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin were the others). He coached in the secondary with another former UC player for his father, Chris Hewitt.

He was in the running for Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2021, but when Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea became head coach at Vanderbilt, he hired Minter. A year later, when Jim Harbaugh had a vacancy, he talked to his brother, John, who was an assistant under Rick Minter at UC, about Jesse. Then, Jesse Minter became the Wolverines' defensive coordinator that just held a potent Ohio State offense to 23 points.

"My eyes watered Saturday, buddy!" Huber said. "When I'm watching that TV and one of my former players comes on there. It chokes me up right now! I never dreamed it!"

Michigan now plays for the Big Ten championship and young Minter is a finalist for the Frank Broyles Award, honoring the college football's top assistant. The other finalists are Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, TCU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley, Georgia offensive coordinator/ quarterbacks coach Todd Monken and Tennessee offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Alex Golesh.

Golesh also has been mentioned as a possible replacement for the vacancy at the University of Cincinnati.

Jesse Minter 'what you look for when you're hiring a coach'

If you want to compare, Jesse Minter is now 39, the same age his father was when he was named UC's head coach after his first stint as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator. Jesse and his brother, Josh, were mainstays by their father for many of his 117 games.

"Success anywhere is really hard," Dreyer said of the possibility of another Minter coaching the Bearcats. "Being a Broyles Award finalist is spectacular. To have Jesse to be mentioned to come back home at Cincinnati is really neat for all of us that played at Mount St. Joe and want to see people be really successful. It's exciting for all of us."

His former college coach in Delhi doesn't need to be sold.

"He's what you look for when you're hiring a coach," Huber said. "He's stable. He's confident but not cocky. He's well-spoken. He grew up in the business with his Pops. He was destined to do really good things in this profession. In my humble opinion is he ready to do something like this? No doubt in my mind."

