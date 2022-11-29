Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverBEIC NewsLos Angeles, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
Related
There's A Hidden Deli In Los Angeles 'Only The Locals Know About' & Foodies Love It
There's a hidden gem eatery in Los Angeles that foodies deem a mouthwatering hot spot. One content creator, Taylor Offer (@tayloroffer) raved about this "secret deli" in a viral TikTok video on November 21, making it not-so-secret. It's called Gjusta Bakery and It's located on Sunset Avenue in Venice, just...
Santa Monica Mirror
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening New Location Soon
Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per the company’s post on Instagram. The post says, “GET READY LOS ANGELES. Your favorite Tuscan Kitchen is coming soon to Brentwood! For 30+ years, Rosti Tuscan Kitchen has been a Los Angeles favorite, serving Tuscan countryside recipes and being a place for family and friends to gather and celebrate good times. We’re excited to be bringing our passions of family, food, and love to Brentwood soon!” The post goes on to say that this new location will be opening in the fall, but since we are already transitioning to the winter months, we’re not sure when that might happen.
Eater
One of LA’s Best Burger Spots Smashes Its Way Into Grand Central Market
One of Los Angeles’s best burger-makers is on the move, adding a fourth location in the heart of Downtown at the historic Grand Central Market. For the Win, a pandemic pivot that started in Hollywood at strip mall bistro Papilles and has gone on to become one of the city’s most talked-about smashburger spots, is taking up residence in a familiar stall at the 105-year-old open-sided market very soon.
Eater
A Big New Hotel Brings 13 Different Dining Options to Downtown LA
The Marriott-owned Moxy Downtown Los Angeles hotel should open at 1260 S. Figueroa Street early next year, reports What Now Los Angeles and Forbes. The tall, shiny hotel skyscraper will offer nearly 400 rooms and more than a dozen different drinking and dining options spread across multiple floors, including a lobby bar, an Australian-style all-day cafe, and a pool deck with an in-the-round bar. What’s more, reports What Now LA, the Moxy Downtown Los Angeles will offer a rooftop bar that serves tapas and cocktails, as well as a club-like lounge on the 34th floor.
5 Most Underrated Neighborhoods In Los Angeles
Here's your inside scoop on underrated neighborhoods that Angelenos don't want you to know about. Whether you're renting or buying, there's something for you.
L.A., Orange county restaurants added to California Michelin Guide
Bon Appetit! The 2022 edition of Michelin Guide California features Bib Gourmand restaurants from Los Angeles and Orange counties. The term Bib Gourmand refers to a restaurant that offers a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 […]
foxla.com
Real-life Grinch steals LA family's Christmas decoration
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for the real-life Grinch who stole a South Los Angeles-area family's Christmas decoration. Surveillance video captures the moment the suspect stopped their car in the middle of the street, running over to the family's home and then running away with the family's Christmas decorations.
thedowneypatriot.com
Owner of Pride Barbershop featured in Ford World Cup commercial
DOWNEY - A Ford feature airing during the World Cup has brought one of Downtown Downey’s most community-minded small business owners into the global spotlight. The story of Lloyd Vernis, owner of The Pride Barbershop, is not one that is unfamiliar within Downey. Having grown up in the rough...
foxla.com
Dog owner shares photo of missing English bulldog with man holding 'For Sale' sign
LOS ANGELES - A dog owner is hoping the public can help him find his missing dog. Charlie, the man's 3-year-old English Bulldog, was stolen during a trip to a bank's ATM in the East Los Angeles area. According to the owner, Charlie was swooped up by the dognapping suspect...
spectrumnews1.com
The SoCal 5: Restaurants with a view
A timeless treasure in Hollywood, Yamishiro sits up high in the Hollywood Hills. Contemporary Japanese cuisine comes with a picturesque setting of the LA skyline and mountaintop views, plus a charming courtyard that makes it the quintessential restaurant for your next special occasion in Los Angeles. With plenty of open-air seating, Yamishiro is open for dinner every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
localemagazine.com
6 Ways to Experience a California Christmas in Long Beach This December
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in Long Beach. If you’re in the Los Angeles area this December, don’t sleep on Long Beach! This city truly has it all—ritzy glitzy boutiques are balanced with relaxed local restaurants, and the LA excitement is subdued by the laid-back coastal atmosphere. It’s the seventh-most populated city in California for a reason, and it only gets better around this time of year! From top-tier gift shopping to boat parades through Italian-styled canals and some of the freshest seafood around, Long Beach provides the ultimate California Christmas experience. Here are six ways to spend December in Long Beach.
Headlines: Neurologist Discusses How Psychedlics Can Repair Brain Damage; $5,000 Offered for Reward of Lost Dog in East L.A.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —East Los Angeles: A $5,000 reward is being offered in East L.A. for the return of a “famous” French...
foxla.com
'Stranger Things: The Experience' arrives in Los Angeles County
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Fans of the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things" can run up the hill and get a taste of Hawkins for a groundbreaking multimedia experience in Montebello. Fanny packs, shoulder pads, and graphic tees are welcome as fans are encouraged to embrace the 1980s in the show's spirit.
Famous Musician Selling Unique $6 Million Dollar Los Angeles Home
It's literally got a view of the Hollywood sign in California baby and is a celebrity owned house that is currently on-sale and waiting to be snatched up with, "unparalleled 270 views of the Hollywood Bowl, the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, Downtown Los Angeles, Sofi stadium, and the Sunset strip, 6909 Oporto is truly one of a kind.
Kanye West reportedly bringing Donda Academy to L.A. church
Kanye West is attempting to reopen his Donda Academy with the help of a church in Southern California. Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church told TMZ that he’s met with West three times face-to-face over the rapper’s interest in leasing some of the church’s space for the school. The church is located in Northridge, which is […]
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
iheart.com
WATCH: Man Climbs LA Ritz-Carlton Skyscraper In Broad Daylight
The impossible happened this morning in downtown Los Angeles. Footage has captured a man scaling the side of the Ritz-Carlton, a 667 foot hotel located at 900 W Olympic Blvd. Apparently the man was an anti-abortion protestor. He said he climbed the skyscraper as a way to help fundraise for a pregnant woman who is in need of money to save her baby from an abortion. According to Fox11, a banner stating ""Support women, not abortion" was seen hanging from one of the windows.
westsidetoday.com
Acclaimed Tokyo-Based Ramen Restaurant Opening Location in Culver City
The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on the way as reported by What Now Los Angeles. AFURI Izakaya is a Japanese restaurant that was founded near Mount Afuri. The restaurant’s page on The Culver Steps website says, “From the start, AFURI’s signature ramen dish has relied on this water to produce the superior quality and flavor of our dishes. In 2016, AFURI opened its first restaurant outside of Japan in Portland, Oregon after discovering that the geography of Mount Hood produced water with similar characteristics to Mount Afuri. Our U.S. locations use this water, coupled with high-quality local ingredients, and the same techniques employed in our central kitchen in Japan, to produce our famous ramen broth and other authentic dishes.” Mount Afuri is known for the purity of the water that flows from the snowpack which is an integral part of the restaurant’s cuisine.
WeHo’s giving away free bikes. Here’s how to get one.
The City of West Hollywood is launching its Bike Giveaway Pilot Program. The program will be giving away 50 bicycles in collaboration with Schwinn to encourage more bicycling and less driving among West Hollywood residents to further the City’s climate action goals. The City has opened an application portal...
Comments / 0