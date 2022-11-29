ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Santa Monica Mirror

Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening New Location Soon

Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per the company’s post on Instagram. The post says, “GET READY LOS ANGELES. Your favorite Tuscan Kitchen is coming soon to Brentwood! For 30+ years, Rosti Tuscan Kitchen has been a Los Angeles favorite, serving Tuscan countryside recipes and being a place for family and friends to gather and celebrate good times. We’re excited to be bringing our passions of family, food, and love to Brentwood soon!” The post goes on to say that this new location will be opening in the fall, but since we are already transitioning to the winter months, we’re not sure when that might happen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

One of LA’s Best Burger Spots Smashes Its Way Into Grand Central Market

One of Los Angeles’s best burger-makers is on the move, adding a fourth location in the heart of Downtown at the historic Grand Central Market. For the Win, a pandemic pivot that started in Hollywood at strip mall bistro Papilles and has gone on to become one of the city’s most talked-about smashburger spots, is taking up residence in a familiar stall at the 105-year-old open-sided market very soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

A Big New Hotel Brings 13 Different Dining Options to Downtown LA

The Marriott-owned Moxy Downtown Los Angeles hotel should open at 1260 S. Figueroa Street early next year, reports What Now Los Angeles and Forbes. The tall, shiny hotel skyscraper will offer nearly 400 rooms and more than a dozen different drinking and dining options spread across multiple floors, including a lobby bar, an Australian-style all-day cafe, and a pool deck with an in-the-round bar. What’s more, reports What Now LA, the Moxy Downtown Los Angeles will offer a rooftop bar that serves tapas and cocktails, as well as a club-like lounge on the 34th floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Real-life Grinch steals LA family's Christmas decoration

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for the real-life Grinch who stole a South Los Angeles-area family's Christmas decoration. Surveillance video captures the moment the suspect stopped their car in the middle of the street, running over to the family's home and then running away with the family's Christmas decorations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Owner of Pride Barbershop featured in Ford World Cup commercial

DOWNEY - A Ford feature airing during the World Cup has brought one of Downtown Downey’s most community-minded small business owners into the global spotlight. The story of Lloyd Vernis, owner of The Pride Barbershop, is not one that is unfamiliar within Downey. Having grown up in the rough...
DOWNEY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The SoCal 5: Restaurants with a view

A timeless treasure in Hollywood, Yamishiro sits up high in the Hollywood Hills. Contemporary Japanese cuisine comes with a picturesque setting of the LA skyline and mountaintop views, plus a charming courtyard that makes it the quintessential restaurant for your next special occasion in Los Angeles. With plenty of open-air seating, Yamishiro is open for dinner every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

6 Ways to Experience a California Christmas in Long Beach This December

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in Long Beach. If you’re in the Los Angeles area this December, don’t sleep on Long Beach! This city truly has it all—ritzy glitzy boutiques are balanced with relaxed local restaurants, and the LA excitement is subdued by the laid-back coastal atmosphere. It’s the seventh-most populated city in California for a reason, and it only gets better around this time of year! From top-tier gift shopping to boat parades through Italian-styled canals and some of the freshest seafood around, Long Beach provides the ultimate California Christmas experience. Here are six ways to spend December in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Kanye West reportedly bringing Donda Academy to L.A. church

Kanye West is attempting to reopen his Donda Academy with the help of a church in Southern California. Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church told TMZ that he’s met with West three times face-to-face over the rapper’s interest in leasing some of the church’s space for the school. The church is located in Northridge, which is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
ANAHEIM, CA
iheart.com

WATCH: Man Climbs LA Ritz-Carlton Skyscraper In Broad Daylight

The impossible happened this morning in downtown Los Angeles. Footage has captured a man scaling the side of the Ritz-Carlton, a 667 foot hotel located at 900 W Olympic Blvd. Apparently the man was an anti-abortion protestor. He said he climbed the skyscraper as a way to help fundraise for a pregnant woman who is in need of money to save her baby from an abortion. According to Fox11, a banner stating ""Support women, not abortion" was seen hanging from one of the windows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Acclaimed Tokyo-Based Ramen Restaurant Opening Location in Culver City

The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on the way as reported by What Now Los Angeles. AFURI Izakaya is a Japanese restaurant that was founded near Mount Afuri. The restaurant’s page on The Culver Steps website says, “From the start, AFURI’s signature ramen dish has relied on this water to produce the superior quality and flavor of our dishes. In 2016, AFURI opened its first restaurant outside of Japan in Portland, Oregon after discovering that the geography of Mount Hood produced water with similar characteristics to Mount Afuri. Our U.S. locations use this water, coupled with high-quality local ingredients, and the same techniques employed in our central kitchen in Japan, to produce our famous ramen broth and other authentic dishes.” Mount Afuri is known for the purity of the water that flows from the snowpack which is an integral part of the restaurant’s cuisine.
CULVER CITY, CA

