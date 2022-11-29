Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Jay-Z Celebrates With Bills (But Not With Josh Allen?) In Win at Patriots: Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots met at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Thursday night. ... and by a 24-10 score, the Bills get the job done, recording their first AFC East win of the season - which is odd! - to vault to 9-3 on the year. Josh...
Pat Surtain II Dishes on QB Lamar Jackson’s Passing Ability
Frustrated by constantly losing and shouldering the load for a toothless offense, the Denver Broncos' defense melted down during a lopsided loss against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. Sure, the Broncos still have the third-ranked defensive unit in the league, and it's a group that continues to keep the team...
‘He’s Very Fast’: Lions React to Jameson Williams First Practice
Rookie Jameson Williams is nearing his NFL debut after missing most of the season while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. He returned to practice last week and could debut either this week or the next. “He’s fast,” Jared Goff told reporters on...
Aidan Hutchinson Motivated to Prove Jaguars Made Mistake
On Sunday, Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson will suit up against the only other team that had a chance to select him in the 2022 NFL Draft: the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars, which owned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, opted to select Georgia outside linebacker Travon Walker, instead of the University of Michigan EDGE defender.
‘Comfortable’ Falcons TE MyCole Pruitt ‘Ready’ for Big Role in Kyle Pitts-Less Offense
The Atlanta Falcons have a Kyle Pitts-sized hole to fill at tight end, and eighth-year veteran MyCole Pruitt is first up in line. It's far from a seamless fit; after all, while the two share the same weight, Pitts is 6-6 to Pruitt's 6-2. On a real and metaphorical note, Pruitt comes up just a bit short of Pitts - but he's unconcerned about it ... as he should.
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles vs. Titans
PHILADELPHIA - Sunday will mark the final time that the city of Philadelphia will see its Eagles live in 2022. A three-game road stretch will follow the Week 13 matchup against Tennessee, meaning the 10-1 Eagles won’t be back at Lincoln Financial Field until Jan. 1, 2023, against the New Orleans Saints.
Rams LB Bobby Wagner Brushing Off Reunion vs. Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is set to see some familiar faces on Sunday when LA hosts the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. But the seasoned veteran is brushing off all the headlines. “It’s just another game," Wagner said. "It’s just a game coming up played in our stadium...
Florida QB Jalen Kitna Arrested on Wednesday
Florida Gators redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 pm ET on Wednesday, November 30. Charges were not immediately made available for Kitna's arrest. Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, signed with Florida as a member of the 2021 recruiting...
Heisman Campaign on Behalf of Pettis was Admirable, But a Waste
Yogi Roth, Pac-12 Networks college football analyst, made an impassioned plea for Michael Penix Jr. to become a serious Heisman Trophy candidate. So did Tony Castricone, voice of the University of Washington football team, stumping aggressively for multiple days on social media. Husky beat writers such as Mike Vorel of...
Raiders QB Derek Carr: ‘The Main Word is Improve’
The Las Vegas Raiders have been far from the team they were expected to be -- and wanted to be -- this season. For the first time all season, there's a sign of consistent life, as Las Vegas has won consecutive games for the first time this year, both coming in overtime on the road.
For Philadelphia, A.J. Brown ‘As Advertised’
Nick Sirianni figured he had a good idea of what he was getting when the Philadelphia Eagles traded with the Tennessee Titans to acquire A.J. Brown. It turns out that the second-year head coach was right. To a point. “As far as the play – as advertised,” Sirianni said Wednesday....
Notre Dame’s 2023 Wide Receiver Class Is Special
There is no doubt that coming into the 2023 recruiting cycle that Notre Dame had to hit a home run with its wide receiver class. Notre Dame's roster was depleted by departures from the roster in recent seasons and late de-commitments in last year's class. Not only did Notre Dame...
Five Things the 49ers Need to Know about the Dolphins
The 49ers play extremely well when they know their opponent -- they're undefeated against the NFC West. But when they face a team outside their division, they're just 3-4. This Sunday, they'll play another team they don't know so well -- the Miami Dolphins. To help the 49ers find out more about them, I asked AllDolphins Editor Alain Poupart five questions:
Giants’ Average Ticket Price Drops on Secondary Market Ahead of Big Divisional Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants are back at MetLife Stadium this weekend for an ultra-important divisional game against the Washington Commanders, a team that, at the bare minimum, New York must win to keep a firm hold on their playoff chances. However, with the Giants having dropped three of their last four games, the secondary ticket market doesn’t quite reflect the importance of this game.
Saints Injury Roundup: Werner Returns to Practice, 15 Players Listed on Thursday’s Report
The Saints had 15 players listed on their first injury report of Week 13, as they continue preparations for a 'do-or-die' Monday night meeting with the Bucs. Here's how things shaped up for New Orleans from Thursday. DID NOT PRACTICE: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Malcolm Roach (illness), Bradley...
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and DJ Reader
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase practiced on Thursday and all signs point to him playing on Sunday against the Chiefs. Chase has missed four games due to a hip injury, but he's trending in the right direction. Joe Mixon is also doing well after missing Week 12...
Top 25 roundup: No. 6 Baylor rallies past No. 14 Gonzaga
Jalen Bridges made two free throws with 16 seconds left as No. 6 Baylor closed the game with an 8-0
Steelers Take Step Backward on Second Injury Report of Falcons Week
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw negative movement on their second injury report of Week 13, with a number of players taking steps backward on their rehab. Running back Najee Harris (oblique), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) all missed practice with injuries.
Colts, Cowboys Injury Report: Two Big Returns to Practice
The Indianapolis Colts are reeling after consecutive home losses. This week is a chance to regroup as they go back on the road for another primetime matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. As both teams hit the practice field to begin the week of on-field preparation, the...
Chiefs Player Makes Bold Prediction About Tee Higgins: ‘I’m Gonna Lock Him Down’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Chiefs on Sunday to improve to 8-4 on the season and keep pace in the AFC playoff race. Cincinnati beat Kansas City twice last season, including in the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals' win was a big reason why the Chiefs re-tooled their defense this offseason. They added multiple young players to their secondary in the draft and also signed safety Justin Reid.
