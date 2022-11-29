ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week

Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Heading Into The Weekend: Did The Cryptos Predict Friday's Stock Market Bounce?

Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were trading flat during Friday’s 24-hour trading session within tight ranges. Unlike the S&P 500, which took a downturn when the Labor Department released higher-than-expected new job market numbers, Bitcoin and Ethereum didn’t react. This may have been an early indicator that the negative reaction in the stock market wouldn’t gain traction, and by Friday afternoon, the S&P 500 was climbing up to trade within Thursday’s range.
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'

Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Why Netflix's Stock Rally Is Likely To Continue

Netflix, Inc’s NFLX shares gained 3.7% on Thursday and are up around 11% this week. On CNBC’s “Options Action,” Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Netflix traded 2.5 times its average daily volume and was the second busiest single stock on Thursday. Don’t forget to check...
Tesla Has Been The Most Profitable Stock For Short Sellers 2 Months In A Row

Tesla Inc TSLA shares have rallied 7.2% in the last five days, but Tesla continues to be one of the most profitable stocks in the market for short sellers. ORTEX Analytics released its monthly Short Interest Insights report this week and said Tesla was the most profitable stock in the market for short sellers for the second straight month in November.
Cryptocurrency The Sandbox Up More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, The Sandbox's SAND/USD price rose 3.03% to $0.61. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 8.0% gain, moving from $0.56 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $8.40. The chart below...
Needham Maintains Buy Rating for Marvell Tech: Here's What You Need To Know

Needham has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Marvell Tech MRVL and lower its price target from $64.00 to $50.00. Shares of Marvell Tech are trading down 5.03% over the last 24 hours, at $43.12 per share. A move to $50.00 would account for a 15.97% increase from the...
Where Cheesecake Factory Stands With Analysts

Cheesecake Factory CAKE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $36.0 versus the current price of Cheesecake Factory at $33.1, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Analyst Ratings for Warner Bros.Discovery

Warner Bros.Discovery WBD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Warner Bros.Discovery has an average price target of $20.0 with a high of $36.00 and a low of $13.00.
Analyst Ratings for Lululemon Athletica

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Lululemon Athletica LULU stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where National Storage Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for National Storage NSA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for National Storage. The company has an average price target of $49.57 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $42.00.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies hit new 52-week lows. Lucid Gr LCID is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Baudax Bio BXRX was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX was the...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On SLB

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on SLB. Looking at options history for SLB SLB we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
Looking At Sea's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea. Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
