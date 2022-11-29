Wisconsin winter wheat condition was rated 83% good to excellent

Wisconsin had 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending November 27, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Above normal temperatures helped melt much of the state’s snow, leaving some fields muddy and difficult to access. Fall tillage and corn harvest continued on fields that were dry enough or where the ground was still frozen.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 2% very short, 17% short, 76% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 19% short, 75% adequate and 3% surplus.

Harvest of corn for grain was 87% complete, 12 days behind last year. Moisture content of corn harvested for grain was 18%.

Winter wheat condition was rated 83% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.

Fall tillage was 83% complete, six days behind last year.