stetson.edu
Student Francesca Little Aims to Give Back, Elevate Latinx Community
Fresh from winning a prestigious award at the Tampa Hispanic Bar Association’s (THBA) Scholarship Gala, Francesca Little isn’t resting on her laurels. The Stetson Law 3L is busy with events like a Thanksgiving GIVEBACK initiative to collect donations for refugees, a project on which she is collaborating with Gulf Coast Jewish & Family Community Services (GCJFCS). It is underway November 28 through December 2.
stetson.edu
Stetson University in the News, Nov. 23 – Dec. 1, 2022
• The Daytona Beach News-Journal published the story, “Stetson makes list of ‘Green Colleges’ according to Princeton Review,” on Nov. 27. “This reflects Stetson University’s unwavering commitment to create a healthy environment for our community and to be good stewards of our environmental resources,” university President Christopher Roellke said in a university news release. The story also appeared on Suncoast News Network, MarketWatch and many other media outlets.
stetson.edu
Hatters Helping Hatters on Giving Tuesday
Thanks to the generosity of hundreds of Hatters, the office of Alumni Engagement and Annual Giving more than tripled the number of donors from 2021’s Giving Tuesday — raising more than $54,000 in one day for Stetson University and its students. This includes meeting the entire $25,000 match from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund. Matching dollars will go to support the duPont-Ball Library, a hub of history and innovation at the center of the DeLand campus.
floridainsider.com
Orlando, Florida is once again ranked the No. 1 best college city in the state, No. 3 in nation
UCF School Seal, Orlando, Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: Jillian Cain Photography. With a goal to be the ultimate place to work and learn, UCF is in the perfect spot. For the second year in a row, Orlando, Florida, is ranked the number one Best College City in America among midsize cities. According to WalletHub’s 2023 list, the City Beautiful moved up one spot to No. 3 among all cities in the nation, making this the second year in a row that Orlando has made it to the top five nationally and No. 1 in Florida.
stetson.edu
Stetson Students Share “Celebrations of Light” at the 74th Yule Log Lighting
Students representing various faiths shared “Celebrations of Light” and offered words of encouragement and hope on Wednesday night for the 74th Annual Yule Log Lighting ceremony. University interim co-chaplain Rev. Beth Fogle-Miller welcomed everyone around the Yule Log near Hulley Tower to participate in an event observing the...
stetson.edu
Hats Off to the Award-Winning Stetson Mansion
The 1886 mansion of Stetson’s founding trustee, benefactor and namesake, John B. Stetson, is nestled less than three miles from campus. It has a lot to tip its hat at these days earning the 2022 TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice #1 pick in the state of Florida and a Top 10 attraction in the entire country. It has also been named a USA Today’s 10 Best: #1 Holiday Home Tour in Florida and #2 in the United States. With all these major awards, it’s become a popular “must see” destination especially for its “Christmas Spectacular!” Tours that started on November 1.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Free Clinic Announces Retirement of Beloved Physician
BUNNELL, Fla. (December 2, 2022) This year, one of our most wonderful and dedicated volunteers is retiring! Dr. Don Alfonso, as a co-founder of the Flagler Free Clinic from its inception, you have been a pillar of the Flagler Free Clinic with your big heart and charming personality. Over the years, you have inspired countless others around you to support and care for their community. More than a healer, you have brought laughter and joy to the lives of everyone around you.
NBC Miami
4 of the Top 10 Best College Towns in the U.S. Are in Florida—See Where Else Made the List
In November, WalletHub released its report on 2023's best & worst college towns and cities in America. The report compared 415 U.S. cities across three categories: wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and economic opportunities. The cities in the report were grouped based on the following population-size guidelines:. Large Cities:...
WESH
Florida would lose 1/6 of businesses without Hispanic entrepreneurs, new study says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Hispanic-owned businesses line the streets of downtown Kissimmee. Aviles Hair Studio & Spa, for example, is owned by a Cuban and Puerto Rican couple who started out small. “Aviles Hair Studio was the idea of my husband Pedro and he opened up a space with...
ormondbeachobserver.com
European Performing Arts Conservatory, Daytona Playhouse to host Christmas show in Ormond Beach
Students with the European Performing Arts Conservatory will join Daytona Playhouse actors and singers to celebrate the 200th-anniversary of the beloved Christmas poem, "A Visit from St. Nicholas," with a show titled "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." The show will be presented at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday,...
islandernews.com
Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis
Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Code Enforcement Officer Achieves Highest Certification Level in Florida
November 29, 2022 – Flagler County Code Enforcement Officer Scott Simon achieved the highest certification level in the State of Florida. The certification is provided through the Florida Association of Code Enforcement (FACE). “It is important to keep up with the latest training for the benefit of our residents,”...
AdWeek
Nancy Alvarez to Join WESH as Anchor in January
Nancy Alvarez will join Orlando NBC affiliate WESH as an anchor beginning in January. Alvarez will anchor at Noon and 4 p.m. She will also work on special projects and provide Spanish language content on sister station Estrella TV Orlando. “Nancy has built strong connections with our community through her...
What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
palmcoastobserver.com
LETTER: Development degrades Palm Coast's beauty
Unfortunately, it's time to point out that the aesthetics have Palm Coast are degrading substantially and at an accelerated pace, due to things like litter, traffic and wanton development. If there is not better control, property values across the board will suffer. This is somehow lost on the current City...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating pizza often, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
WESH
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Deltona, FL
As the most populous city in Volusia County, Florida, Deltona holds a special place in the hearts of its residents. It stands along the shores of Lake Monroe, initially established as a planned community. Despite its size, it has a distinct small-town, tight-knit charm. There are so many beautiful sights...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying business jobs in The Villages
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in The Villages, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mynews13.com
New Smyrna Beach Commissioner hosts two community meetings on recovery
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach Zone 2 Commissioner Lisa Martin is two weeks into her new job and she is already trying to help residents that were impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. What You Need To Know. New Smyrna Beach Zone 2 Commissioner Lisa Martin...
