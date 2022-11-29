TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Nap time has just ended at Sonya Hill's family child care center that she runs out of her home. "This is my 26th year," she said. She's one of an estimated 150 childcare homes across the city licensed to serve up to 12 children by the state. But in the city of Tulsa, technically you're not supposed to have more than 7 kids.

