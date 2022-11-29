Read full article on original website
KTUL
Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum welcomes two baby bison this fall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum has welcomed two baby bison so far this fall. In late October, the ranch welcomed baby bison Kathryn, and just Tuesday, welcomed baby bison Doc Holliday. In spring of this year, the ranch also welcomed three baby bison.
KTUL
University of Tulsa flips switch on over 1 million lights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa flipped the switch on a million blue and white lights at Chapman Commons Thursday night. This year’s expanded decorating took workers 1,100 hours to string lights on Chapman Commons, Dietler Commons, and Jackson Commons. TU provided cocoa and cider, free...
KTUL
University of Tulsa unveils Land Acknowledgement plaque
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa held a ceremony Tuesday night to unveil its Land Acknowledgement plaque. TU's Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the TU Native American Student Association and the TU Native American Law Student Association held the event to acknowledge that TU's main campus sits on Muscogee land.
Inflation forces Tulsa area small businesses to make changes
Small businesses in Tulsa are taking a hit as inflation continues to roar across the nation. This comes after the pandemic and the supply chain also played a role.
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Has A New Town
Oklahoma has a new town. The community north of Broken Bow, which has become a busy tourist destination on weekends, is officially a town. McCurtain County Commissioners met at 9:00 last Monday morning and declared Hochatown (hoe-CHUH-town) an incorporated. Hochatown residents voted on Nov. 8 to incorporate the town, with 129 votes in favor and 18 against it.
Oklahoma Aquarium unveils new logo, future plans
The new logo for the facility shows a bull shark with a school of fish. Something that aquarium officials say depicts the heart of their facility.
KTUL
Austin-based High 5 entertainment to expand in Jenks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — High 5, an upscale family entertainment company based in Austin, Texas, is planning to move into the Oklahoma Aquarium development near the Riverwalk Crossing. The Oklahoma location will feature traditional High 5 attractions, including 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena, axe throwing,...
KTUL
Tulsa organizations examine racial disparities in Tulsa's youth legal system
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Youth Services of Tulsa and Tulsa Dream Center in partnership with the Georgetown Center for Juvenile Justice Reform released a report on Wednesday that examines the disparities in Tulsa's youth legal system. The report found that Black youth in Tulsa are arrested at five...
Wildlife department considering hunting rule changes
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is asking for comments from the public regarding proposed rule changes for hunters.
KHBS
ODWC: Rare white bald eagle spotted in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a rare sighting in the Sooner State. "Oklahoma seems to be a great place to spend the winter – especially if you're an eagle," department officials posted to social media. They said Justin Briley saw and took a...
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo welcomes reindeer for holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — You won't have to go to the North Pole to see reindeer this season. The Tulsa Zoo will have reindeer for guests to meet starting December 3. The reindeer will be available to guests at no additional cost from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 17.
bloombergtax.com
Oklahoma Wind Farms Found Exempt From Property Tax on Credits
On Oct. 18, the Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously held in Kingfisher Wind LLC v. Wehmuller that federal production tax credits are intangible personal property and thus are not subject to property tax. In this case, Kingfisher developed and built two wind farms in Oklahoma that included over 100 wind turbine generators, electrical equipment, a maintenance facility, substation, and transmission lines. The county assessor valued the wind farms at $458 million, while Kingfisher argued that they were worth only $169 million. The sole discrepancy in valuations resulted from the county assessor including—and Kingfisher excluding—the PTCs’ value.
KTUL
Gov. Stitt donates ham to Jesus House as part of OKC Pork Council's "Give a Ham" Challenge
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt is participating in the Oklahoma Pork Council's "Give a Ham" challenge. Stitt took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce he would be donating a ham to the Jesus House. "I'm proud to once again partner with Oklahoma farmers to encourage food donations...
KTUL
Tulsa day care providers worried about current ordinance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Nap time has just ended at Sonya Hill's family child care center that she runs out of her home. "This is my 26th year," she said. She's one of an estimated 150 childcare homes across the city licensed to serve up to 12 children by the state. But in the city of Tulsa, technically you're not supposed to have more than 7 kids.
KTUL
Funeral services announced for Oklahoma singer-songwriter Jake Flint
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Red Dirt country music artist Jake Flint reportedly died in his sleep early Sunday, Nov. 26. The day before, he was marrying his partner Brenda Wilson. Flint was 37 years old. No official cause of death has been determined at this time. The family...
KTUL
'Tulsa King' renewed for second season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "Tulsa King" has been renewed for a second season according to the official Tulsa King Facebook page. Season one of the series starring Sylvester Stallone can be viewed exclusively on Paramount+
Is Oklahoma Going to Have a White Christmas?
We could be having a white Christmas in Oklahoma this year! So far the Farmer's Almanac has been very accurate with the 2022 extended winter forecast. This year the Sooner State is expected to be much colder and wetter throughout the winter months. As a matter of fact, we've already seen some snowfall this year.
MySanAntonio
Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed and one was wounded was operating under an illegally obtained license to grow marijuana for medical purposes, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics spokesman said Friday. The application for the license by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated...
fourstateshomepage.com
Meet Brenda Andrew; Oklahoma’s only woman on death row
OKLAHOMA CITY – Former Sunday School teacher Brenda Andrew is the only woman on Oklahoma’s death row. In 2004, she was convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the Nov. 2001 shooting death of her husband, Rob Andrew, according to published reports. Jurors recommended the death penalty.
Oklahoma's Connection To Tragic Piece Of Baseball History
In the storied history of Major League Baseball, only one player has ever died because of an on-field incident. In 1920, Cleveland's Ray Chapman was killed by a pitch thrown by Yankee Carl Mays. A Tulsa man wrote a book on the incident and it's been turned into a documentary, which is now streaming.
