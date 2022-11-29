ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

KTUL

Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum welcomes two baby bison this fall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum has welcomed two baby bison so far this fall. In late October, the ranch welcomed baby bison Kathryn, and just Tuesday, welcomed baby bison Doc Holliday. In spring of this year, the ranch also welcomed three baby bison.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

University of Tulsa flips switch on over 1 million lights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa flipped the switch on a million blue and white lights at Chapman Commons Thursday night. This year’s expanded decorating took workers 1,100 hours to string lights on Chapman Commons, Dietler Commons, and Jackson Commons. TU provided cocoa and cider, free...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

University of Tulsa unveils Land Acknowledgement plaque

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa held a ceremony Tuesday night to unveil its Land Acknowledgement plaque. TU's Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the TU Native American Student Association and the TU Native American Law Student Association held the event to acknowledge that TU's main campus sits on Muscogee land.
TULSA, OK
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Has A New Town

Oklahoma has a new town. The community north of Broken Bow, which has become a busy tourist destination on weekends, is officially a town. McCurtain County Commissioners met at 9:00 last Monday morning and declared Hochatown (hoe-CHUH-town) an incorporated. Hochatown residents voted on Nov. 8 to incorporate the town, with 129 votes in favor and 18 against it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Austin-based High 5 entertainment to expand in Jenks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — High 5, an upscale family entertainment company based in Austin, Texas, is planning to move into the Oklahoma Aquarium development near the Riverwalk Crossing. The Oklahoma location will feature traditional High 5 attractions, including 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena, axe throwing,...
TULSA, OK
KHBS

ODWC: Rare white bald eagle spotted in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a rare sighting in the Sooner State. "Oklahoma seems to be a great place to spend the winter – especially if you're an eagle," department officials posted to social media. They said Justin Briley saw and took a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo welcomes reindeer for holiday season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — You won't have to go to the North Pole to see reindeer this season. The Tulsa Zoo will have reindeer for guests to meet starting December 3. The reindeer will be available to guests at no additional cost from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 17.
TULSA, OK
bloombergtax.com

Oklahoma Wind Farms Found Exempt From Property Tax on Credits

On Oct. 18, the Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously held in Kingfisher Wind LLC v. Wehmuller that federal production tax credits are intangible personal property and thus are not subject to property tax. In this case, Kingfisher developed and built two wind farms in Oklahoma that included over 100 wind turbine generators, electrical equipment, a maintenance facility, substation, and transmission lines. The county assessor valued the wind farms at $458 million, while Kingfisher argued that they were worth only $169 million. The sole discrepancy in valuations resulted from the county assessor including—and Kingfisher excluding—the PTCs’ value.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Tulsa day care providers worried about current ordinance

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Nap time has just ended at Sonya Hill's family child care center that she runs out of her home. "This is my 26th year," she said. She's one of an estimated 150 childcare homes across the city licensed to serve up to 12 children by the state. But in the city of Tulsa, technically you're not supposed to have more than 7 kids.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'Tulsa King' renewed for second season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "Tulsa King" has been renewed for a second season according to the official Tulsa King Facebook page. Season one of the series starring Sylvester Stallone can be viewed exclusively on Paramount+
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Is Oklahoma Going to Have a White Christmas?

We could be having a white Christmas in Oklahoma this year! So far the Farmer's Almanac has been very accurate with the 2022 extended winter forecast. This year the Sooner State is expected to be much colder and wetter throughout the winter months. As a matter of fact, we've already seen some snowfall this year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
MySanAntonio

Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed and one was wounded was operating under an illegally obtained license to grow marijuana for medical purposes, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics spokesman said Friday. The application for the license by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated...
HENNESSEY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Meet Brenda Andrew; Oklahoma’s only woman on death row

OKLAHOMA CITY – Former Sunday School teacher Brenda Andrew is the only woman on Oklahoma’s death row. In 2004, she was convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the Nov. 2001 shooting death of her husband, Rob Andrew, according to published reports. Jurors recommended the death penalty.
OKLAHOMA STATE

