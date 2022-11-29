Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com
M&T adds $100,000 in funding for La Plaza Hispanic business initiative
M&T Bank will invest $100,000 in an initiative in Delaware that provides Latino entrepreneurs in Sussex County with the training and access to resources they need to grow their businesses and increase financial stability in their community. The bank’s grant to La Plaza Delaware will allow the nonprofit organization to...
Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
Delaware’s teacher of the year didn’t set out to be an educator. Ashley Lockwood chose to earn a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Delaware in 2010. She planned to focus on how children interact with each other and develop. After graduation, she returned home to Seaford without a job and was trying to decide what her ... Read More
Company to expand, create 100 jobs on Eastern Shore
(The Center Square) – One Eastern Shore businesses is adding new jobs. M&M Carnot plans to add 100 jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan said, and double its workforce in Federalsburg. The company is a natural refrigerant company and is leasing an existing 25,000-square-foot space next to its current location which features room for continued expansion. “We are proud to support M&M Carnot’s expansion in Federalsburg, where 100 new jobs will have...
starpublications.online
Seaford City Council approves committee appointments, presented with final site plans
The city of Seaford Council members welcomed Evan Willey as a new employee during last week’s meeting. Willey was introduced by Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Katie Hickey. In other Parks and Recreation business, Hickey presented the bid award recommendation for the Nutter Park playground equipment. Hickey provided a...
WBOC
New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry
SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Seaford distribution site leased to Amazon and others sold in multi-million dollar transaction
In a multimillion-dollar transaction, 1700 Dulaney Street, home to an Amazon distribution center, and 200 Allen Street were purchased by a New Jersey investor. Chris Davis and Advisor Christian Phillips of NAI Coastal, Salisbury, MD, recently brokered the sale of an industrial investment portfolio in Seaford. The buildings total nearly...
WGMD Radio
Some Delaware Taxpayers to Save Money from New Tax Deduction Available
If you live in Delaware and save for school with the DE529 Education Savings Plan, you may qualify for a new tax deduction on your state returns, thanks to a new law. The deduction will NOT be available for:. Tuition in connection with enrollment or attendance at an elementary or...
delawarepublic.org
Freeman Arts Pavilion planning upgrades for 2023
After a record-breaking attendance this year, the Freeman Arts Pavilion is already preparing for the 2023 season. The $27 million projects in store at the Selbyville concert venue address customer feedback and continued safety initiatives. “For 2023, we are going to construct a new entrance, which will be the final...
Ocean City Today
Condos coming to 137th Street in north Ocean City
Just south of an array of townhouses and apartments coming to far north Ocean City, two five-story condo buildings are ready for construction along 137th Street. Members of the city’s planning commission approved a site plan on Nov. 22 for the Atlantic Blue Condominium project, a pair of buildings with four condos each on the beach and bay side of Coastal Highway.
Cape Gazette
Lewes HPARC approves major changes to properties
The Lewes Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Commission approved several applications during its November meeting that will change the streetscape of several city streets. Commissioners unanimously granted final approval to the Lewes Fire Department for an addition, while also granting an expansive addition to a home on Franklin Avenue. The construction of new homes and public hearings for the demolition of old structures have also been set.
Cape Gazette
The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond
Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
proclaimerscv.com
$300 Stimulus Check May Hit Your Bank Anytime, Here’s Why!
An amount of $300 stimulus check will be given to Americans anytime as long as they filed and hit the application and deadline on Nov.30. Various states in the country are making huge efforts to help their residents combat the effect of the pandemic and the soaring inflation rate. The state of Delaware will distribute a $300 stimulus check anytime as long as the eligible residents hit the application and deadline on Nov. 30.
Cape Gazette
Code Purple site opens at St. Jude the Apostle Church
Never underestimate what one man on a mission can accomplish, especially when he has a vibrant, community-oriented church behind him. A Code Purple emergency shelter site for the homeless has opened at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center off Route 1 near Lewes. And it's thanks to the efforts...
Cape Gazette
Head Over to Headwater Cove for Fresh New Homes and an Easy Resort Lifestyle
If you take a look at the communities spotlighted on our Web site you’ll find pickleball courts are an increasingly common feature in new neighborhoods being built all over Delaware and in many that are being revitalized as well. If you visit the “communities” link at our Web site...
Cape Gazette
State homeless population increasing
A recent Housing Alliance Delaware report shows that the number of homeless people in the state has doubled since 2019, and the number of homeless families with children has tripled. Nearly 33% of all homeless people in the state are under the age of 18, the highest number ever recorded by the alliance.
Chesco restaurant owner ordered to pay about $140,000 to employees they failed to fully compensate
According to the judgment siding with the U.S. Department of Labor, the owner of Taqueria Moroleon in Avondale failed to pay some tipped workers a cash wage and didn’t pay for training time, meeting time and overtime.
Delaware State Parks annual passes, surf fishing permits go on sale
Annual passes and surf fishing permits may be purchased at any state park office Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
delawarepublic.org
Beebe Healthcare hopes to build a new emergency department in Sussex County
The Delaware Health Resources Board holds a public hearing this week to discuss Beebe Healthcare’s plan to build a freestanding emergency department near Millsboro. The proposed emergency department would be a hybrid facility - serving adult and pediatric patients. Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam says the...
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Why Concerned Citizens Are Suing Talbot County
As virtually its last act, at the tail end of its very last meeting, and with no advance notice on the agenda, the outgoing County Council on November 22nd voted to make a critical appointment, replacing a sitting Planning Commissioner. But that spot on the Planning Commission does not become vacant until the new County Council’s term. It is rightly the decision of the new council to make the appointment, perhaps simply naming the current Commissioner (who applied for reappointment) or choosing someone else they prefer to serve on the Planning Commission.
Cape Gazette
New Listing in The Grande at Canal Pointe
The beach is calling you home to The Grande at Canal Pointe. An inviting front foyer welcomes you into the wide open floor plan with formal dining, and great room surrounded with windows letting in all the natural light. The beautiful kitchen boasts an oversized counter-height island, granite countertops, and a morning room area, making it the ideal space for plenty of fun dinner parties with family and friends. This layout presents you with a well-appointed primary suite on the first level while the additional guest rooms and massive bonus room and full bath upstairs provide plenty of room for friends and family to spread out. The expansive great room extends from the kitchen into your perfect screened porch which is set off by many mature trees. Situated on one of the larger lots in the community, this home offers a private fenced in backyard and an opportunity potentially to add a plunge pool. Community includes lawn maintenance, 2 pools, tennis /basketball court, playground & a community park with kayak and SUP access to the Rehoboth/Lewes Canal located just down the street. This premier location and community is only 1.7 miles to the Atlantic Ocean, beach, and boardwalk, and even less to amazing shopping and dining options Rehoboth Beach has to offer. Plus it’s just a hop and skip right outside the entrance to the community where you can access the Junction Breakwater trail where you can bike, walk or run from Rehoboth to downtown Lewes. This is a fantastic value for all it offers!
Comments / 0