Read full article on original website
Related
WXYZ
Where to watch the USA World Cup round of 16 match against Netherlands
(WXYZ) — Team USA advanced to the round of 16 in the World Cup after a huge 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, and they'll take on the Netherlands Saturday morning. The matches have consistently drawn millions of viewers in the U.S. and hundreds to thousands of people gathering in public spaces and bars across the country to root on Team USA.
WXYZ
All-female referee trio to oversee World Cup match for the first time
History will be made in the World Cup match between Costa Rica and Germany, but it will have nothing to do with the teams. For the first time, the game will be officiated by an all-female crew. Stephanie Frappart will become the first female in history to be the lead...
WXYZ
Stéphanie Frappart makes history as 1st female World Cup ref
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — French referee Stéphanie Frappart has became the first woman to take charge of a men's World Cup game after blowing her whistle to start Germany's game against Costa Rica. Frappart also had two women as assistants. Neuza Back of Brazil and Karen Diaz...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
Iranian athlete's family home demolished by officials, media outlet says
The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has been demolished, according to the pro-reform news outlet IranWire, after she rose to international prominence this fall for competing with her head uncovered.
Comments / 0