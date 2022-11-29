ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

President Biden plans a border policy overhaul

Title 42 — the Trump-era public health policy that allows the U.S. to turn migrants away at the border — is set to end shortly before Christmas. Now, Axios has learned that the Biden administration is considering some drastic measures to replace it. Plus, Democrats could change which...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Putin open to talks with the West over Ukraine, says Kremlin

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is open to talks with the West on a possible settlement in Ukraine, but the West must accept Moscow’s demands, the Kremlin said on Friday.The news comes one day after US President Joe Biden disclosed that he would be willing to speak with Mr Putin about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine.Mr Biden and French President Emmanual Macron said on Thursday that they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine.Speaking during talks at the White House, Mr Biden appeared to extend an olive branch to Mr Putin, although he stressed...
Axios

Biden, appearing with Macron, zeroes in on holding Russia accountable

President Biden vowed that the U.S. and France would work alongside their allies to hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday. Why it matters: This is the first state visit of the Biden administration and comes after...
Axios

Axios Finish Line: Normal America strikes back

This article originally appeared in Axios Finish Line, our nightly newsletter on life, leadership and wellness. Sign up here. My new obsession is that most of America is exponentially more normal than cable TV, Twitter and the most-read mainstream stories make it seem, Jim writes. Why it matters: The past...
Axios

Biden's "made in America" push alienates allies

French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Washington has been a showcase of warmth and unity except on one key issue: the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which Macron reportedly denounced to U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday as "super aggressive" toward European companies. Why it matters: President Biden wants the U.S. to...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Netanyahu says it was a "mistake" for Trump to dine with Kanye

Incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a "mistake" for Donald Trump to meet with rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and far-right activist Nick Fuentes, both of whom have made antisemitic remarks. Why it matters: The remarks from Netanyahu, who is highly popular among Republicans, echo...
Axios

Blinken: Chinese government’s repression of protests a “sign of weakness”

The Chinese government's efforts to suppress the ongoing, unprecedented public protests over the country's zero-COVID policies are a "sign of weakness," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News' Andrea Mitchell on Wednesday. Driving the news: Chinese censors have hastened to delete social media posts and articles about the protests,...
Axios

FBI director warns of possible "influence operations" via TikTok

FBI Director Chris Wray warned Friday that TikTok is controlled by a Chinese government that "doesn't share our values" and could "use it for influence operations." The big picture: The popular video-sharing app has served as a point of concern for U.S. officials for years. Despite the platform's move to distance itself from its Chinese parent company, national security worries continue to hound TikTok, especially as Chinese President Xi Jinping enters his third term.
Axios

Axios

