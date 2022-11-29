Read full article on original website
Penn State extends Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown first college offer.
Harrisburg head football coach Cal Everett said that his freshman right tackle Kevin Brown would definitely be playing on Saturdays in four years. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That prognostication proved strong on Friday, as the 6-foot-5, 230-pound lineman announced on Twitter that...
abc27.com
Penn State president proposes new primary law school location
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s president is recommending that the university’s two law schools should be consolidated. Currently, Penn State has two law schools that run separately, one in State College and another in Carlisle. If the president’s recommendation goes through, the two locations would become...
Local educator is a finalist for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Brooke Menzen is an English teacher at Jersey Shore Area High School. She has been teaching for just over a decade. "It actually goes back to my teachers here at Jersey Shore High School, and I saw their passion for teaching and how much change they were making, and I decided my senior year to become a teacher," said Menzen.
Harrisburg (10-2) vs. State College (13-0): Players to know and keys to victory in 6A football semifinals
Harrisburg vs Manheim Township in the District 3 6A championship game — Harrisburg (10-2) vs. State College (13-0) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
lafayettestudentnews.com
Men’s basketball falls to Penn State, Drexel, continues rough start to year
The Lafayette men’s basketball team fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday night, 70-57, and then lost to the Drexel Dragons on Wednesday night, 64-56, bringing the Leopards to a disappointing 1-7 record to start the season. While the Maroon and White are yet to face a conference opponent this year, this is their worst start since the 2017-2018 campaign.
iheart.com
Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Games Set For This Weekend
>Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Games Set For This Weekend. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The P-I-A-A state semifinal playoff games take place Friday and Saturday in postseason prep play. In 6A action, Harrisburg, with its 10 and two record, will take on State College, which is undefeated in 13 games. They play Saturday afternoon at 1 o'clock. In the 4-A Division, Harrisburg's 11-and-one-Bishop McDevitt plays Crestwood from Mountain Top at 7 o'clock Friday night. Trinity of Camp Hill plays the Southern Columbia Area team in Class 2-A action Friday night. That game also begins at 7 p.m.
PIAA 2022 football state championship brackets & results
(WHTM) — There are only two more weeks remaining in the high school football season, and they are the two most important. The PIAA state tournament semifinals are finally set as teams from Class 6A to 1A battle for their right to play in a championship game. Aliquippa (4A) and Southern Columbia (2A) are the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley native named chief of staff to Governor-elect Josh Shapiro
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley native will play a major role in the "changing of the guard" in Harrisburg. Dana Fritz has been named chief of staff to incoming Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Fritz grew up in Coplay and graduated from Temple University. She's worked with Shapiro for a...
Harrisburg names city intersection after first Black councilwoman
This weekend Harrisburg will be honoring Judith Hill, the city’s first Black councilwoman who dedicated her life to community and civil rights causes. The city announced the Sixth and Harris Street intersection will be named Judith C. Hill Way. The intersection is near where Hill grew up, according to city officials.
Teams helping Shapiro prepare to become Pa.’s next governor include wealthy donors, Republicans
The Democrat is not the only governor-to-be who has given donors plum positions ahead of his inauguration, but some say the practice highlights the need to get money out of politics.
theburgnews.com
“I Like Myself Now”: How Capital Blue Cross, UPMC in Central PA are helping make Harrisburg healthier
Monika Ross wasn’t too high on herself in early 2020. “I was 220 pounds,” Ross said. “I was hypertensive. I was pre-diabetic. My cholesterol was 265. So, I was looking for programs to help me manage that.”. What Ross found was Healthy Harrisburg, a UPMC in Central...
PennLive.com
Christian Pulisic, World Cup star: 5 ties to central Pa. you didn’t know about, aside from being born in Hershey
Christian Pulisic has been the star of the U.S. men’s national team at the World Cup. In a must-win game, the 24-year-old scored the U.S.’s only goal to send the team on to the Round of 16, all while suffering a pelvic injury in the process. After a...
iheart.com
Hershey Trust Names CEO Successor
(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Hershey Trust Company, one of the largest in the state with assets of over 17-billion-dollars, has named a new CEO. Current executive Janice Bratton plans to retire at the end of the month after 33 years. Her successor is Leslie Lenzo who has been a senior VP and chief investment officer at Advocate Aurora Health. While there, she managed about 14-billion in assets.
therecord-online.com
Advocates: Shapiro must fix Pa.’s ‘broken’ unemployment system
HARRISBURG, PA – If it’s true that the COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us in ways we never anticipated, few were tested more than the thousands of jobless Pennsylvanians who found themselves negotiating the commonwealth’s unemployment compensation system as lives and livelihoods literally hung in the balance.
Longtime central Pa. winemaker and industry ‘pioneer’ dies at 74
Ted Potter, who provided the backbone in the cellar for several decades as the head winemaker at Naylor Wine Cellars in southern York County, died Saturday at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was 74. Potter was the son-in-law of Dick and Audrey Naylor, who opened the winery in a...
echo-pilot.com
Tales from PA's deer stands: Big bucks, wide racks and long shots
For a couple of years, Alex Stottle of Mifflintown has had his eye on a buck with a wide rack, and this year, he finally got him. Stottle, 61, shot the 7-point buck with a 26¼-inch outside spread Saturday. “This old warrior eluded me the past two years of...
Living healthy is great, but some days, fast food such as burgers and fries hits the soft spot like nothing else. Especially after a long week. Today, I'm highlighting Harrisburg, PA. A city with plenty of options when it comes to juicy burgers. Here are a handful of local, highly-rated favorites.
Mechanicsburg company makes big Toys for Tots donation
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, a Cumberland County Company is making a big donation to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. Employees at Groff’s six branches in Pennsylvania donated around 350 toys, filling two loader backhoes, and had a friendly competition that culminated in the building of 61 bikes that will be […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Dobbin House Tavern in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
Including an Abigail Adams Ballroom, the Springhouse Tavern, and a pub. For a fuller dining experience, guests can opt for the Alexander Dobbin Dining Room, which has six dining rooms and seven fireplaces. The restaurant also boasts a cocktail bar, a country curiosity store, and a spinning room. The restaurant serves spit-roasted chicken, drunken scallops, and Maryland Colony crabcakes.
Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate
State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full: ...
