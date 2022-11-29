ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27.com

Penn State president proposes new primary law school location

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s president is recommending that the university’s two law schools should be consolidated. Currently, Penn State has two law schools that run separately, one in State College and another in Carlisle. If the president’s recommendation goes through, the two locations would become...
CARLISLE, PA
lafayettestudentnews.com

Men’s basketball falls to Penn State, Drexel, continues rough start to year

The Lafayette men’s basketball team fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday night, 70-57, and then lost to the Drexel Dragons on Wednesday night, 64-56, bringing the Leopards to a disappointing 1-7 record to start the season. While the Maroon and White are yet to face a conference opponent this year, this is their worst start since the 2017-2018 campaign.
EASTON, PA
iheart.com

Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Games Set For This Weekend

>Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Games Set For This Weekend. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The P-I-A-A state semifinal playoff games take place Friday and Saturday in postseason prep play. In 6A action, Harrisburg, with its 10 and two record, will take on State College, which is undefeated in 13 games. They play Saturday afternoon at 1 o'clock. In the 4-A Division, Harrisburg's 11-and-one-Bishop McDevitt plays Crestwood from Mountain Top at 7 o'clock Friday night. Trinity of Camp Hill plays the Southern Columbia Area team in Class 2-A action Friday night. That game also begins at 7 p.m.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

PIAA 2022 football state championship brackets & results

(WHTM) — There are only two more weeks remaining in the high school football season, and they are the two most important. The PIAA state tournament semifinals are finally set as teams from Class 6A to 1A battle for their right to play in a championship game. Aliquippa (4A) and Southern Columbia (2A) are the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Hershey Trust Names CEO Successor

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Hershey Trust Company, one of the largest in the state with assets of over 17-billion-dollars, has named a new CEO. Current executive Janice Bratton plans to retire at the end of the month after 33 years. Her successor is Leslie Lenzo who has been a senior VP and chief investment officer at Advocate Aurora Health. While there, she managed about 14-billion in assets.
HARRISBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Advocates: Shapiro must fix Pa.’s ‘broken’ unemployment system

HARRISBURG, PA – If it’s true that the COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us in ways we never anticipated, few were tested more than the thousands of jobless Pennsylvanians who found themselves negotiating the commonwealth’s unemployment compensation system as lives and livelihoods literally hung in the balance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Mechanicsburg company makes big Toys for Tots donation

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, a Cumberland County Company is making a big donation to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. Employees at Groff’s six branches in Pennsylvania donated around 350 toys, filling two loader backhoes, and had a friendly competition that culminated in the building of 61 bikes that will be […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Dobbin House Tavern in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Including an Abigail Adams Ballroom, the Springhouse Tavern, and a pub. For a fuller dining experience, guests can opt for the Alexander Dobbin Dining Room, which has six dining rooms and seven fireplaces. The restaurant also boasts a cocktail bar, a country curiosity store, and a spinning room. The restaurant serves spit-roasted chicken, drunken scallops, and Maryland Colony crabcakes.
GETTYSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate

State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full: ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

